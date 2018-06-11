‘The Little Stranger’ Trailer: ‘Room’ Director Lenny Abrahamson Returns With A Domhnall Gleeson Ghost Story

"The Affair" actress Ruth Wilson and Will Poulter co-star in Abrahamson's period horror film.

“Room” director Lenny Abrahamson surprised the industry when he landed one of the five Oscar nominations for best director in 2016. Prior to his Brie Larson-starring drama, Abrahamson was best known as the director behind small, offbeat character studies like “Adam and Paul,” “Garage,” and “Frank,” but “Room” arguably chained the course of the Irish filmmaker’s career. In a surprise move, Abrahamson is tackling the period horror genre for his “Room” follow-up “The Little Stranger.”

Based on the 2009 gothic novel by Sarah Waters, “The Little Stranger” is set in 1947 and stars indie favorite Domhnall Gleeson as Dr. Faraday, who is called to a manor named Hundreds Hall to investigate the haunting of the Ayers family, played by Charlotte Rampling, Ruth Wilson, and Will Poulter. Little does Faraday know that his new subjects are at the center of a ghost story that will become entwined with is own.

“The Little Stranger” marks a reunion between Abrahamson and Gleeson, who played one of the lead characters opposite Michael Fassbender and Maggie Gyllenhaal in “Frank.” Focus Features will release “The Little Stranger” in theaters August 31. Watch the official trailer below.