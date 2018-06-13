‘The Nun’ Trailer: ‘The Conjuring’ Universe Sends Taissa Farmiga to Religious Hell

Indie horror maestro Corin Hardy gets a shot at the big leagues with the upcoming installment in "The Conjuring" universe.

Taissa Farmiga is following in the footsteps of sister Vera Farmiga by joining the ever-expanding “The Conjuring” universe in the upcoming entry “The Nun.” The title is the fifth installment in the franchise following two “Conjuring” movies and two “Annabelle” films. “The Nun” is based on the character of the same name who appeared in “The Conjuring 2.” The film is directed by Corin Hardy, best known as the indie horror director behind “The Hallow.”

“The Nun” stars Farmiga as a young nun in 1952 who teams up with a Catholic priest (Demián Bichir) on a mission to the Cârța Monastery in Romania to investigate the mysterious death of a fellow nun. “Game of Thrones” actress Charlotte Hope and Bonnie Aarons co-star.

The film is written by Gary Dauberman, who has handled the scripts for all of “The Conjuring” spinoff movies. “The Nun” marks a return to horror for Farmiga after appearing in serval seasons of Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series “American Horror Story.” Warner Bros. will release “The Nun” in theaters September 7. Watch the trailer below.