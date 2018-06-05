‘The Old Man and the Gun’ Trailer: Robert Redford Robs Banks and Returns to Oscar Season

Casey Affleck and Sissy Spacek co-star in David Lowery's crime drama.

After delivering one of the best indies of 2017 with “A Ghost Story,” David Lowery is returning to the big screen this fall with “The Old Man and the Gun.” The film is notable for starring Robert Redford in his alleged last performance before retirement, and the official trailer below teases the legendary actor is going out on a high note.

“The Old Man and the Gun” stars Redford in the true story of Forrest Tucker, who escaped prison at age 70 and went on an unprecedented string of heists. Casey Affleck, who is a Lowery favorite after “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” and “A Ghosty Story,” plays the detective who becomes obsessed with Tucker. Sissy Spacek, who gets a ton of tender screen time in the trailer, plays the late love of Tucker’s life. The film marks the second collaboration between Lowery and Redford after Disney’s “Pete’s Dragon.”

“The Old Man and the Gun” opens in theaters September 28 via Fox Searchlight Pictures. Watch the first trailer below.