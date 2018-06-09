‘The Predator’ Trailer: We Don’t Like Jacob Tremblay’s Chances Against This Very, Very Large Predator — Watch

He's got room to grow, but he'll never be as big as this monster.

Shane Black will soon complete a unique journey with “The Predator,” which the actor-turned-filmmaker has co-written and directed more than three decades after appearing in the original “Predator.” He’s built goodwill among moviegoers with such well-received offerings as “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” and “The Nice Guys,” leading many to give his new take on an old franchise more benefit of the doubt than is usually afforded such endeavors. Watch the new trailer below.

The cast inspires confidence, too: Trevante Rhodes of “Moonlight,” Jacob Tremblay of “Room,” and Sterling K. Brown of “This Is Us” are all in an ensemble led by Boyd Holbrook. Tremblay plays a kiddo who accidentally summons the Predators — intergalactic hunters whose run-ins with the xenomorphs of “Alien” have inspires comics, video games, and even a couple movies — to Earth. That’s bad news for mankind, and if “The Predator” is truly bold it might even have the eponymous baddies win this latest conflict (unlikely).

Keegan-Michael Key, Olivia Munn, Thomas Jane, Alfie Allen, Yvonne Strahovski, Edward James Olmos, and Jake Busey co-star in the film, the fourth in the series. 20th Century Fox will release “The Predator” on September 14.