‘The Sinner’ Season 2 Trailer: Carrie Coon Really Wants to Know Why This 13-Year-Old Killed His Parents — Watch

Why'd you do it, kid?

“The Sinner” season two will be even more of a family affair than its predecessor, with the husband-and-wife team of Carrie Coon and Tracy Letts picking up where Jessica Biel and Christopher Abbott left off. Biel — who led the inaugural season of USA’s drama as a wife and mother who brutally murders a man out of the blue one day — will remain onboard as an executive producer but not appear in the show’s sophomore season. Watch the new trailer below.

Coon is starring as Vera, “a formidable, mysterious woman who struggles between upholding the ideals of the community she leads and fulfilling her own desires,” with Letts as the father of a rookie detective. Returning to the show is Bill Pullman, whose character is a longtime friend of Letts’.

Per the synopsis, Pullman’s troubled detective will be returning to his hometown in rural New York to “assess an unsettling and heart-wrenching crime — parents murdered by their 11-year-old son (Elisha Henig), with no apparent motive. As Ambrose realizes there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown. He’s pitted against those who’ll stop at nothing to protect its secrets — and the mysterious Vera (Carrie Coon) who proves to be a complicated, enigmatic piece to this haunting puzzle.”

Natalie Paul and Hannah Gross co-star in season two of “The Sinner,” which premieres on August 1.