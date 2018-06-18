Tom Cruise Stood Up to ‘All the Right Moves’ Producers When Lea Thompson Felt Uncomfortable With Nude Scenes

Tom Cruise had Lea Thompson's back during the production of Michael Chapman's 1983 sports drama.

Tom Cruise was coming off the breakout success of “Risky Business” when he signed on to star in Michael Chapman’s “All the Right Moves.” The sports drama cast Cruise opposite Lea Thompson, and the actress revealed in a recent interview with Closer Weekly (via W Magazine) that Cruise had her back on set when she expressed being uncomfortable with performing nude scenes.

“[The producers] wanted me to show my breasts twice in the script,” Thompson said. “I didn’t even audition because I didn’t want to take my shirt off, but I got the part and was like, ‘Okay.’”

When Cruise heard Thompson didn’t want to be nude multiple times in the film, he took matters into his own hands and spoke to the producers himself. “Tom managed to talk them out of one of the [nude] scenes,” Thompson said.

The remaining nude scene required Thompson to appear topless. Cruise stood up for the actress again when he told producers he would also go naked if Thompson was required to do the same.

“In the second, he said, ‘Well, if she has to be naked, I’ll be naked, too,’” Thompson said. “That’s pretty badass! I’ve always been grateful to him for standing up to the producers.”

“All the Right Moves” was released in October 1983. Cruise went on to star in “Legend,” “Top Gun,” and “The Color of Money” in the years that followed, while Thompson’s big hits included “Red Dawn” and “Back to the Future.” Both actors have new projects out this summer: Cruise stars in “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” (opens July 27) and Thompson directs and stars in “The Year of Spectacular Men” (now playing).