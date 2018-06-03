Tom Cruise Performs His Most Dangerous Stunt Yet in ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ — Watch

He's the first actor to do a HALO Jump on camera.

Tom Cruise broke his ankle while filming “Mission: Impossible – Fallout,” and the injury didn’t even occur during the most serious stunt. The 55-year-old — whose penchant for performing death-defying feats himself rather than relying on stuntmen — also performed the highly dangerous HALO (high altitude, low opening) Jump to once again make Ethan Hunt’s exploits feel as real as possible. Watch a behind-the-scenes look at the stunt below.

Said jumps usually take place at 25,000 feet, which is high enough to induce hypoxia and “the bends” — “You start losing your mind and you don’t realize it,” says one stunt coordinator in the video. Everyone else in in the featurette likewise plays up how dangerous the jump was, as there’s much that can go wrong and no room for error. Cruise himself doesn’t add much other than saying how excited he is for audiences to see this latest act of derring-do.

“Fallout” is the sixth entry in the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, and like 2015’s “Rogue Nation” it was directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Michelle Monaghan, Rebecca Ferguson, Henry Cavill, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Alec Baldwin, Angela Bassett, Wes Bentley, and Vanessa Kirby co-star in the film, which Paramount will release on July 27.