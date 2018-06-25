Toni Collette, Merritt Wever to Investigate an ‘Unbelievable’ Rape in Netflix Limited Series

Lisa Cholodenko has also signed on to direct the first three episodes.

For those not horribly scarred by the events of “Hereditary,” here’s some good news: Toni Collette is coming back to television. The “Sixth Sense” and “Muriel’s Wedding” star will lead the upcoming Netflix limited series “Unbelievable” alongside Emmy-winning Merritt Wever.

“The Kids Are All Right” and “Olive Kitteridge” director Lisa Cholodenko has also signed on as an executive producer and will direct the first three episodes. In addition, Kaitlyn Dever was added to the cast.

“Unbelievable,” based on T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong’s Pulitzer Prize-winning article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” and the This American Life radio episode, “Anatomy of Doubt,” tells the true story of a teenager who was accused of lying about her rape. Collette and Wever play the two detectives aiming to prove whether or not the survivor, Marie, is telling the truth.

Dever’s casting may complicate another current project currently in the works: Fox’s upcoming relaunch of “Last Man Standing.” Dever played Eve, the youngest daughter of the Baxter clan, in 130 episodes of the ABC sitcom, which Fox recently greenlit for a fall return.

Collette has had plenty of experience in television, including the titular role in Showtime’s “The United States of Tara” and another upcoming Netflix/BBC One drama, “Wanderlust.” Wever was most recently seen in Netflix’s “Godless,” and prior to that appeared in “The Walking Dead” and “Nurse Jackie.”

As previously announced, Susannah Grant (whose credits include “Erin Brockovich” and “28 Days”) will serve as showrunner for the eight-episode limited series, produced by CBS Television Studios and Timberman/Beverly.

