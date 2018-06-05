‘Twin Peaks’ Emmys Campaign Hopes to Earn David Lynch Directing and Acting Nominations — Watch

Lynch earned five Emmy nominations for the first season of "Twin Peaks," and now he's back in the awards race with "The Return."

David Lynch already has five Emmy nominations under his belt thanks to the first season of “Twin Peaks,” but the legendary director should be adding some more next month when nominations for the 2018 ceremony are announced. “Twin Peaks: The Return,” one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the decade, is preparing to make a big impression in this year’s limited series categories, and Showtime is hopeful Lynch can land nominations for directing and acting.

Showtime has released a series of “For Your Consideration” videos for the “Twin Peaks” actors receiving Emmys campaigns this year and included among heavyweights like Laura Dern and Kyle MacLachlan is none other than Lynch. The director reprised his role as FBI Deputy Director Gordon Cole and was one of the primary characters featured in “The Return.” A nomination for Lynch’s performance as Cole would give the director the most high profile acting nomination of his career.

While Lynch landing an acting nomination is a long shot, the filmmaker is more of a lock for a directing nomination. Lynch was nominated for Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series at the 1990 Emmys for the “Twin Peaks” pilot episode; he’s widely expected to land a nomination this year for directing “Part 8,” which was named the best TV episode of 2018 by IndieWire. According to IndieWire’s Emmys expert Ben Travers, “The Return” will also pick up nominations for MacLachlan and Dern’s performances, plus Outstanding Limited Series.

The 2018 Emmy nominations will be announced July 12. Check out the full list of actors from “Twin Peaks: The Return” being campaigned in the videos below, including Naomi Watts and the late Miguel Ferrer.