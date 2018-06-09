Val Kilmer Calls Anthony Bourdain ‘Selfish’ for Taking His Own Life: ‘You Left Too Soon’

"Did you relapse?" he asks. "Did you cheat on your girl?"

Val Kilmer has reacted to the news of Anthony Bourdain’s apparent suicide with a lengthy, at times rambling Facebook post in which he calls the chef “so selfish” and asks such questions as “did you relapse?” and “did you cheat on your girl?” Kilmer, who has been dealing with throat cancer for the last few years, also compared Bourdain’s struggles to his own and asked whether the “No Reservations” and “Parts Unknown’ host would have taken his own life if he’d dealing with the issues Kilmer himself has faced.

“Oh the darkness. Oh the dark thick pain of loss. The selfishness. How many moments away were you from feeling the love that was universal. From every corner of the world you were loved. So selfish. You’ve given us cause to be so angry,” Kilmer writes.

“I hear you took your life in paris. What hotel? Did you relapse? Did you just get home from the best meal of your life?” he continues. “Did you cheat on your girl. Those of us that knew you are shocked and angry and angry and angry selfishly angry, for what you just did to us. Millions I should think. At least a million people like me who imagine they know you.”

Bourdain was dating Asia Argento at the time of his death, and following yesterday’s news the actress referred to him as “my love, my rock, my protector.”

“Did you bleed out? Did you suffocate? Did you jump. No you didn’t jump. Is it important we know how you did it?” Kilmer asks. “No. But that you did it.” Then, on the subject of his own health problems, he asks, “Would you have taken your life two years ago when like me you were unable to take in food and move it with your tongue over your taste buds because your tongue was too swollen?”

Kilmer eventually adds that Bourdain “left too soon” and that he’s “going to prove it.” Read his full post here.