The comedian behind "United Shades of America" is back with his first standup hour since 2016.

If you’re familiar with W. Kamau Bell’s work, it’s no surprise that his newest standup special is going to address the current presidential administration. But as he’s done in his other TV and podcast work, “Private School Negro” has its eyes on plenty of things happening outside of Washington, DC.

In this trailer for the new special, Bell spreads his focus across a number of different subjects, including some of the members of his own household. The preview below has jokes about the Attorney General, Berkeley, and even the cable network that employs him.

Bell has been the host of “United Shades of America” for three seasons on CNN, where he’s interviewed people from all across the political and ideological spectrum. Before “United Shades,” he led “Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell” for a pair of seasons on FX and FXX.

Bell’s latest standup hour covers some of the same territory that he’s explored as a podcast host — his show “Politically Re-Active” teamed him up with former “Totally Biased” writer Hari Kondabolu, another member of the 2018 Netflix Special Club.

If this trailer is any indication, “Private School Negro” shows off one of Bell’s hidden talents: shouting the word “Alabama.”

Watch the full trailer (including some excellent childhood insight) below:

“W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro” premieres June 26 on Netflix.

