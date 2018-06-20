‘Welcome to Marwen’ First Trailer: Robert Zemeckis Sends Steve Carell Into A Fantastical World of Miniatures

The November release is based on Jeff Malmberg's award-winning 2010 documentary "Marwencol."

Robert Zemeckis hasn’t had much success in awards season with his last two efforts, “Allied” and “The Walk,” but Universal Pictures is betting on the beloved filmmaker this November with the release of “Welcome to Marwen.” The movie is based on Jeff Malmberg’s award-winning 2010 documentary “Marwencol” and stars Steve Carell, Leslie Mann, and Janelle Monáe.

“Welcome to Marwen” stars Carell as the real-life Mark Hogancamp, who spent nine days in a coma and 40 days in the hospital after being nearly beaten to death by five men. Hogancamp suffered brain damage from the attack and turned to building a massive World War II-era town made of miniatures for therapy. The town was populated with doll versions of himself, his friends, his love interests, and even his attackers. Zemeckis’ film takes place in the real world and inside Hogancamp’s miniature village.

“Marwen” is Carell’s second high profile fall release following “Beautiful Boy,” which casts the actor opposite Timothée Chalamet and opens in theaters October 12. Watch the trailer below.