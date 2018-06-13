‘Wonder Woman 1984’ First Look: Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins Reunite, While Chris Pine Makes Surprise Return

With production now underway on the "Wonder Woman" sequel, Patty Jenkins confirms Chris Pine is returning to the franchise.

Warner Bros. is celebrating the start of production on “Wonder Woman 1984” by debuting two first look photos from the highly anticipated superhero sequel. The first shows Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman staring at a wall of television monitors, while the second is a spoiler of sorts as it confirms Chris Pine is returning as Steve Trevor.

The “Wonder Woman” sequel is officially titled “Wonder Woman 1984,” a nod to the film’s new period setting. In addition to Gadot and Pine, the sequel’s cast includes Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig in the role of the super-villain The Cheetah. Filming is taking place in Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Virginia, and in the UK, Spain, and the Canary Islands.

While Gadot’s debut in the sequel is a no-brainer, fans will no doubt have many burning questions about Steve Trevor’s return. The character sacrificed his life during the climax of the first “Wonder Woman,” which means the script will have a lot of explaining to do in regards to how Trevor is alive in 1984. One possibility could be that Trevor is not alive but will be seen in dream sequences.

“Wonder Woman 1984” opens in theaters November 1, 2019. Check out the first look photos below.

