Woody Allen Explains Why He’s A ‘Big Advocate of #MeToo’ and Shouldn’t Be Linked to Harvey Weinstein

"I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one has ever ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all," Allen said.

During an appearance on the Argentinian news program Periodismo Para Todos (via The Wrap), Woody Allen referred to himself as a “big advocate” of the #MeToo anti-harassment movement. The director has been accused of child molestation by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, and numerous actors who worked with him in the past have spoken out against him in the height of #MeToo and Time’s Up, including Rebecca Hall, Ellen Page, and Timothée Chalamet.

“I’m a big advocate of the #MeToo movement,” Allen said. “I feel when they find people who harass innocent women and men, it’s a good thing that they’re exposing them. But you know I, I should be the poster boy for the #MeToo movement. Because I have worked in movies for 50 years. I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses and not a single one — big ones, famous ones, ones starting out — have ever ever suggested any kind of impropriety at all. I’ve always had a wonderful record with them.”

The controversial director went on to explain that it “bothers” him when he gets linked to sexual abusers such as Harvey Weinstein. Allen argued it’s not fair to compare the two men since Allen is facing only one accusation, while Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment and/or abuse by over 100 women.

“What bothers me is that I get linked in with them,” Allen said. “People who have been accused by 20 women, 50 women, 100 women of abuse and abuse and abuse– and I, who was only accused by one woman in a child custody case which was looked at and proven to be untrue, I get lumped in with these people.”

Allen also said it’s good when justice is served to sexual abusers. The director said he is rooting for the #MeToo movement to succeed.

“I think in any situation where anyone is accused of something unjustly, this is a sad thing. Everyone wants justice to be done,” Allen said. “If there is something like the #MeToo movement now, you root for them, you want them to bring to justice these terrible harassers, these people who do all these terrible things. And I think that’s a good thing.”

When the interviewer brought up Dylan’s allegation against him, Allen maintained his innocence by saying, “This is something that has been thoroughly looked at 25 years ago by all the authorities and everybody came to the conclusion that it was untrue. And that was the end and I’ve gone on with my life. For it to come back now, it’s a terrible thing to accuse a person of. I’m a man with a family and my own children. So of course it’s upsetting.”

The fate of Allen’s next film, “A Rainy Day in New York,” remains a question mark. The film is backed by Amazon Studios and stars Chalamet, Elle Fanning, and Selena Gomez. Allen wrapped production earlier this year and was expected to have the film ready for release in the fall, although it’s unclear whether or not Amazon will still distribute. Allen’s last release, “Wonder Wheel,” was released last December to underwhelming box office numbers.