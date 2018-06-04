‘Wreck-It Ralph 2’ Trailer: John C. Reilly’s Lovable Brute Continues to Wreck Things, Be Named Ralph — Watch

Disney princesses are here to help.

John C. Reilly has come here to chew bubblegum and wreck things, and he’s all out of gum. Disney has released the new trailer for “Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet,” which finds him taking on a new frontier: the world wide web, also known among the kids these days as the information superhighway. This being 2018, his journey presumably includes an abundance of memes, paywalls, and alt-right trolls. Fun for the whole family!

In what appears to be an unironic version of “Silicon Valley’s” opening credits, this new movie features a megacity populated by Internet brands: Amazon, Facebook, Snapchat, and something called Carvana all there, surely not to mine Ralph’s data for personal profit but rather to show him how upstanding their corporate cultures are. “This is the most beautiful miracle I’ve ever seen,” says a small child voiced by Sarah Silverman as she gazes upon its glory. So say we all, Vanellope von Schweetz. So say we all.

Jack McBrayer, Jane Lynch, and Taraji P. Henson co-star in the film, because no man — not even the mighty Wreck-It Ralph — is an island. Disney will release “Ralph Breaks the Internet” on November 21, giving everyone at the kids’ table much to discuss over Thanksgiving dinner.