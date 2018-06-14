Zach Galifianakis Revives ‘Between Two Ferns’ to Praise Cardi B and Tell Jerry Seinfeld He’s a ‘Launching Pad for Whites’

Galifianakis' Funny or Die web series returns in all its awkward and hilarious glory.

Zach Galifianakis’ “Between Two Ferns” has made its triumphant return. The Funny Or Die web series debuted a new episode featuring Jerry Seinfeld and Cardi B, marking the first new “Between Two Ferns” installment since Galifianakis sat down with Hillary Clinton in September 2016.

The latest episode begins as an interview between Galifianakis and Seinfeld. In typical “Between Two Ferns” style, the interview is painfully awkward and hilarious. The two comedians trade barbs about Seinfeld’s eponymous sitcom being a “launching pad for whites” and Galifianakis’ “Hangover” sequels being nothing but easy cash grabs.

Cardi B crashes the interview around the two-minute mark, forcing Seinfeld to sit on a crate. Galifianakis abandons his love for criticism to heap praise on the rap star and shower her with gifts. Cardi B pays no attention to Seinfeld.

Galifianakis’ return to “Between Two Ferns” comes on the heels of his recent film role in “A Wrinkle in Time” earlier this year. The comedian has been the star of the FX comedy series “Baskets” since 2016. The series wrapped up its third season in March and has been renewed for season four.

Watch “Between Two Ferns” with Seinfeld and Cardi B in the video below.

