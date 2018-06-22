‘Zoe’ Trailer: Ewan McGregor and Léa Seydoux’s Futuristic Love Story Gets Disrupted by Artificial Humans

Doremus blends his own movies "Equals" and "Newness" to tell a science-fiction love story about the crossroads of passion and technology.

Drake Doremus has carved out a niche for himself in the indie film community as the director of thoughtful low-budget romances, from “Like Crazy” to “Equals” and “Newness,” and his latest movie, “Zoe,” is firmly in his wheelhouse. The drama combines the futuristic edge of “Equals” with the technology criticisms of “Newness” to tell a science-fiction romance about a man and woman living in an age where synthetic people are the latest scientific breakthrough.

“Zoe” stars Ewan McGregor as an artificial-intelligence engineer whose company offers technology-based romance tools. The company’s first discovery was an algorithm that determines the probability of a relationship succeeding, while their latest project is artificial humans designed to be the perfect soulmate. McGregor’s character develops a romance with an employee played by Léa Seydoux, but their relationship becomes entangled in the company’s scientific products. Theo James and Rashida Jones co-star.

Doremus premiered “Zoe” at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. The drama becomes available on Amazon Prime starting July 20. Watch the official trailer below.

