10 Netflix Alternatives for Movie Lovers — Gallery

Netflix, Amazon and Hulu are sinking billions into original TV series, and moving away from movies. HBO, Showtime and Starz have developed subscription streaming services for your mainstream movie fix, but those who love indie, classic, foreign, anime, black, Asian, and gay cinema have been left wanting. Until now. 2016 has seen the rise of a number of niche streaming services designed to cater to individual tastes. IndieWire takes a look at 10 services readers might want to give a try.

MUBI is built on the premise that we live in a world of too much choice. Every day one of their curators introduce subscribers to one new film. Users have a month to watch it, after which it will disappear. So there will always be 30 films available. MUBI is geared toward the cinephile, with films from around the globe stretching from a silent era to the Coen Brothers. Often there will be a focus on a particular director. Recently forgotten gems from Kelly Reichardt and Jacques Rivette were featured. Cost: $5.99/month

If you haven’t noticed there’s not exactly a ton of gay entertainment on the mainstream streamers. Dekkoo fills that void by finding and featuring shows, shorts and movies geared toward gay men. Their recent release of “Feral,” has been their highest profile project and one that’s generating a great deal of interest. Cost: $9.99/month

When Fandor started it was targeted to the hardcore cinephile, featuring great festival, foreign, and cult films that had fallen through the cracks. That content is still there, but their library has expanded to 6,500 titles that include all types of genre films, documentaries and a beefed up selection of classics. Various Plans: ranging from $10/month to $90/year.

Media mogul Robert Johnson calls UMC his “BET 2.0”: Urban movies – action, drama, comedy, documentaries, music and stage plays – commercial-free. Cost: $4.99/month, $49.99/year

Brown Sugar features an extensive library of iconic black movies, mostly drawing from the great blaxploitation era in the 1970s, including classics like "Foxy Brown," "Shaft," "Super Fly," and "Cleopatra Jones." Cost: $3.99/month

You might have guessed this — Sundance Now focuses on American indie and documentary films. The service though is not limited to titles that played at their Park City festival and is heavy on curation, with collections handpicked by Laurie Anderson, The Duplass Brothers, Alex Gibney, Ira Glass, Anthony Bourdain, and many more. Cost: $6.99/month, $59.99/year

Shudder is devoted exclusively to scary movies, with a range of titles that accommodates casual fans looking for new titles to the hardcore devotee looking to do a deep dive. They also put a heavy emphasis on curation to help users find the right horror title. Cost: $4.99/month. $50/year

Tribeca Shortlist's pitch: a diverse selection of high quality movies hand picked by industry insiders like Gary Oldman, the Soska Sisters and many more. Cost: $4.99/month

Every Sunday one film, which can be watched for free throughout the week, with a single click, anywhere in the world. Each screening features an article with background information on the director and the film. The program celebrates a new generation of filmmakers, showcases rare works by established directors, and highlights independent or otherwise interesting cinema from around the world. The selection varies between genre, length, year and format — short films, documentaries, feature films, and even experimental work. Cost: FREE!