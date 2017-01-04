16 Great Indies from 2016 to Stream on Netflix

2016 wasn’t all bad. For proof, one need look no further than the impressive array of independent films released last year, some of which have now made their way to Netflix. Here are 16 worth catching up on as you start the new year. “Ava DuVernay’s documentary ’13TH’ has the precision of a foolproof argument underscored by decades of frustration.” —Eric Kohn

“Most films are domestic animals: cats or dogs. Some particularly beautiful ones might be horses or dolphins. But amongst the Fidos, the Fluffys and the Flippers, Apichatpong Weerasethakul‘s ‘Cemetery of Splendour’ is a Northern White Rhino, the most endangered species in the world.” —Jessica Kiang

“With his unusually accomplished directorial debut ‘Childhood of a Leader,’ Corbet delivers a strange and startling film that reflects the unique trajectory of his career, as well as the influence of the iconoclastic directors with whom he’s already worked.” —David Ehrlich

“For the outrageous dark satire ‘Cosmos,’ his first feature in 15 years, Żuławski savages a much broader target — the inherent chaos and desperation of human consciousness. It’s often hilarious, confounding and downright strange; if not the director’s most polished work, it nevertheless delivers a demented philosophical puzzle that’s fun to scrutinize in all of its baffling uncertainties.” —EK

“‘High Rise’ derives most of its appeal less from plotting than sheer anarchic glee. The director clearly gets a kick out of establishing the absurdly posh interiors of the building — a glass elevator that displays its passengers in a string of infinite reflections, the aforementioned storybook roof deck — and demolishing them. Like ‘Snowpiercer,’ the movie takes a thin allegory and realizes it in such vivid terms that it remains thoroughly enjoyable even when in veers into a messy pileup of absurd twists.” —EK

“Going around saying ‘I am not a serial killer’ is a good way to get people to think you’re a serial killer. Naming your movie that is a good way to get people’s attention.” —Michael Nordine

“‘Into the Inferno’ is about volcanoes, but it really doesn’t matter. Every Werner Herzog documentary is ultimately about the same two self-contradictory things: the impermanence of human existence, and the myth of Werner Herzog. The hypnotic, hilarious, and deeply humbling ‘Into the Inferno,’ a quasi-sequel of sorts to 2007’s ‘Encounters at the End of the World,’ offers a staggering amount of insight into both subjects.” —DE

“A favorite of cinephiles, thanks to a string of whip-smart, deeply humane dramas like ‘Kings and Queen’ and ‘A Christmas Tale,’ he came unstuck with ‘Jimmy P,’ which received mostly disappointed notices at Cannes a few years back. Perhaps a little cowed by this, Desplechin has circled back to more familiar territory for his latest, ‘My Golden Days,’ and the good news is that it marks a real return to form.” —Oliver Lyttleton

“While technically a fictional narrative, it provides a bridge to Mascaro’s nonfiction background by emphasizing the sights and sounds of a contained environment. Lyrically involving and deeply sensual, ‘Neon Bull’ showcases a full-bodied artist in command of his form.” —EK







“‘Rams’ pulls back a little on the drollery and mines the drama to deliver a more thoughtful and ultimately more affecting film, albeit one whose gentle-trot pacing makes getting to its rough-hewn heart a more difficult affair: the layers of stubbornness, tradition, and taciturn rivalry must be shorn away like so much shaggy wool.” —JK

“But if Carney’s latest jam proves that he can’t change his spots, it also shows that he knows how to learn from his mistakes. For a filmmaker so fixated on the same story, that can be a far more valuable skill.” —David Ehrlich

“‘Sunset Song’ portrays a woman’s life during the harshest of times, invoking a magisterial ode dedicated to a country’s spirit.” —Nikola Grozdanovic

“If Kusama’s films to date have a single theme linking all of them together, it’s that life is a constant battleground, no matter the specifics. That makes ‘The Invitation’ her definitive statement, as it lands on the suggestion that surviving one tumultuous experience only leads to more of the same.” —EK

“From the makings of a deadpan comedy, in which the high pitch wail of a metal detector becomes a hilarious audio motif worthy of Jacques Tati, ‘The Treasure’ transforms into a bizarre thriller about Romanian bureaucracy — not unlike the ending of his brilliant ‘Police, Adjective,’ where the conclusion revolved around a superior officer forcing his employee to look up several words in a dictionary.” —EK

Shot on 35mm and consisting of five 22-minute segments, each of them consisting of a single take, writer/director Dennis Hauck’s ambitious directorial debut is a neo-noir detective story starring John Hawkes as a world-weary P.I.