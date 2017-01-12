The 50 Best Movies of 2016 to Stream on Netflix

2016 wasn’t all bad. For proof, one need look no further than the impressive array of independent films released last year, some of which have now made their way to Netflix. Here are 16 worth catching up on as you start the new year. “Ava DuVernay’s documentary ’13TH’ has the precision of a foolproof argument underscored by decades of frustration.” —Eric Kohn

“While Knox is undoubtedly the star of the film, and she’s also one of the few people who comes off not looking absolutely bonkers. Her behavior, once seen as ‘strange,’ now seems more understandable than ever.” —Kate Erbland

“Their approaches were different, and so were the outcomes — Audrie killed herself the week after her assault, while Daisy has become an advocate for other sexual assault victims. The violations committed against them couldn’t be more alike, but it’s the results that alter their stories.” —KE

“Directed by Vikram Gandhi (a fellow Columbia grad of color), “Barry” is obviously a fair bit more serious-minded than the year’s other film about Young Obama, and — in sharp contrast with the twinkle-eyed, cartoonish “Southside With You” — it treats its title character like the real person that he is and always has been.” —David Ehrlich

“With a pair of finely tuned performances and an observant approach to their story, ‘Blue Jay’ manages to capture the satisfaction of that high point, even as its characters fly right past it.” —Steve Greene

“‘Captain America: Civil War’ isn’t necessarily the best Marvel movie — directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo fail to deliver even a fraction of the scale, grace, and ineffable sense of joy that Joss Whedon brought to ‘The Avengers’ — but it’s nevertheless the Platonic ideal of a Marvel movie.” —DE

“Most films are domestic animals: cats or dogs. Some particularly beautiful ones might be horses or dolphins. But amongst the Fidos, the Fluffys and the Flippers, Apichatpong Weerasethakul‘s ‘Cemetery of Splendour’ is a Northern White Rhino, the most endangered species in the world.” —Jessica Kiang

“With his unusually accomplished directorial debut ‘Childhood of a Leader,’ Corbet delivers a strange and startling film that reflects the unique trajectory of his career, as well as the influence of the iconoclastic directors with whom he’s already worked.” —David Ehrlich

“This summer, though, when the five directors shared their work with each other, it became clear there was enough connective tissue to weave a feature film together. The result is ‘collective:unconscious,’ which premieres tonight in the narrative competition section at the SXSW Film Festival.” —CO

“Funny, sad, ironic, poignant: many films strive for these results but ‘The Confirmation’ embraces them all, seamlessly and unpretentiously. And if, the morning after, it occurs to you that it resembles The Bicycle Thieves, so much the better: it was one of Bob Nelson’s chief inspirations.” —Leonard Maltin

“For the outrageous dark satire ‘Cosmos,’ his first feature in 15 years, Żuławski savages a much broader target — the inherent chaos and desperation of human consciousness. It’s often hilarious, confounding and downright strange; if not the director’s most polished work, it nevertheless delivers a demented philosophical puzzle that’s fun to scrutinize in all of its baffling uncertainties.” —EK

“A vital and volatile debut that has ultimately has way more energy than it knows what to do with, Houda Benyamina’s ‘Divines’ tells a scrappy coming-of-age story about a place where women are encouraged to follow their individual dreams so long as they don’t have a chance of escaping their collective nightmare. It tells a story about two friends who are stuck in a poverty trap and raging for freedom, tempests in a teapot that only lets in the tiniest sliver of light.” —DE

“A pugnacious poet-warrior whose screenwriting credits includes the likes of ‘Taxi Driver’ and ‘The Last Temptation of Christ’ (and whose occasionally transcendent directorial efforts make those movies look commercial by comparison), he’s never been a big fan of playing things safe. With the bawdy and intoxicatingly batshit ‘Dog Eat Dog,’ Schrader is off the leash once and for all.” —DE

“Burnett’s comedy background keeps things lighthearted, though the jokes produce more smiles than laughs.” —Jude Dry

“‘High Rise’ derives most of its appeal less from plotting than sheer anarchic glee. The director clearly gets a kick out of establishing the absurdly posh interiors of the building — a glass elevator that displays its passengers in a string of infinite reflections, the aforementioned storybook roof deck — and demolishing them. Like ‘Snowpiercer,’ the movie takes a thin allegory and realizes it in such vivid terms that it remains thoroughly enjoyable even when in veers into a messy pileup of absurd twists.” —EK

“Part of what makes ‘Holidays’ a devious delight is in bucking low expectations. With nine directors on tap to bring us eight spooky stories of the holidays, this easily could have been a by-the-numbers slice-and-dice parody. Yet the bulk of the tales reach for something stranger, unravelling the core of each holiday’s origins and spinning a sinister web.” —William Earl

“In some respects, ‘Holy Hell’ is unlike any other movie ever made. Its access, its span, and the sheer eccentricity of its chief subject seem to place it in the rarefied territory of inimitable one-offs like ‘Grey Gardens’ or ‘Titicut Follies.'” —DE

“‘Hooligan Sparrow’ is held tight on the strength of the solidarity it finds between these women, and while many other movies have more powerfully exposed the corruption of contemporary China, few have so articulately confronted the gendered weight of these prejudices, and how women always seem to be the first citizens to have their wings clipped.” —DE

“One of the countless modestly budgeted genre efforts from producer Jason Blum’s Blumhouse model, ‘Hush’ is a solid example of its effectiveness. With a main cast of two and one eerie cabin-in-the-woods setting, the movie is continually engaging without any fancy tricks, aside from its heroine’s relationship to her surroundings.” —EK

“Going around saying ‘I am not a serial killer’ is a good way to get people to think you’re a serial killer. Naming your movie that is a good way to get people’s attention.” —Michael Nordine

Writer/director Oz Perkins’ old-school horror flick premiered in Toronto last year, earning strong reviews for its literary bent and reliance on mood and atmosphere rather than jump scares.

“‘Into the Inferno’ is about volcanoes, but it really doesn’t matter. Every Werner Herzog documentary is ultimately about the same two self-contradictory things: the impermanence of human existence, and the myth of Werner Herzog. The hypnotic, hilarious, and deeply humbling ‘Into the Inferno,’ a quasi-sequel of sorts to 2007’s ‘Encounters at the End of the World,’ offers a staggering amount of insight into both subjects.” —DE

“‘The Ivory Game’ reveals the full scope of a human-driven push toward mass extinction. A real-life ecological thriller in the mold of ‘The Cove’ and ‘Virunga,’ directors Kief Davidson and Richard Ladkani’s engaging overview makes up for its occasionally scattershot approach with first-rate suspense.” —EK

“A lavish technological spectacle, Disney’s ‘The Jungle Book’ pushes the capabilities of computer-generated imagery even further than the recent efforts of Pixar and the special-effects orgy of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.'” —Russ Fischer

“Demme is among the film world’s most knowledgeable and outspoken music freaks (a fact as clear in his narrative work like ‘Something Wild’ and ‘Rachel Getting Married’ as it is in his docs), and his taste borders on the unimpeachable. If he says that Britney Spears’ ex-boyfriend is worth taking seriously, you listen.” —DE

“Even at its wildest moments, even when the movie flies so far off the reservation that it seems to have more in common with ‘Super Mario Galaxy’ than it does a landmark of children’s literature, ‘The Little Prince’ never loses sight of Saint-Exupéry’s most urgent message: ‘Growing up isn’t the problem, forgetting is.'” —DE

“Herzog acolytes will find the usual dose of eccentric musings; others may find it alternately perplexing and thoughtful when not hijacked by Herzog’s intrusive remarks. But one thing is certain: You’ve never seen the internet discussed like this.” —EK

“‘Lucha Mexico’ may not explore the sport’s performative middle distance with the same intellectual rigor that Robert Greene’s ‘Fake It So Real’ applied to American independent wrestling, but their semi-successful documentary benefits from an instantly appealing cast of characters, the rich history of the world they inhabit and a keen understanding of how time is every fighter’s greatest enemy.” —DE

“The song took on new meaning with Jones’ death last month. While Kopple’s film captures Jones’ cancer going into remission, Jones announced at the film’s premiere at the Toronto Film Festival last year that it returned.” —Chris O’Falt

“A favorite of cinephiles, thanks to a string of whip-smart, deeply humane dramas like ‘Kings and Queen’ and ‘A Christmas Tale,’ he came unstuck with ‘Jimmy P,’ which received mostly disappointed notices at Cannes a few years back. Perhaps a little cowed by this, Desplechin has circled back to more familiar territory for his latest, ‘My Golden Days,’ and the good news is that it marks a real return to form.” —Oliver Lyttleton

“While technically a fictional narrative, it provides a bridge to Mascaro’s nonfiction background by emphasizing the sights and sounds of a contained environment. Lyrically involving and deeply sensual, ‘Neon Bull’ showcases a full-bodied artist in command of his form.” —EK







“The cast is the film’s strongest suit. Plemmons and Shannon do some of the best work of their respective careers; Kelly surrounds them with an impressive roster of comic and dramatic actors, who bring life even to scenes where their characters are living down to David’s worst preconceptions.” —Noel Murray

“In ‘Pee-wee’s Big Holiday,’ the Netflix-produced adventure that marks the character’s first starring role since the return of his stage show six years ago, Pee-wee finally gives the real world a shot — and it’s clear why he never left it.” —EK

“‘Rams’ pulls back a little on the drollery and mines the drama to deliver a more thoughtful and ultimately more affecting film, albeit one whose gentle-trot pacing makes getting to its rough-hewn heart a more difficult affair: the layers of stubbornness, tradition, and taciturn rivalry must be shorn away like so much shaggy wool.” —JK

“Super Size Me” director Morgan Spurlock’s documentary about rats impressed upon its debut last fall at the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Rather than proposing solutions or envisioning a tight happy ending, ‘Sand Storm’ lingers in the crevices of a fascinating cultural challenge.” —EK

“But if Carney’s latest jam proves that he can’t change his spots, it also shows that he knows how to learn from his mistakes. For a filmmaker so fixated on the same story, that can be a far more valuable skill.” —David Ehrlich

“Body after body unfurls across the screen with ease in Andrew Ahn’s Sundance premiere ‘Spa Night.’ The beautifully lensed drama is, like its protagonist, compelled and often obsessed by the human shape and form, and Ahn’s film artfully uses the physical to tell a mostly standard issue coming-of-age story with style.” —KE

“‘Sunset Song’ portrays a woman’s life during the harshest of times, invoking a magisterial ode dedicated to a country’s spirit.” —Nikola Grozdanovic

“The dialogue teeters on expository with a flair for the dramatic. Lying on the lawn of Washington Square Park, Tallulah imagines floating away from the earth, grabbing onto a tree branch. Margot says wistfully, ‘I don’t think I’d grab on. I think I’d let go.'” —JD

“If you’ve only seen Bennett Miller’s ‘Foxcatcher,’ you haven’t seen it all. A new look at the world of John DuPont, his Team Foxcatcher wrestling outfit and wrestler Dave Schultz, the man that DuPont tragically murdered after attempting to mentor him for years, is getting a new look thanks to Jon Greenhalgh’s massively unsettling and deeply researched documentary.” —KE

“If Kusama’s films to date have a single theme linking all of them together, it’s that life is a constant battleground, no matter the specifics. That makes ‘The Invitation’ her definitive statement, as it lands on the suggestion that surviving one tumultuous experience only leads to more of the same.” —EK

“From the makings of a deadpan comedy, in which the high pitch wail of a metal detector becomes a hilarious audio motif worthy of Jacques Tati, ‘The Treasure’ transforms into a bizarre thriller about Romanian bureaucracy — not unlike the ending of his brilliant ‘Police, Adjective,’ where the conclusion revolved around a superior officer forcing his employee to look up several words in a dictionary.” —EK

“Tony Robbins may have turned motivational speaking into an art form, but judging by the depiction of his workshops in the documentary ‘Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru,’ it’s also something of a religion.” —EK

Shot on 35mm and consisting of five 22-minute segments, each of them consisting of a single take, writer/director Dennis Hauck’s ambitious directorial debut is a neo-noir detective story starring John Hawkes as a world-weary P.I.

“Though it ultimately falls back on the usual pileup of scare tactics — floating things, gooey things, sudden forms emerging from the shadows — Anvari uses this toolbox in a pointed fashion. ‘Under the Shadow’ smartly observes the emotions stirred up by a world defined by restrictions, and the terrifying possibility that they might be inescapable.” —EK





“Already a monster hit back home, Na Hong-jin’s spellbinding and scatterbrained “The Wailing” is 156 minutes of demented occult nonsense that gradually begins to feel less like a linear scary story than that it does a ritualistic invocation of the antichrist.” —DE

“Essentially “White Privilege: The Movie,” Elizabeth Wood’s fire-breathing debut is an adrenalized shot of ecstasy and entitlement, a fully committed cautionary tale that’s able to follow through on its premise because — like the remarkable young actress who plays its heroine — the film is unafraid of being utterly loathsome.” —DE

Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara’s documentary about the civilians attempting to rescue the wounded in Syria’s devastating civil war is a bracing look at heroism in the most trying of circumstances.