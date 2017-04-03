Back to IndieWire
Colossal

50 Movies to See This Summer

Colossal
Graduation
Their Finest
The Fate of the Furious
The Lost City of Z
A Quiet Passion
The Promise
Free Fire
The Circle
Sleight
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. II
The Lovers
The Dinner
3 Generations (About Ray)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Snatched
Paris Can Wait
The Wedding Plan
Alien: Covenant
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Baywatch
Wonder Woman
Dean
The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman’s Portrait Photography
The Mummy
It Comes at Night
The Hero
My Cousin Rachel
All Eyez on Me
Rough Night
The Book of Henry
Maudie
Transformers: The Last Knight
Baby Driver
Despicable Me 3
The House
13 Minutes
Spider-Man: Homecoming
A Ghost Story
War for the Planet of the Apes
Midnight Sun
Lady Macbeth
Wish Upon
Dunkirk
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
Girls Trip
The Dark Tower
Atomic Blonde
An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
Annabelle: Creation
Tulip Fever

 

Summer seems to start earlier every year, and 2017 has been no exception. Here are 50 movies to look forward to in the coming months.

In theaters April 7

Directed by Nacho Vigalondo

 

In theaters April 7

Directed by Cristian Mungiu

 

In theaters April 7

Directed by Lone Scherfig

 

In theaters April 14

Directed by F. Gary Gray

 

In theaters April 14

Directed by James Gray

 

In theaters April 14

Directed by Terence Davies

 

In theaters April 21

Directed by Terry George

 

In theaters April 21

Directed by Ben Wheatley

 

In theaters April 28

Directed by James Ponsoldt

 

In theaters April 28

Directed by J.D. Dillard

 

In theaters May 5

Directed by James Gunn

 

In theaters May 5

Directed by Azazel Jacobs

 

In theaters May 5

Directed by Oren Moverman

 

In theaters May 5

Directed by Gaby Dellal

 

In theaters May 12

Directed by Guy Ritchie

 

Directed by Jonathan Levine

In theaters May 12

 

In theaters May 12

Directed by Eleanor Coppola

 

In theaters May 12

Directed by Rama Burshtein

 

In theaters May 19

Directed by Ridley Scott

 

In theaters May 26

Directed by Joachim Rønning

 

In theaters May 26

Directed by Seth Gordon

 

In theaters June 2

Directed by Patty Jenkins

 

In theaters June 2

Directed by Demetri Martin

 

In theaters June 2

Directed by Errol Morris

 

In theaters June 9

Directed by Alex Kurtzman

 

In theaters June 9

Directed by Trey Edward Shults

 

In theaters June 9

Directed by Brett Haley

 

In theaters June 9

Directed by Roger Michell

 

In theaters June 16

Directed by Benny Boom

 

In theaters June 16

Directed by lucia Aniello

 

In theaters June 16

Directed by Colin Trevorrow

 

In theaters June 16

Directed by Aisling Walsh

 

In theaters June 23

Directed by Michael Bay

 

In theaters June 28

Directed by Edgar Wright

 

In theaters June 30

Directed by Kyle Balda, Pierro Coffin and Eric Guillon

 

In theaters June 30

Directed by Andrew Jay Cohen

 

In theaters June 30

Directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel

 

In theaters July 7

Directed by Jon Watts

 

In theaters July 7

Directed by David Lowery

 

In theaters July 14

Directed by Matt Reeves

 

In theaters July 14

Directed by Scott Speer

 

In theaters July 14

Directed by William Oldroyd

 

In theaters July 14

Directed by John R. Leonetti

 

In theaters July 21

Directed by Christopher Nolan

 

In theaters July 21

Directed by Luc Besson

 

In theaters July 21

Directed by Malcolm D. Lee

 

In theaters July 28

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel

 

In theaters July 28

Directed by David Leitch

 

In theaters July 28

Directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk

 

In theaters August 11

Directed by David F. Sandberg

 

In theaters August 25

Directed by Justin Chadwick

