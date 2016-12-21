IndieWire’s Favorite Asian Films of 2016

With standout works from established auteurs and new voices alike, 2016 saw an embarrassment of riches in Asian cinema. Here are the best. “‘The Handmaiden’ works as a form of historical fantasy in which love conquers all, but not in the ways one might expect.” —Eric Kohn

Cannes mainstay Hirokazu Kore-eda impressed with his latest, a family drama that premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes earlier this year.

“Hong not only finds an intriguing gimmick to play with, but then proceeds to use it for genuinely revealing purposes.” —Kenji Fujishima

“With stirring visuals, a unique story and one hell of a long-form tracking shot, the newbie Chinese director has already made his style and skill clear (and formidable).” —Kate Erbland

“But oh, those first 45 minutes: they’re genre heaven (or the undead equivalent). Equal parts ‘Snowpiercer’ and ‘World War Z,’ the film introduces itself as the rare pastiche with enough personality to feel like something new.” —David Ehrlich

“Already a monster hit back home, Na Hong-jin’s spellbinding and scatterbrained “The Wailing” is 156 minutes of demented occult nonsense that gradually begins to feel less like a linear scary story than that it does a ritualistic invocation of the antichrist.” —DE

“For those familiar with the films of Hong Sang-soo, there’s really only one thing you need to know: The new one is pretty major, and not just because they drink beer this time instead of the usual soju. For those who haven’t yet been introduced to this singularly idiosyncratic Korean auteur, ‘Yourself and Yours’ is as good a place to start as any.” —DE

“Your Name”

“‘Three’ is decidedly minor stuff for such a major filmmaker, but there’s nevertheless something remarkable about watching a master like To reverse-engineer an entire thriller from a single idea that he just had to try — in this case, a climactic shootout unlike anything you’ve seen before.” —DE

“‘Shin Godzilla’ is a critical and compelling addition to the kaiju canon because of how directly it confronts and sublimates that anger, raging at the Japanese government for its lackluster response to the 3/11 crisis and the Japanese people for failing to learn the lessons from the original film (which was directly inspired by a small-scale nuclear incident of its own, and obviously the destruction of Hiroshima and Nagasaki before that).” —DE