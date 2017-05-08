Back to IndieWire
Return to Article
1 of 15 Photos
“Pariah”

The 15 Best Lesbian Movies Of All Time

By

“Pariah”
“D.E.B.S.”
“Heavenly Creatures”
“The Handmaiden”
“Set It Off”
“The Misandrists”
“Desert Hearts”
“The Watermelon Woman”
“High Art”
“Kissing Jessica Stein”
“Go Fish”
“All Over Me”
“Tomboy”
“Bound”
“But I’m a Cheerleader”

Director: Dee Rees

2011

Director: Angela Robinson

2004

Director: Peter Jackson

1994

Director: Park Chan-wook

2016

Director: F. Gary Gray

1996

Director: Burce LaBruce

2017

Director: Donna Deitch

1986

Director: Cheryl Dunye

1996

Director: Lisa Cholodenko

1998

Director: Charles Herman-Wurmfeld

Written by Jennifer Westfeldt and Helen Jeurgensen

2001

Director: Rose Troche

Written by Rose Troche and Guinevere Turner

1994

Director: Alex Sichel 

1997

Director: Céline Sciamma

2011

Directors: The Wachowskis

1996

Director: Jamie Babbit

1998

Image: pariah lesbian film
Image: heavenly creatures kate winslet melanie lynskey lesbian cinema
Image: buce labruce the misandrists lesbian film
Image: cheryl dunye black woman director watermelon woman
Image: bound gina gershon lesbian film
Image: but i'm a cheerleader best lesbian film

Recently Added Photo Galleries

1 Comment

Comments

Samantha

Surprised not to see Carol or Mulholland Drive, but definitely adding a lot of these to the watchlist!

Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad