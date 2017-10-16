8 Great Neo-Noir Films Streaming on Netflix

The release of the long awaited “Blade Runner 2049” is more than a good enough reason to take a look at some other films which that could also fit well within the fascinating neo-noir genre. Neo-noir can be ambiguous to describe, as it is a contemporary rendition of the cycle of film noirs of the 1940s and ’50s. In broad terms, films which fit into the genre often involve a central crime set against an atmospheric gloom, in which the binary line between good and evil is blurred by its nuanced protagonists. Other than showcasing the psychological implications of the characters it portrays amid a dysfunctional and corrupted society (which classical film noir also did extensively), neo-noirs have broader implications on society itself, featuring themes such as distrust of authority and pessimism. In this gallery are eight picks all currently streaming on Netflix, traveling from the streets of Los Angeles to the criminal underworld of Boston to the far-off future.

The Wachowskis’ “The Matrix” is all about destroying the establishment as it follows Neo (Keanu Reeves), a computer hacker who gets involved with a group of rebels that try to release the world from a fabricated reality imposed by machines. Apart from being a sci-fi action film, “The Matrix” is neo-noir in how it embodies the genre’s bleak atmosphere as well as it depicts the struggle to fight a corrupt system.

Dan Gilroy’s “Nightcrawler” follows Lou Bloom (Jake Gyllenhaal), a man with sociopathic tendencies who attempts to infiltrate the world of local nightly news as a freelance recorder. In an industry that feeds off of crimes and murders, the job starts getting disturbingly obsessive for Bloom. The film’s dark and gloomy aesthetic, paired with its cynical critique of yellow, sensationalist press and the hunger for broadcasting crimes, captures the neo-noir spirit.

Derek Cianfrance throws the audience into a moral dilemma in this crime drama, which brings three interconnecting stories together, united by causality, that tell the story of a bank robber (Ryan Gosling), the police officer who shoots him (Bradley Cooper), and the robber’s son (Dane DeHaan) who during his teen years befriends the officer’s son. The film calls into question the morals of the police judicial system and takes on issues of institutional corruption.

“Zodiac” is David Fincher’s thriller about the Zodiac killer who instilled fear in Northern California with his serial murders in the late 1960s and early 70s. The film focuses on a cartoonist (Jake Gyllenhaal) working for the San Francisco Chronicle who, over the span of several years, attempts to decipher the codes sent by the murderer to the press. The result is a dark and meticulous account of an obsessive hunt that characterized the failure of the system for being unable to bringing this serial killer to justice.

Ben Affleck’s directorial debut makes a great example of neo-noir, focused on a couple of private investigators who partner up with the police to try to find the kidnapped daughter of a drug mule. The case goes beyond appearances as it is connected to, not only the Boston criminal underworld, but also the police department.

In the aftermath of a drug-related shootout in 1980s Texas, a war veteran (Josh Brolin) stumbles upon a briefcase with two million dollars, and a chain reaction of violent events is set off that involves a maniac killer (Javier Bardem) and the town’s sheriff (Tommy Lee Jones) trying to keep things afloat. Featuring a feast of light and shadows, a frightening antagonist, and a cat-and-mouse narrative, the Coen Brothers hybridized neo-noir with the western genre in this 2008 Best Picture Winner.

Sidney Lumet’s last film showcases the preparation and aftermath of a jewelry store robbery and the fatal conundrums it caused. The story follows a non-linear narrative, as we soon find out that two brothers (Philip Seymour Hoffman & Ethan Hawke) planned the robbery of a store owned by their own parents. Its contemptuous depiction of the institution of family and its sketch of corrupt characters motivated by the capitalist machine is what gives this film its neo-noir tendencies.