The Best TV Shows on Every Network, Right Now

Historically, every network out there has produced one of the best TV shows ever made. The broadcast networks had a head start, offering up everything from “I Love Lucy” to “Friday Night Lights.” HBO has been pushing great shows from “Sex and the City” to “The Leftovers.” Then the rest of cable joined in: AMC introduced “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad,” before Netflix made streaming series serious awards contenders.
Now, we live in a golden age of television where the year’s best show can pop up anywhere. So we at IndieWire decided to help highlight the best shows from every corner of the TV landscape. We’ll update our picks every month (or more) with the best TV show on each network, streaming service, or other widely available viewing platform.
But with television being released on its own schedule, how did we decide what “now” means? We tried to make it as simple as possible.
To be eligible:
a) weekly releases must have aired new episodes within the given month, or
b) full season releases must have premiered no later than the previous month.
That’s it! Onto the list:
Best Program:
“Nirvanna The Band The Show”
The former web series does right by the mockumentary genre, delivering zany nostalgia for everything from “Jurassic Park” to “Seinfeld” via two best friends who just want to be in a band.
Read the full review of Season 1.
