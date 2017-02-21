Back to IndieWire
The Rules

The Best TV Shows on Every Network, Right Now

By and

A&E
ABC
Amazon
Comedy Central
The CW
Fox
FX
FXX
HBO
Hulu
IFC
NBC
Netflix
Showtime
Starz
TBS
USA Network
Viceland

Historically, every network out there has produced one of the best TV shows ever made. The broadcast networks had a head start, offering up everything from “I Love Lucy” to “Friday Night Lights.” HBO has been pushing great shows from “Sex and the City” to “The Leftovers.” Then the rest of cable joined in: AMC introduced “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad,” before Netflix made streaming series serious awards contenders.

Now, we live in a golden age of television where the year’s best show can pop up anywhere. So we at IndieWire decided to help highlight the best shows from every corner of the TV landscape. We’ll update our picks every month (or more) with the best TV show on each network, streaming service, or other widely available viewing platform.

But with television being released on its own schedule, how did we decide what “now” means? We tried to make it as simple as possible.

To be eligible:
a) weekly releases must have aired new episodes within the given month, or 
b) full season releases must have premiered no later than the previous month. 

That’s it! Onto the list:

Best Program:
“Bates Motel”

A worthy prequel to “Psycho” because, in part, it stands strongly on its own two feet. Also, powerhouse performances from Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore drive the spine-tingling series toward an unpredictable ending.

Read the full review of Season 5.

Additional Coverage:
‘Bates Motel’ Season 5 Trailer: Rihanna Debuts as Marion Crane in Preview of Hitchcock Drama’s Final Season

Best Program:
“Fresh Off the Boat”

A subtle, well-timed exploration of citizenship took “Fresh Off the Boat” to exciting topical levels in Season 3 — without ever sacrificing consistently sharp humor. 

Read our Season 3 interview with Nahnatchka Khan.

Additional Coverage
‘Fresh Off the Boat’ Creator Explains That Crazy ‘Ghost 2’ Wedding Video

Best Program:
“Sneaky Pete”

Originally conceived as a CBS procedural before switching to a more serialized format at Amazon, Bryan Cranston’s “Sneaky Pete” blends the best of both storytelling structures.

Read the full review of Season 1.

Additional Coverage:
‘Sneaky Pete’ Trailer: Bryan Cranston Is a Ruthless Gangster in Amazon Series

Best Program:
“Detroiters”

An endearing story of two best friends trying to live life to the fullest, “Detroiters” doubles as a sincere ode to the titular city and the people keeping it alive. Plus, you know, it’s very funny.

Read the full review of Season 1.

Additional Coverage:
Comedy Central’s ‘Detroiters’ Wants to Buy Detroit A Beer for Its Premiere

Best Program:
“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”

Rachel Bloom kept the surprises coming in Season 2, delivering insightful revelations throughout a cast of ever-deepening, extremely lovable characters. And then there’s the music, which cannot properly be described in the limited space here. Just watch.

Read the full review of Season 2.

Additional Coverage
‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Season 2: Series Creator on Crazy Finale Twists and What to Expect From Season 3

‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Star and Showrunner Explain How Greg’s Heartbreaking ‘Shitshow’ Will Change the Show 

Best Program:
“Bob’s Burgers”

Inventive and inspiring, “Bob’s Burgers” is a consistent burst of joy. From punny titles to cinematic homages, there’s enough unique flavor here to make Loren Brouchard’s comedy stand out (and still something for everyone to latch onto).

Additional Coverage
‘Bob’s Burgers’: Ranking the Best Episodes With an Eye For the Emmys

H. Jon Benjamin on Drinking ‘Impossible’ ‘Archer’ Cocktails & What It’s Like to Work With Louis C.K

Best Program:
“Legion”

The “Fargo” creator has expertly adapted another known property and turned it into an intricate, intimate superhero story like we’ve never seen before.

Read the full review of Season 1.

Additional Coverage:
‘Legion’ Premiere: The 9 Moments That Make It a Masterpiece

Best Program:
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”

Rarely do comedies last as long as this one has, and rarer still do they continue to challenge themselves as well as their viewers. Judge it however you like, but the gang has made it impossible to ignore “Sunny” in 2017.

Read the full review of Season 12.

Additional Coverage:
‘It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’: Inside The Show’s Creative Process, 12 Seasons Later
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Eviscerates Manipulative Sitcoms Like ‘Fuller House’ By Making One of Their Own

Best Program:
“Big Little Lies”

Its unpredictable mystery will work you into a ferver, but “Big Little Lies” biggest triumph is finding valuable conversation in the complex lives of its large female ensemble. Wants, desires, taboos, and outright violations all somehow lead to murder, but the whodunit won’t distract you from equally important points.

Read the full review of the limited series.

Additional Coverage:
Reese Witherspoon Made ‘Big Little Lies’ Because She Had Enough of Hollywood Reducing Women to ‘Wives and Girlfriends’

‘Big Little Lies’ Trailer: Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman Aren’t Afraid to Throw Around the Word Murder 

Best Program:
“The Path”

In a follow-up season with an eye toward expansion, Jessica Goldberg’s cult drama tackles the business of religion without losing its heart.

Read the full review of Season 2.

Additional Coverage: 
‘The Path’ Season 2: How Aaron Paul’s Cult Drama Became More Important in Trump’s America

Best Program:
“Portlandia”

The long-running series announced its impending finale (in 2018), so you better savor Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein’s daring sketch show while you can. (Shout-out to Mayor Kyle MacLachlan, one of many recurring characters we’ll miss almost as much as Fred and Carrie.)

Read IndieWire’s interview with Kyle MacLachlan on “Portlandia.”

Additional Coverage:
‘Portlandia’ to End in 2018: IFC Renews Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein’s Sketch Comedy for Season 8, But That’s It

‘Portlandia’ Season 7 Clip: Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein Mock Men’s Right Activists 

Best Program:
“Superstore”

A delightful office sitcom with a cast that continues to surprise us with their range, timing, and physicality, “Superstore” fills every second of its episodes with smart comedy.

Read IndieWire’s interview with Ben Feldman.

Additional Coverage:
‘Superstore’ Exclusive Clip: Jonah Digs Through His New Pair of Pants In Winter Premiere

Best Program:
“One Day At A Time”

Norman Lear’s progressive spirit is alive and well in a multi-camera sitcom as forward thinking in front of the camera as it is behind it.

Read the full review of Season 1.

Additional Coverage:
‘One Day at a Time’ Producer Gloria Calderon Kellett and Star Justina Machado on Reinventing Norman Lear’s Classic Sitcom

The 17 Netflix Original Series To Be Excited About in 2017

Best Program:
“Homeland”

Largely a slow burn at first, “Homeland” Season 6 still delivers one key answer immediately and provides reason for optimism throughout.

Read the full review of Season 6.

Additional Coverage:
‘Homeland’ Review: After Priming the Political Powder Keg, The Switch (Finally) Flipped on Season 6

‘Homeland’: How Quinn Got His Groove Back

Best Program:
“The Missing”

Rather than starting with a girl gone missing, the second season of the Starz anthology series builds a mystery around a survivor’s inexplicable return and builds to compelling new ends.

Read the full review of Season 2.

Additional Coverage:
‘The Missing’ Star David Morrissey on His ‘The Walking Dead’ Legacy and Those ‘Doctor Who’ Rumors

Best Program:
“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee”

Sam Bee will have stiff competition once “The Detour,” “Angie Tribeca,” and “Search Party” return (TBS is killing it these days), but the queen of late night is ruling with authority thanks to more ambitious, creative, and hilarious means to get her wise points across.

Additional Coverage:
Samantha Bee To Roast Trump at Alternative White House Correspondents Dinner
The Most Inspiring Actresses Blazing a Trail on TV Today
Samantha Bee Says Trump is Like ‘Gilmore Girls’ Foil Paris Geller

Best Program:
“Colony”

This allegorical story of life under a terrifying dystopian regime might be about aliens, but otherwise gets terrifyingly real.

Read the full review of Season 2.

Additional Coverage:
How Sarah Wayne Callies’ Sci-Fi Obsession Led to Her Fighting to Star In USA’s ‘Colony’

Best Program:
“Nirvanna The Band The Show”

The former web series does right by the mockumentary genre, delivering zany nostalgia for everything from “Jurassic Park” to “Seinfeld” via two best friends who just want to be in a band.

Read the full review of Season 1.

