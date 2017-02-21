The Best TV Shows on Every Network, Right Now

Historically, every network out there has produced one of the best TV shows ever made. The broadcast networks had a head start, offering up everything from “I Love Lucy” to “Friday Night Lights.” HBO has been pushing great shows from “Sex and the City” to “The Leftovers.” Then the rest of cable joined in: AMC introduced “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad,” before Netflix made streaming series serious awards contenders. Now, we live in a golden age of television where the year’s best show can pop up anywhere. So we at IndieWire decided to help highlight the best shows from every corner of the TV landscape. We’ll update our picks every month (or more) with the best TV show on each network, streaming service, or other widely available viewing platform. But with television being released on its own schedule, how did we decide what “now” means? We tried to make it as simple as possible. To be eligible:

a) weekly releases must have aired new episodes within the given month, or

b) full season releases must have premiered no later than the previous month. That’s it! Onto the list:

Best Program:

"Bates Motel" A worthy prequel to "Psycho" because, in part, it stands strongly on its own two feet. Also, powerhouse performances from Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore drive the spine-tingling series toward an unpredictable ending. Read the full review of Season 5.

Best Program:

"Fresh Off the Boat" A subtle, well-timed exploration of citizenship took "Fresh Off the Boat" to exciting topical levels in Season 3 — without ever sacrificing consistently sharp humor. Read our Season 3 interview with Nahnatchka Khan.

Best Program:

"Sneaky Pete" Originally conceived as a CBS procedural before switching to a more serialized format at Amazon, Bryan Cranston's "Sneaky Pete" blends the best of both storytelling structures. Read the full review of Season 1.

Best Program:

"Detroiters" An endearing story of two best friends trying to live life to the fullest, "Detroiters" doubles as a sincere ode to the titular city and the people keeping it alive. Plus, you know, it's very funny. Read the full review of Season 1.

Best Program:

"Legion" The "Fargo" creator has expertly adapted another known property and turned it into an intricate, intimate superhero story like we've never seen before. Read the full review of Season 1.

Best Program:

"Superstore" A delightful office sitcom with a cast that continues to surprise us with their range, timing, and physicality, "Superstore" fills every second of its episodes with smart comedy. Read IndieWire's interview with Ben Feldman.

Best Program:

"The Missing" Rather than starting with a girl gone missing, the second season of the Starz anthology series builds a mystery around a survivor's inexplicable return and builds to compelling new ends. Read the full review of Season 2.

