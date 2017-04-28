Back to IndieWire
“American Crime” (ABC)

Bubble Shows 2017: Here Are 70 Broadcast TV Comedies and Dramas That Aren’t Locked For Next Season

“American Crime” (ABC)
“American Housewife” (ABC)
“The Catch” (ABC)
Conviction (ABC)
“Designated Survivor” (ABC)
“Dr. Ken” (ABC)
“Downward Dog”
“Fresh Off the Boat” (ABC)
“The Goldbergs” (ABC)
“Imaginary Mary” (ABC)
“Last Man Standing” (ABC)
“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (ABC)
“Modern Family” (ABC)
Notorious (ABC)
“Once Upon a Time” (ABC)
“Quantico” (ABC)
“The Real O’Neals” (ABC)
“Secrets and Lies” (ABC)
“Speechless” (ABC)
“Still Star-Crossed” (ABC)
Time After Time (ABC)
2 Broke Girls (CBS)
Code Black (CBS)
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (CBS)
Doubt (CBS)
Elementary (CBS)
The Great Indoors (CBS)
“The Odd Couple” (CBS)
“Pure Genius” (CBS)
“Ransom” (CBS)
“Training Day” (CBS)
The Blacklist (NBC)
The Blacklist: Redemption (NBC)
Blindspot (NBC)
The Carmichael Show (NBC)
Chicago Fire (NBC)
Chicago Justice (NBC)
Chicago Med (NBC)
Chicago P.D. (NBC)
Emerald City (NBC)
Great News (NBC)
“Grimm” (NBC)
Marlon (NBC)
Midnight, Texas (NBC)
Powerless (NBC)
Taken (NBC)
“Timeless” (NBC)
“Trial & Error” (NBC)
APB (Fox)
“Bones” (Fox)
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Fox)
The Exorcist (Fox)
Gotham (Fox)
The Last Man On Earth (Fox)
Making History (Fox)
New Girl (Fox)
Pitch (Fox)
Prison Break (Fox)
Rosewood (Fox)
Scream Queens (Fox)
Shots Fired (Fox)
Sleepy Hollow (Fox)
Son of Zorn (Fox)
“24: Legacy” (Fox)
Frequency (The CW)
“IZombie” (The CW)
“No Tomorrow” (The CW)
“The Originals” (The CW)
“Reign” (The CW)
“The Vampire Diaries” (The CW)

Not likely to return for 2017-2018.

Likely to return for 2017-2018.

Not likely to return for 2017-2018.

Canceled.

Likely to return for 2017-2018.

On the bubble for 2017-2018.

Not yet premiered.

Likely to return for 2017-2018.

Likely to return for 2017-2018.

Not likely to return for 2017-2018.

Likely to return for 2017-2018.

Likely to return for 2017-2018.

Likely to return for 2017-2018.

Canceled.

On the bubble for 2017-2018.

Not likely to return for 2017-2018.

Not likely to return for 2017-2018.

Not likely to return for 2017-2018.

Likely to return for 2017-2018.

Not yet premiered.

Canceled.

On the bubble for 2017-2018.

On the bubble for 2017-2018.

On the bubble for 2017-2018.

Canceled.

On the bubble for 2017-2018.

Not likely to return for 2017-2018.

Not likely to return for 2017-2018.

Canceled.

Not expected to return for 2017-2018.

Canceled.

Likely to return for 2017-2018.

Not likely to return for 2017-2018.

On the bubble for 2017-2018.

Doesn’t return until summer.

Likely to return for 2017-2018.

Likely to return for 2017-2018.

Likely to return for 2017-2018.

Likely to return for 2017-2018.

Not likely to return for 2017-2018.

Too new to call.

Ended.

Has not yet premiered.

Has not yet premiered.

Not expected to return for 2017-2018.

Not expected to return for 2017-2018.

On the bubble for 2017-2018.

On the bubble for 2017-2018.

On the bubble for 2017-2018.

Ended.

Likely to be renewed for 2017-2018.

Not likely to be renewed for 2017-2018.

Likely to be renewed for 2017-2018.

On the bubble for 2017-2018.

Not likely to return for 2017-2018.

Likely to return for 2017-2018.

Not likely to return for 2017-2018.

On the bubble for for 2017-2018.

Not likely to return for 2017-2018.

Not likely to return for 2017-2018.

On the bubble for 2017-2018.

Not likely to return for 2017-2018.

On the bubble for 2017-2018.

On the bubble for 2017-2018.

Not likely to return for 2017-2018.

On the bubble for 2017-2018.

Not expected to return for 2017-2018.

On the bubble for 2017-2018.

Canceled.

Ended.

ReneCat

Too bad about The Exorcist I really liked it.Glad to see Designated Survivor and Gotham are likely to come back because if they didn’t I WOULD NOT be coming back to FOX or ABC! Not all that surprised about 24 Lite..er Legacy because quite frankly no Jack no 24. Sorry, just the way it is. Corey Hawkins deserved better.

