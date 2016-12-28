Cruel and Unusual Comedy: Slapstick Shorts at MoMA

From January 13 — 26, the Museum of Modern Art is reviving its Cruel and Unusual Comedy series to take a look at the slapstick shorts of the 1900s, 1910s and 1920s. Most programs run approximately 90 minutes and consist of several works, some more emblematic of their time than others. “A comic cabal of anarchists, jewel thieves, spies, and country rubes keep busy fooling cops, destroying dogs, and blowing things up.” (MoMA) “A Noise from the Deep” (1913)

“The Janitor” (1920)

“No Danger” (1923)

“A Howling Success” (1923)

“Fair Warning” (1925)

“Infected with the need to hop on the Charlie Chaplin gravy train, certain producers and performers came down with baggy pants, battered derbies, and toothbrush mustaches.” (MoMA) “Just Nuts” (1915)

“Cold Hearts and Hot Flames” (1916)

“Luke’s Shattered Sleep” (1916)

Unidentified Billy West Comedy. (c.1919/20)

“Camouflage Ball” (1917)

“Gussle Rivals Jonah” (1915)

“Lonesome Luke’s Wild Women” (1917)

“Comics feel the burn as swimming, weight training, bicycle racing, boxing, and beach ballooning activities go awry.” (MoMA) “Mabel’s New Hero” (1913)

“A Bath House Beauty” (1914)

“The Surf Girl” (1916)

“Losing Weight” (1916)

“PDQ” (1921)

“Mickey’s Battle” (1927)

“Deconstructions of the fine arts, headlined by the very worst in vocal performances, touring stage productions, and sympathy orchestras.” (MoMA) “Mutt and Jeff at the Opera” (1911)

“Serenade by Proxy” (1913)

“The Serenade” (1916)

“A Roaming Rodeo” (1920)

“Mickey’s Little Eva” (1928)

“Being out ‘where men are men’ usually spells trouble for the average silent comedian. West takes on East in the form of six-guns, tough ranch foremen, moonshiners, wild horses, and more.” (MoMA) “Big Noise Hank” (1911)

“Pistols for Breakfast” (1919)

“Teaching the Teacher” (1920)

“Riders of the Purple Cows” (1924)

“Honest Injun”(1926)

“Whoa, Emma!” (1926)

“A domestic battlefield of philanderers, unrequited love, wives versus husbands, and meddling mothers-in-law.” (MoMA) “A Proposal Under Difficulties” (1912)

“Over the Black Fence” (1913)

“He Loved the Ladies” (1914)

“The Peacemaker” (1914)

“Married a Year” (1916)

“Matrimony Blues” (1926)

“These problem children (both human and monkey) disrupt schools, picnics, and kidnappers’ plans in these cinematic tantrums.” (MoMA) “The Ransom of Red Chief” (1911)

“Edgar’s Feast Day” (1921)

“Jungle Pals” (1923)

“Oh, Teacher!” (1924)

“Going Ga-Ga” (1929)

“School Begins” (1928)

“It’s hard to imagine who would hire silent clowns for employees, but these comics punch a lot of time clocks — which leads to messes, mayhem, traffic jams, and physical destruction. ” “Housecleaning Horrors” (1928)

“The Paper Hangers” (1920)

“Step Lively, Please” (1922)

“Monks à la Mode” (1924)

“Red Pepper” (1925)

“Hey, Taxi!” (1925)

“Chunks of bloodthirsty buccaneers, chorus girls, and suicidal bike riders, with a soupcon of ferocious lions for flavor.” (MoMA) “The Short-Sighted Cyclist” (1907)

“Lion Jaws and Kitten Paws” (1920)

“When Spirits Move” (1920)

“The Pirate” (1922)

“Bright Lights” (1924)

“Milk thieves, mob rule, switched bags with hot ice, and greedy relatives are some of the machinations that create intrigue and thicken the plots.” (MoMA) “Scenting a Terrible Crime” (1913)

“The Mystery of the Milk” (1914)

“All for the Dough Bag” (1920)

“The Beloved Bozo” (1925)

“Uncle Sam” (1923)

“Racial stereotypes abound in silent comedy, where African natives, sweatshop workers, denizens of Chinatown, and Arabian sheiks were used as targets for cheap laughs. Various peoples are misrepresented and mistreated in these comic shorts.” (MoMA) “Oh, Sammy!” (1913)

“Ham the Explorer” (1916)

“Do Your Stuff” (1923)

“Rough Sailing” (1924)

“Tee for Two” (1925)

“The Newlywed’s Christmas Party” (1927)

“Trains were a symbol of speed and a popular silent-comedy prop for wrong-way treks, missed connections, and last-minute rescues.” (MoMA) “All on Account of a Transfer” (1913)

“By Stork Delivery” (1916)

“The Goofy Age” (1924)

“Speed Boys” (1924)

“The Iron Mule” (1925)

“Ghosts, devils, dark nights, and vacant houses fuel these comic fright fests, and cause plenty of eye-popping and knee-knocking.” (MoMA) “That’s the Spirit” (1924)

“Galloping Ghosts” (1926)

“Creeps” (1926)

“Behind the Counter” (1927)

“Saturday’s Lesson” (1929)

“A Whitman sampler of Cruel and Unusual Comedy favorites from past series. The assortment of babies, alligators, elephants, tangoing fools, and demented doctors includes John Bunny, Flora Finch, Lupino Lane, Hank Mann, Pal, and Marcel Perez.” (MoMA) “An Elephant on His Hands” (1912)

“Tangled Tangoists” (1914)

“Some Hero” (1916)

“Broken Bubbles” (1920)

“Mind the Baby” (1924)

“Good Night, Nurse” (1929)