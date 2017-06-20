You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
David Fincher’s Favorite Movies: See 26 of His Top Picks

“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (1969)
“Chinatown” (1974)
“Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb” (1964)
“The Godfather: Part II” (1974)
“Taxi Driver” (1976)
“Being There” (1979)
“All That Jazz” (1979)
“Alien” (1979)
“Rear Window” (1954)
“Zelig” (1983)
“Cabaret” (1972)
“Paper Moon” (1973)
“Jaws” (1975)
“Lawrence of Arabia” (1962)
“All the President’s Men” (1976)
“8½” (1963)
“Citizen Kane” (1941)
“Days of Heaven” (1978)
“Animal House” (1978)
“The Road Warrior” (1981)
“The Year of Living Dangerously” (1982)
“American Graffiti” (1973)
“The Terminator” (1984)
“Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (1975)
“The Exorcist” (1973)
“The Graduate” (1967)

David Fincher is one of the most respected directors in Hollywood, and a great handwritten note (via No Film School) of his favorite movies pops the hood on many of his inspirartions. Click through to see Fincher’s “Greatest” selections, which are presented, as he noted, “in no particular order.”

