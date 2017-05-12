Return to Article 1 of 9 Photos 05.12.17 | 04:29PM PT ‘Dirty Dancing’: Original vs. Remake, Side-By-Side By Liz Shannon Miller Johnny and Baby’s First DancePenny’s In TroubleLog FunPracticing the Water LiftPutting the Dirty in “Dirty Dancing”Johnny and Baby’s First TimeJohnny’s Big SpeechBlack Shirt vs. White Shirt“(I’ve Had) Time of My Life” Not as dirty as it gets. Filling in for Cynthia Rhodes is Nicole Scherzinger, who’s a great dancer — but Rhodes is a tough act to follow. An important part of every dancer’s training. It’s not as easy as it looks. These are two different scenes, but the vibe is similar Gotta have a roaring fire. No clue why they made that change for the final number, especially since Breslin’s dress matches Grey’s so closely. For the record, the famous lift from the original film is recreated in ABC’s version — unfortunately, there were no photos available. Image: Shutterstock/ABCImage: Shutterstock/ABCImage: Shutterstock/ABCImage: Shutterstock/ABCImage: Shutterstock/ABCImage: Shutterstock/ABCImage: Shutterstock/ABCImage: Shutterstock/ABC Recently Added Photo Galleries 05.16.17 ‘Logan Noir’: 19 Photos Showing the Glory of James Mangold’s Wolverine Western in Black & White 05.16.17 9 Movies That Defined the Cannes Film Festival Now Streaming 05.12.17 The 50 Best 1970's Movie Posters 05.12.17 Black Directors' Highest-Grossing Movies of all Time 05.12.17 The 20 Best TV Crime Shows of the 21st Century 05.10.17 8 TV Shows That Ended on Their Own Terms 05.10.17 10 Great Erotic Thrillers to Stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Right Now 05.10.17 New Fall TV Shows: Here's Your First Look At The 2017-2018 TV Season
I would like to get in touch with eleanor Bergstein.