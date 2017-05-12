Back to IndieWire
Johnny and Baby’s First Dance

‘Dirty Dancing’: Original vs. Remake, Side-By-Side

Johnny and Baby’s First Dance
Penny’s In Trouble
Log Fun
Practicing the Water Lift
Putting the Dirty in “Dirty Dancing”
Johnny and Baby’s First Time
Johnny’s Big Speech
Black Shirt vs. White Shirt
“(I’ve Had) Time of My Life”

Not as dirty as it gets.

Filling in for Cynthia Rhodes is Nicole Scherzinger, who’s a great dancer — but Rhodes is a tough act to follow. 

An important part of every dancer’s training. 

It’s not as easy as it looks. 

These are two different scenes, but the vibe is similar

Gotta have a roaring fire. 

No clue why they made that change for the final number, especially since Breslin’s dress matches Grey’s so closely. 

For the record, the famous lift from the original film is recreated in ABC’s version — unfortunately, there were no photos available. 

Image: Shutterstock/ABC
Image: Shutterstock/ABC
Image: Shutterstock/ABC
Image: Shutterstock/ABC
Image: Shutterstock/ABC
Image: Shutterstock/ABC
Image: Shutterstock/ABC
Image: Shutterstock/ABC

