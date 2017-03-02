Emmy History in Photos: Memories from TV’s Biggest Night

Year: 1955

Pictured: Danny Thomas and Loretta Young

Hosts: Steve Allen & Dave Garroway

Venue: Moulin Rogue Nightclub In 1955, the plural form of “Emmy” was still written as “Emmies,” such as, “Loretta Young is seen with comedian Danny Thomas, displaying their ‘Emmies’ received from the Television Academy in Hollywood.” Sometimes “y,” indeed.

Year: 1959

Pictured: Fred Astaire and Robert Young

Host: Raymund Burr

Venue: Moulin Rogue Nightclub Dancing star Fred Astaire, who dominated the 11th annual Television Academy awards ceremony by winning an unprecedented nine Emmys, gets a pat on the shoulder from actor Robert Young as Astaire accepted the final statuette. Young, an old friend, dashed from his seat in the Moulin Rouge audience in Hollywood, Los Angeles on to present the golden Emmy when Astaire found himself announced on stage for the final Emmy, but with no presenter.

Year: 1966

Pictured: Sydney Pollack

Hosts: Bill Cosby & Merv Griffin

Venue: Santa Monica Civic Auditorium Sydney Pollack won for outstanding directorial achievement for a drama or televison series for “The Game.”

Year: 1972

Pictured: Peter Falk and Julie Andrews

Host: Johnny Carson

Venue: Pantages Theatre Actor Peter Falk, left, grasps the Emmy he won at the Television Academy’s 24th annual awards in Hollywood. Actress Julie Andrews holds the Emmy she accepted for Glenda Jackson for Miss Jackson’s performance as an actress in a dramatic series.

Year: 1972

Pictured: Gale Sayers

Host: Johnny Carson

Venue: Pantages Theatre Pro football player Gale Sayers (of the Chicago Bears) accepts an Emmy at the 24th Annual Television Awards for actor Jack Warden for his performance by an actor in a supporting role in a drama. Warden played the role of Chicago Bears coach George Halas in “Brian’s Song.”

Year: 1974

Pictured: Mary Tyler Moore and Alan Alda

Host: Johnny Carson

Venue: Pantages Theatre Mary Tyler Moore and Alan Alda, the brass-taunting Army surgeon of “M*A*S*H*” smile as they pose with the Emmys they won.

Year: 1977

Pictured: Louis Gossett Jr. & Olivia Cole

Hosts: Robert Blake & Angie Dickinson

Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium Louis Gossett Jr. kisses co-star Olivia Cole as they pose with one of the nine Emmys awarded to the cast and crew of the TV drama “Roots.”

Year: 1985

Pictured: Linda Gray and Robert Guillaume

Host: John Forsythe

Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium After four nominations for his role in “Benson, Robert Guillaume finally won for the role. He had previously won in 1979 as a supporting actor in “Soap.”

Year: 1985

Pictured: Ted Danson

Host: John Forsythe

Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium In 1985, Danson was nominated for his role on “Cheers.” Over the course of the NBC comedy’s iconic run, Danson earned 11 nominations and two wins.

Year: 1985

Pictured: Don Johnson

Host: John Forsythe

Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium Johnson only earned one nomination for his role on “Miami Vice,” but he won the Golden Globe in 1986.

Year: 1985

Pictured: Bruce Willis & Cybill Shepherd

Host: John Forsythe

Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium Bruce Willis wasn’t nominated for his role on “Moonlighting” until 1986, but he won that year (and again in 2000 for a guest appearance on “Friends”). Shepherd was also nominated in 1986 (and then three times for “Cybil” between 1995 – 1997), but has never won.

Year: 1985

Pictured: Tom Selleck & Jilly Mack

Host: John Forsythe

Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium Tom Selleck earned five Emmy nominations for his role on “Magnum P.I.,” winning in 1984.

Year: 1986

Pictured: Betty White & Michael J. Fox

Hosts: David Letterman & Shelley Long

Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium Michael J. Fox and Betty White, winners of Emmys for best actor and actress in a comedy series, stand backstage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Fox won for his role in “Family Ties;” Ms. White for her role in “The Golden Girls.”

Year: 1987

Pictured: Alfre Woodard

Host: Bruce Willis

Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium Alfre Woodward is an Emmys darling. In 1987, she was nominated twice — “Unnatural Causes” and “L.A. Law” — and won for the latter. But overall, the talented actress has been nominated 17 times and won four times. Brava.

Year: 1987

Pictured: Rhea Perlman & Danny DeVito

Host: Bruce Willis

Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium Rhea Perlman had won three straight Emmys for her role on “Cheers” leading up to the 39th Primetime Emmys. She lost that year, but won again in 1989 and collected 10 nominations between 1983 and 1993. Danny DeVito was nominated four times for his work on “Taxi,” and once as a Guest Actor on “Friends.” He won Outstanding Supporting Actor in 1981.

Year: 1987

Pictured: Jon Lovitz

Host: Bruce Willis

Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium Lovitz earned his second and last Emmy nomination in 1987 for his work on “Saturday Night Live.”

Year: 1987

Pictured: Oprah Winfrey

Host: Bruce Willis

Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium Though Winfrey would be nominated for her first Primetime Emmy in 1989, here she holds one of her Daytime Emmy awards.

Year: 1988

Pictured: Tony Danza

Host: John Forsythe

Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium Actor Tony Danza poses with some of the Emmys he collected as the “designated acceptor” for winners not able to attend. Danza, himself, wouldn’t be nominated until 1999 (despite netting four Golden Globes nods between 1980 – 1989).

Year: 1990

Pictured: Billy Crystal

Hosts: Candice Bergen, Jay Leno, Jane Pauley

Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium Billy Crystal clowns with photographers after winning an Emmy Award for writing in a variety or music program for HBO’s “Midnight Train To Moscow.”

Year: 1993

Pictured: Betty Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander

Host: Angela Lansbury

Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium Jerry Seinfeld receives a hug from his mother, Betty Seinfeld, while Julia Louise-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander pose with the Emmy “Seinfeld” won for best comedy series during the 1993 Emmy awards.

Year: 1996

Pictured: David Schwimmer & Matt LeBlanc

Hosts: Michael J. Fox, Paul Reiser, Oprah Winfrey

Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc walk the red carpet at the 48th Primetime Emmy Awards. Schwimmer was nominated the year prior, but wasn’t up for an Emmy again until 2016, for his role on “The People v. O.J. Simpson.” LeBlanc wasn’t nominated until 2002, but has earned six more since then. “Friends” won Outstanding Comedy Series in 2002.

Year: 1997

Pictured: David Hyde Pierce, Kelsey Grammer

Host: Bryant Gumbel

Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium David Hyde Pierce and Kelsey Grammer react after “Frasier” won for Outstanding Comedy Series. And yup, that’s Bruce Willis looking on.

Year: 1997

Pictured: Chris Rock

Host: Bryant Gumbel

Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium Chris Rock clowns around holding his awards for Outstanding Writing for a Variety or Music Program and Outstanding Variety Music or Comedy Special for “Chris Rock: Bring the Pain” at the 49th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

Year: 1998

Pictured: Lisa Kudrow

Host: None

Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium Lisa Kudrow shows off the Emmy she won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Friends.” Kudrow has been nominated 11 times (but this marked her only win).

Year: 1999

Pictured: Gillian Anderson

Hosts: Jenna Elfman, David Hyde Pierce

Venue: Shrine Auditorium Gillian Anderson was only nominated four times for her 10 years of work on “The X-Files.” She won in 1997, beating out Julianna Margulies (“E.R.”) and roma Downey (“Touched by an Angel”), but she obviously deserved more gold.

Year: 1999

Pictured: Keri Russell

Hosts: Jenna Elfman, David Hyde Pierce

Venue: Shrine Auditorium Earlier in 1999, Keri Russell won a Golden Globe for her work on “Felicity.” The TV Academy, however, never saw fit to honor Russell for her work on J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves’ drama, and didn’t nominate the talented actress until 2016 (for “The Americans”).

Year: 2002

Pictured: Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney

Host: Conan O’Brien

Venue: Shrine Auditorium Allison Janney is congratulated by co-star Bradley Whitford after she won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in “The West Wing.” This was her third win in a row, and Janney has won seven Emmys to date.

Year: 2002

Pictured: Jennifer Aniston

Host: Conan O’Brien

Venue: Shrine Auditorium Jennifer Aniston accepts her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on “Friends.” Aniston was nominated five times for the hit NBC series, winning once, and later earned a nod for a guest appearance on “30 Rock.”

Year: 2004

Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker

Host: Garry Shandling

Venue: Shrine Auditorium Sarah Jessica Parker accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on “Sex And The City.” Though she took home an Emmy as a producer when “Sex and the City” won Outstanding Comedy Series in 2001, this was Parker’s only win as an actress — after five nominations.