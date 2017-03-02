Emmy History in Photos: Memories from TV’s Biggest Night

Year: 1955
Pictured: Danny Thomas and Loretta Young
Hosts: Steve Allen & Dave Garroway
Venue: Moulin Rogue Nightclub
In 1955, the plural form of “Emmy” was still written as “Emmies,” such as, “Loretta Young is seen with comedian Danny Thomas, displaying their ‘Emmies’ received from the Television Academy in Hollywood.” Sometimes “y,” indeed.
Year: 1959
Pictured: Fred Astaire and Robert Young
Host: Raymund Burr
Venue: Moulin Rogue Nightclub
Dancing star Fred Astaire, who dominated the 11th annual Television Academy awards ceremony by winning an unprecedented nine Emmys, gets a pat on the shoulder from actor Robert Young as Astaire accepted the final statuette. Young, an old friend, dashed from his seat in the Moulin Rouge audience in Hollywood, Los Angeles on to present the golden Emmy when Astaire found himself announced on stage for the final Emmy, but with no presenter.
Year: 1966
Pictured: Sydney Pollack
Hosts: Bill Cosby & Merv Griffin
Venue: Santa Monica Civic Auditorium
Sydney Pollack won for outstanding directorial achievement for a drama or televison series for “The Game.”
Year: 1972
Pictured: Peter Falk and Julie Andrews
Host: Johnny Carson
Venue: Pantages Theatre
Actor Peter Falk, left, grasps the Emmy he won at the Television Academy’s 24th annual awards in Hollywood. Actress Julie Andrews holds the Emmy she accepted for Glenda Jackson for Miss Jackson’s performance as an actress in a dramatic series.
Year: 1972
Pictured: Gale Sayers
Host: Johnny Carson
Venue: Pantages Theatre
Pro football player Gale Sayers (of the Chicago Bears) accepts an Emmy at the 24th Annual Television Awards for actor Jack Warden for his performance by an actor in a supporting role in a drama. Warden played the role of Chicago Bears coach George Halas in “Brian’s Song.”
Year: 1974
Pictured: Mary Tyler Moore and Alan Alda
Host: Johnny Carson
Venue: Pantages Theatre
Mary Tyler Moore and Alan Alda, the brass-taunting Army surgeon of “M*A*S*H*” smile as they pose with the Emmys they won.
Year: 1977
Pictured: Louis Gossett Jr. & Olivia Cole
Hosts: Robert Blake & Angie Dickinson
Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium
Louis Gossett Jr. kisses co-star Olivia Cole as they pose with one of the nine Emmys awarded to the cast and crew of the TV drama “Roots.”
Year: 1985
Pictured: Linda Gray and Robert Guillaume
Host: John Forsythe
Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium
After four nominations for his role in “Benson, Robert Guillaume finally won for the role. He had previously won in 1979 as a supporting actor in “Soap.”
Year: 1985
Pictured: Ted Danson
Host: John Forsythe
Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium
In 1985, Danson was nominated for his role on “Cheers.” Over the course of the NBC comedy’s iconic run, Danson earned 11 nominations and two wins.
Year: 1985
Pictured: Don Johnson
Host: John Forsythe
Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium
Johnson only earned one nomination for his role on “Miami Vice,” but he won the Golden Globe in 1986.
Year: 1985
Pictured: Bruce Willis & Cybill Shepherd
Host: John Forsythe
Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium
Bruce Willis wasn’t nominated for his role on “Moonlighting” until 1986, but he won that year (and again in 2000 for a guest appearance on “Friends”). Shepherd was also nominated in 1986 (and then three times for “Cybil” between 1995 – 1997), but has never won.
Year: 1985
Pictured: Tom Selleck & Jilly Mack
Host: John Forsythe
Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium
Tom Selleck earned five Emmy nominations for his role on “Magnum P.I.,” winning in 1984.
Year: 1986
Pictured: Betty White & Michael J. Fox
Hosts: David Letterman & Shelley Long
Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium
Michael J. Fox and Betty White, winners of Emmys for best actor and actress in a comedy series, stand backstage at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Fox won for his role in “Family Ties;” Ms. White for her role in “The Golden Girls.”
Year: 1987
Pictured: Alfre Woodard
Host: Bruce Willis
Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium
Alfre Woodward is an Emmys darling. In 1987, she was nominated twice — “Unnatural Causes” and “L.A. Law” — and won for the latter. But overall, the talented actress has been nominated 17 times and won four times. Brava.
Year: 1987
Pictured: Rhea Perlman & Danny DeVito
Host: Bruce Willis
Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium
Rhea Perlman had won three straight Emmys for her role on “Cheers” leading up to the 39th Primetime Emmys. She lost that year, but won again in 1989 and collected 10 nominations between 1983 and 1993. Danny DeVito was nominated four times for his work on “Taxi,” and once as a Guest Actor on “Friends.” He won Outstanding Supporting Actor in 1981.
Year: 1987
Pictured: Jon Lovitz
Host: Bruce Willis
Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium
Lovitz earned his second and last Emmy nomination in 1987 for his work on “Saturday Night Live.”
Year: 1987
Pictured: Oprah Winfrey
Host: Bruce Willis
Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium
Though Winfrey would be nominated for her first Primetime Emmy in 1989, here she holds one of her Daytime Emmy awards.
Year: 1988
Pictured: Tony Danza
Host: John Forsythe
Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium
Actor Tony Danza poses with some of the Emmys he collected as the “designated acceptor” for winners not able to attend. Danza, himself, wouldn’t be nominated until 1999 (despite netting four Golden Globes nods between 1980 – 1989).
Year: 1990
Pictured: Billy Crystal
Hosts: Candice Bergen, Jay Leno, Jane Pauley
Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium
Billy Crystal clowns with photographers after winning an Emmy Award for writing in a variety or music program for HBO’s “Midnight Train To Moscow.”
Year: 1993
Pictured: Betty Seinfeld, Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jason Alexander
Host: Angela Lansbury
Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium
Jerry Seinfeld receives a hug from his mother, Betty Seinfeld, while Julia Louise-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander pose with the Emmy “Seinfeld” won for best comedy series during the 1993 Emmy awards.
Year: 1996
Pictured: David Schwimmer & Matt LeBlanc
Hosts: Michael J. Fox, Paul Reiser, Oprah Winfrey
Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium
David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc walk the red carpet at the 48th Primetime Emmy Awards. Schwimmer was nominated the year prior, but wasn’t up for an Emmy again until 2016, for his role on “The People v. O.J. Simpson.” LeBlanc wasn’t nominated until 2002, but has earned six more since then. “Friends” won Outstanding Comedy Series in 2002.
Year: 1997
Pictured: David Hyde Pierce, Kelsey Grammer
Host: Bryant Gumbel
Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium
David Hyde Pierce and Kelsey Grammer react after “Frasier” won for Outstanding Comedy Series. And yup, that’s Bruce Willis looking on.
Year: 1997
Pictured: Chris Rock
Host: Bryant Gumbel
Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium
Chris Rock clowns around holding his awards for Outstanding Writing for a Variety or Music Program and Outstanding Variety Music or Comedy Special for “Chris Rock: Bring the Pain” at the 49th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.
Year: 1998
Pictured: Lisa Kudrow
Host: None
Venue: Pasadena Civic Auditorium
Lisa Kudrow shows off the Emmy she won for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Friends.” Kudrow has been nominated 11 times (but this marked her only win).
Year: 1999
Pictured: Gillian Anderson
Hosts: Jenna Elfman, David Hyde Pierce
Venue: Shrine Auditorium
Gillian Anderson was only nominated four times for her 10 years of work on “The X-Files.” She won in 1997, beating out Julianna Margulies (“E.R.”) and roma Downey (“Touched by an Angel”), but she obviously deserved more gold.
Year: 1999
Pictured: Keri Russell
Hosts: Jenna Elfman, David Hyde Pierce
Venue: Shrine Auditorium
Earlier in 1999, Keri Russell won a Golden Globe for her work on “Felicity.” The TV Academy, however, never saw fit to honor Russell for her work on J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves’ drama, and didn’t nominate the talented actress until 2016 (for “The Americans”).
Year: 2002
Pictured: Bradley Whitford, Allison Janney
Host: Conan O’Brien
Venue: Shrine Auditorium
Allison Janney is congratulated by co-star Bradley Whitford after she won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in “The West Wing.” This was her third win in a row, and Janney has won seven Emmys to date.
Year: 2002
Pictured: Jennifer Aniston
Host: Conan O’Brien
Venue: Shrine Auditorium
Jennifer Aniston accepts her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on “Friends.” Aniston was nominated five times for the hit NBC series, winning once, and later earned a nod for a guest appearance on “30 Rock.”
Year: 2004
Pictured: Sarah Jessica Parker
Host: Garry Shandling
Venue: Shrine Auditorium
Sarah Jessica Parker accepts the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her work on “Sex And The City.” Though she took home an Emmy as a producer when “Sex and the City” won Outstanding Comedy Series in 2001, this was Parker’s only win as an actress — after five nominations.
Year: 2008
Pictured: Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey
Host: Tom Bergeron, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Jeff Probst, Ryan Seacrest
Venue: Nokia Theatre L.A. Live
Alec Baldwin bows down to “30 Rock” creator Tina Fey after Baldwin won Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series and Fey took home honors for Actress and Writing. The series also won Outstanding Comedy Series.
