The 20 Gayest TV Shows Streaming Right Now

David (Michael C. Hall) and Keith (Mathew St. Patrick) may have had their issues, but they stuck it out and stayed together through it all in Alan Ball’s groundbreaking series about the Fisher family and the funeral home they run. David and Keith weren’t token gays, either. Who could forget Mena Suvari’s turn as Edie, Claire’s (Lauren Ambrose) wild friend and bisexual dalliance? Available on HBO Go.

“Six feet Under” alum and Alan Ball disciple Jill Soloway spread her wings with “Transparent,” her first show as creator/director/producer and a resounding critical success. Not only did it put Amazon on the map as an original content producer, “Transparent” brought transgender characters and actors into everyday households around the world. Plus, Cherry Jones as Eileen Myles. It doesn’t get gayer than that, folks. Available on Amazon Prime.

Considered by many the greatest television show of all time, with its sweeping chronicle of the Baltimore drug trade and the failing systems at play in America, “The Wire” also has the rare distinction of being President Obama’s favorite television show. His favorite character? The gay lone ranger of the West Side, Omar. Played with swaggering bravado by Michael K. Williams, Omar Little is one of the most beloved characters in an ensemble of many standouts. And let’s not forget about badass lesbian cop Kima, sidekick to Jimmy Mcnulty (Dominic West) whose fraught marriage to Cheryl was given ample screen time. Available on HBO Go.

Heading into its 9th season this year (11th if you count “All Stars”), drag legend RuPaul’s comeback is nothing short of legendary: Not only did it rejuvenate drag culture in cities worldwide, but it applied a sorely needed campy satire to the reality TV monolith threatening to swallow television whole. With an infinite supply of cheeky puns, catch phrases, and iconic guest judges, RuPaul winks knowingly through false eyelashes at the screen while laughing all the way to the bank. Available on Hulu and Logo.

A much-deserved and hard-earned slow climb to show biz success, Billy Eichner’s brand of in your face comedy is like nothing else on TV. Starting out as YouTube sketches he would play during his stand-up sets, Eichner’s street persona turns the citizens of New York into proverbial human punching bags to delightful ends. Though recent success has brought him A-list celebrity sidekicks such as Julianne Moore and Lupita Nyong’o, Eichner is just as funny now as he was trolling the Chelsea queens by his lonesome. Available on Hulu.

Also starring Billy Eichner, Julie Klausner’s sharp-tongued showbiz satire about two comedians clawing their way to the top harkens back to a time when, in her words, “Comedies were actually funny.” Hatching ill-advised schemes and treating loved ones like little more than talking furniture, Klausner and Eichner are like a funnier, meaner, “Will & Grace.” Throw in downtown darling Cole Escola as Billy’s gay nemesis, and this Hulu original is worth the monthly price of admission alone. Available on Hulu.

From Bette Davis and Joan Crawford to Helen Mirren and Meryl Streep, the gays gag for unapologetically fabulous and — dare we say — *mature* women. Jennifer’s Saunders’ long-running sitcom gives that biting British humiliation humor a fabulous sheen. Like some twisted drag version of “The Office,” or “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Edina (Saunders) and Patsy (Joanna Lumley) are the lazily ambitious, wildly acerbic, unapologetically alcoholic best friends every queer (kind of) wishes they had. Available on Hulu.

The show that launched the careers of Dev Patel, Nicholas Hoult, and Hannah Murray (“Game of Thrones”) proves that even “rubbish” British TV is so much better than its American counterparts. “Skins” handled mental illness, queerness, drug addiction, poverty, sex, and general teen angst with such sensitivity and humor, it puts every American teen drama to shame. Katie and Naomi’s sweet romance on seasons 3 and 4 is our favorite, but there are plenty of queer characters (and eye candy) to go around. Available on Netflix.

Joe Swanberg’s anthology series has hits and misses, but the most talked about episodes of the season were episodes 2 and 6, “Vegan Cinderella” and “Utopia.” In the first, a girl attempts to go vegan and bike everywhere in order to impress her new girlfriend. In the second, an adventurous straight couple adds comedian Kate Micucci into the mix for a rarely well done threesome that inevitably disappoints. Any queer worth their salt can relate to that feeling. Available on Netflix.

Out the same year as its American counterpart, the Australian “Orange is the New Black” dresses its prisoners in blue rather than orange, and its protagonist with a much more serious charge — murder. A gritty mystery, it doesn’t sugarcoat prison life (as “OITNB” has been accused of), and is rife with plenty of the obligatory sapphic sexual tension (and release). Available on Netflix.

Never forget the classics. Even though we prefer the British original, the fantasy world of a Pittsburgh-turned-gay wonderland was a sexy, fearless melodrama every queer holds close to their hearts. When you need your dose of Brian, Justin, Michael, Emmet, Tim and Debbie, “QAF” never disappoints. Available on Netflix.

They say you never forget your first. Entire generations of dormant queer desires were awakened by the glossy Los Angeles lesbian haven laid out like a feast for the eyes in Ilene Chaiken’s beloved soap opera. Though it went downhill, the first two seasons hold up very well, thanks to quality writing and direction by Hollywood’s lesbian elite. As LGBT characters trickle into mainstream television, the gay ensemble drama seems to have disappeared, leaving “The L Word” and “Queer as Folk” virtually unrivaled for nostalgic queer affections. Available on Netflix, Showtime On Demand.

Since its first season, “Shameless” fans have enjoyed watching sensitive redhead Ian Gallagher (Cameron Monaghan) and repressed tough guy Mickey Milkovich (Noel Fisher) grapple with their undeniable bond as they perform strength and masculinity on the mean streets of Chicago. Add in a healthy dose of a wacky Joan Cusack and a scrappy post-“Phantom of the Opera” Emmy Rossum, and “Shameless” has all its gay bases covered. Available on Netflix.

As if giving us Titus Andromedon (Titus Burgess) weren’t enough, creator Tina Fey had to go and throw another delusional Jane Krakowski character and Carol Kane as a conspiracy theorist landlady into the mix. We already loved Fey for “Mean Girls” and casting Elaine Stritch in “30 Rock,” how can we ever repay her now? Available on Netflix.

Though it trivializes an important social justice issue by using prison as entertainment, no show has given more roles to queer women, trans women, women of color, and women over forty in recent television history — if ever. It’s funny, it’s sexy, and it’s addictive. It gave us Laverne Cox, Lea Delaria, Natasha Lyonne, Ruby Rose, Samira Wiley, Taylor Schilling, and Abigail Savage — all out and proud queer women. Politics aside, visibility matters. Available on Netflix.

This Australian comedy from writer/creator Josh Thomas made waves for its nuanced and hilarious twist to the dreaded “millennial” comedy. Colorful, whimsical, and romantic, Thomas brings an auteur’s precision to his bright eyed but self-deprecating Josh. Thomas was roundly lauded for his sensitive depiction of mental illness, blending comedy and tragedy for a kind of alchemical TV magic trick. Available on Hulu.

Though largely a fictionalized re-hashing of themes and stories from Notaro’s notorious stand-up album “Live,” for true fans of Notaro’s, “One Mississippi” is a masterpiece from the master of deadpan. As actor, Notaro handles dramatic scenes effortlessly, and presents complex familial relationships in tones both dark and absurdly funny. If the show is any indication of what’s to come from Notaro, we have plenty to be excited about for the future. Available on Amazon.

Gays love a good split identity tale — it’s relatable to how we feel walking in a hetero world, plus it necessitates costume changes. Of the multiple characters Tatiana Maslany plays in this critically acclaimed sci-fi thriller, at least two are queer. So is her best friend, Felix (Jordan Gavaris), a main character since the show’s inception. The creators have adopted a “So what?” attitude about the show’s queerness, and we’re not complaining. Available on Netflix.

For his first series, indie filmmaker Morgan Jon Fox shot this lush Southern romance in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Taking full of advantage of the landscape, he sets his dreamy love scenes in the back country swamps and quaint downtown storefronts of his beloved artistic community. Tackling mental illness and drug addiction with a touch as deft as his aesthetic, Fox’s arrival as a gay creator could not have come soon enough. Available on Dekkoo.