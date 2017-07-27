You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘IT’: The 20 Most Terrifying Shots We’ve Seen From the Stephen King Adaptation

A Dark and Stormy Night
Down the Drain
Pennywise in the Sewer
Escaping Hands
Pennywise Projected
Pennywise Gets His Close-Up
The Red Balloon
A Trip to the Bathroom
Running Through the River
The Mansion
Pennywise Reaches Out
Behind the Red Balloon
Yellow Eyes
Pennywise Rises Up
Off the Cliff
Pennywise the Choking Clown
Inside the Tunnel
Clowns, Clowns and More Clowns
The Door Opens
Pennywise is Coming For You

Park Chan-wook’s career owes a lot to Chung-hoon Chung, the visionary cinematographer who pans, whips, and zooms with such energetic verve you’d swear the camera has a life of its own. Chung-hoon Chung has been behind the camera for “Oldboy,” “Thirst,” and “The Handmaiden,” and now he’s bringing his expertise to the Stephen King adaptation “It.”

Warner Brothers has released an official trailer for the September horror movie, which comes from “Mama” director Andrés Muschietti, and it’s filled with so many terrifyling beautiful shots that it’s clear “It” is going to be the kind of movie that will hard to watch but impossible to look away from. 

“It” opens in theaters nationwide September 8. Click through the gallery for the most terrifying shots we’ve seen thus far.

