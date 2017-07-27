‘IT’: The 20 Most Terrifying Shots We’ve Seen From the Stephen King Adaptation

Park Chan-wook’s career owes a lot to Chung-hoon Chung, the visionary cinematographer who pans, whips, and zooms with such energetic verve you’d swear the camera has a life of its own. Chung-hoon Chung has been behind the camera for “Oldboy,” “Thirst,” and “The Handmaiden,” and now he’s bringing his expertise to the Stephen King adaptation “It.”

Warner Brothers has released an official trailer for the September horror movie, which comes from “Mama” director Andrés Muschietti, and it’s filled with so many terrifyling beautiful shots that it’s clear “It” is going to be the kind of movie that will hard to watch but impossible to look away from.

“It” opens in theaters nationwide September 8. Click through the gallery for the most terrifying shots we’ve seen thus far.