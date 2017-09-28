25 Essential Indies Shot on 16mm Film

Darren Aronofsky. Ryan Coogler. Wes Anderson. Kelly Reichardt. Chances are good that your favorite indie filmmakers have dabbled in the art of 16mm photography once or twice. The film stock’s grainy texture provides a cinematic intimacy that is unparalleled. Darren Aronofsky’s “mother!” is the latest in a long tradition of 16mm releases. Click through the gallery for 25 essential 16mm titles.

Director: Benh Zeitlin Cinematographer: Ben Richardson “Beasts of the Southern Wild” was shot on 16mm film in and around Montegut, Louisiana. The movie won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance and the Caméra d’Or at Cannes before earning four Academy Awards nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress.

Director: Darren Aronofsky Cinematographer: Matthew Libatique Aronofsky and Libatique are perhaps cinema’s biggest proponents of 16mm film. They wanted to capture the same grainy intimacy in “Black Swan” as they had in “The Wrestler.” The film was Aronofsky’s first to earn Oscar nominations for Best Director and Best Picture.

Director: Todd Haynes Cinematographer: Edward Lachman Haynnes and Lachman decided to shoot “Carol” on Super 16mm film using 35mm format lenses. Critics universally praised the cinematography and Lachman earned an Oscar nomination.

Director: Kelly Reichardt Cinematographer: Christopher Blauvelt Reichardt had decided to shoot “Certain Women” on digital because she feared using film would cause a delay in dailies, but after seeing test footage of the movie shot in this format, specifically the way the digital camera picked up snow, she knew film would be the only way to go.

Director: Wayne Wang Cinematographer: Michael Chin Shot on 16mm black-and-white film, “Chan is Missing” is widely recognized as the first Asian-American narrative feature to gain theatrical distribution.

Director: Kevin Smith Cinematographer: David Klein Kevin Smith shot “Clerks” for just over $27,000 in the convenience and video stores where he worked in real life. The production lasted 21 days. The movie launched his career with a gross of over $3 million.

Director: Robert Rodriguez Cinematographer: Robert Rodriguez Made for only $7,000, “El Mariachi” was all the buzz at the Sundance Film Festival in 1992, winning the Audience Award on its way to earning just over $1 million at the box office.

Director: Christopher Nolan Cinematographer: Christopher Nolan Nolan used his own salary to pay for the 16mm film stock used on his debut feature “Following.” He made sure to carry out extensive rehearsals so that he wouldn’t waste any of the celluloid.

Director: Ryan Coogler Cinematographer: Rachel Morrison Coogler and Morrison shot "Fruitvale Station" on Super 16mm film using Arriflex 416 cameras and Zeiss Ultra 16 lenses. The drama won the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award for U.S. Dramatic Film at Sundance and Best First Film in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes.

Director: Ryan Fleck Cinematographer: Andrij Parekh Gosling earned his first Oscar nomination for Best Actor thanks to this acclaimed Sundance drama. The film marked the feature directorial debut of Ryan Fleck, who would go on to direct “Sugar” and “Mississippi Grind” with collaborator Parekh.

Director: Kathryn Bigelow Cinematographer: Barry Ackroyd Bigelow and Ackroyd shot “The Hurt Locker” on location within miles of the Iraqi border in Jordan. They used four 16mm cameras in order to capture multiple perspectives at once. The film won Best Picture at the Oscars and made Bigelow the first and only woman to ever win Best Director.

Director: Gaspar Noé Cinematographer: Gaspar Noé and Benoît Debie Noé used a widescreen Minima Super16 mm camera to film the many unbroken shots in “Irréversible.” The movie is one of the most controversial in film history due to a nine-minute long take that depicts a brutal rape.

Director: Pablo Larraín Cinematographer: Stéphane Fontaine Larraín and Fontaine used 16mm film so that “Jackie” could have the faded, grainy texture required for a story about the inner psychology of Jackie Kennedy.

Director: Phil Morrison Cinematographer: Peter Donahue Amy Adams got her breakthrough role and her first Oscar nomination playing the pregnant and optimistically fragile Ashley Johnsten in “Junebug.” The movie premiered at Sundance, where Adams earned a Special Jury Prize for Acting.

Director: Mike Figgis Cinematographer: Declan Quinn Figgis shot “Leaving Las Vegas” on 16mm and composed the score for the film in order not to go over budget. He shot on location on the Las Vegas strip, sometimes only able to shoot one take of each scene in order to avoid the police. Cage won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance.

Director: Alex Ross Perry Cinematographer: Sean Price Williams In films like “Listen Up Philip” and “Queen of Earth,” Perry and Williams have perfected the art of capturing the beauty of tormented faces in close-up on 16mm film.

Director: Wes Anderson Cinematographer: Robert Yeoman Anderson and Yeoman shot “Moonrise Kingdom” in various locations around Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island using Super 16mm film, plus Aaton Xterà and A-Minima cameras.

Director: Darren Aronofsky Cinematographer: Matthew Libatique For a director so intent on using cinema as a tool for contemplation, “Pi” easily marks Aronofsky’s best achievement. The movie was filmed on high-contrast 16mm black-and-white reversal film.

Director: Shane Carruth Cinematographer: Troy Dick (uncredited) Carruth shot “Primer” on a $7,000 budget with a crew of only five people. He served as writer, director, producer, cinematographer, editor, and music composer. In order to keep the budget down, Carruth’s pre-production was extremely planned out and he storyboarded the entire movie using 35mm film stills. The movie was shot on 16mm.



Director: Richard Linklater Cinematographer: Lee Daniel Linklater’s second feature is widely recognized as a staple of the 1990s indie film boom. He shot the film with longtime DP Lee Daniel on location in Austin, Texas and used a 16mm Arriflex camera.

Director: Noah Baumbach Cinematographer: Robert D. Yeoman Baumbach made his family drama feel more intimate by having Yeoman use a 16mm handheld camera for nearly every shot. The movie earned six Independent Spirit Award nominations and an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Director: Apichatpong Weerasethakul Cinematographer: Sayombhu Mukdeeprom, Yukontorn Mingmongkon, and Charin Pengpanich Weerasethakul won the Palme d’Or at the 2010 Cannes Film Festival for this immaculate exploration of reincarnation.

Director: Mike Leigh Cinematographer: Dick Pope Mike Leigh and Dick Pope are well known for their piercing realism, which makes it a surprise that they had never used 16mm before 2004’s “Vera Drake.” Imelda Staunton earned a Best Actress Oscar nomination for playing a working-class London woman who spends her evening performing illegal abortions.