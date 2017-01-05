The 24 Most Anticipated TV Shows of 2017

Network: HBO

Release Date: January 15

Talent: Paolo Sorrentino (director), Jude Law, Diane Keaton, James Cromwell, Toni Bertorelli, Cecile de France Dude, if ever there was a time when we’d accept the idea of a straight-shooting, chain-smoking, Pope of the people, this is it. This is the era of Brexit, Trump, and reality-show villains joining the White House, after all. We can’t wait to see Law play the bad-boy Bishop of Rome who will upset all of our ideas of that stuffy institution, give Diane Keaton’s nun some grief, and alternately thrill and scandalize Catholics. The Oscar-winning Sorrentino has made some fun choices as far as how he’s shot Law, giving his pimpin’ pontiff a soaring quality with strategically placed torso shots, so this will be a visual treat as well.

Network: PBS

Release Date: January 15

Talent: Jenna Coleman, Rufus Sewell, Tom Hughes, Daisy Goodwin (writer), Sandra Goldbacher (director), and Olly Blackburn (director) Coleman wasn’t given a chance to really unleash her full charms on “Doctor Who” after her early episodes, which is why we’re so psyched to see her own the Masterpiece series as Queen Victoria. Following Netflix’s excellent “The Crown,” “Victoria” gives context for Queen Elizabeth II’s great-grandmother, that other long-reigning monarch that changed the world and even had an era named for her. Her accomplishments, beginning at the age of ascension at 18, cannot be underplayed, especially since she was sheltered as a child and ascended to throne in an era when her youth, gender, and small stature were dismissed out of hand. The series humanizes that dour picture we have in our heads and instead presents a complex, intriguing, rebellious, strong-willed, and very lusty woman, whose romance with her husband Prince Albert was as tumultuous as her reign.

Network: FX

Release Date: February 8, 2017

Talent: Noah Hawley (creator), Dan Stevens, Rachel Keller, Jean Smart, Aubrey Plaza, Katie Aselton, Jemaine Clement FX and Marvel let the genius behind “Fargo” take on the X-Men universe. This may be one of the best things to happen in 2017, period. The series stars the always charming Dan Stevens in a slightly more disheveled capacity than usual as a young man whose unique powers might be mutant, but might also be madness. The trailers alone have promised something visually dazzling and mind-bending, and Hawley’s eclectic cast includes “Fargo” Year 2 breakout Keller, “Parks and Recreation” favorite Plaza, and “Flight of the Conchords” legend Jermaine Clement. We’re not totally sure what kind of ride Hawley’s going to take us on, but we are on board.

Network: BBC America

Release Date: February 18

Talent: Sir David Attenborough, composer Hans Zimmer It’s been a decade since the original natural history series “Planet Earth” rocked our worlds, and with improvements in technology, we expect nothing less that breathtaking, mind-blowing filmmaking. The access to remote areas and rarely seen animals alone are enough to give this series weight, but the stirring narration by Sir David Attenborough and artful storytelling style makes the series an emotional experience, as well. There’s nothing better than a reminder to be wowed and humbled by the others that live in our world.

Network: HBO

Release Date: February 19

Talent: Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgard, Laura Dern, Jean-Marc Vallee (director) Based on the book by Liane Moriarty, this dramatic limited series examines a group of wealthy East coast parents who get involved in a local murder. Shailene Woodley is arguably the lead in this ensemble project, playing a newcomer to the coastal town whose son gets in a spot of trouble on his first day of school. Regardless, Woodley’s single mother befriends the married moms, including Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, all before the most heinous act goes down. Who’s to blame (and who the victim is) remain a mystery for the audience to solve, all while enjoying Adam Scott, Alexander Skarsgard, Laura Dern, and the direction — in all eight episodes — of “Wild” and “Dallas Buyers Club” helmer Jean-Marc Vallee.

Network: ABC

Release Date: February 2017

Talent: Dustin Lance Black (writer/director), Gus Van Sant (director), Dee Rees (director), Thomas Schlamme (director), Guy Pearce, Mary-Louise Parker, Rachel Griffiths, Carrie Preston, Michael K. Williams, Whoopi Goldberg, Rosie O’Donnell, Denis O’Hare, David Hyde Pierce, Rob Reiner, TR Knight, Richard Schiff, Phylicia Rashad, Mary McCormack, and a whole lot more Created by the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind “Milk,” this incredibly ambitious limited series aims to tell the story of gay rights in America, stretching from the Stonewall riots to the modern day. Get ready for heartache, outrage, period music and a packed cast of great directors, as decades worth of injustice unfold. It’s a big prestige project for ABC and a powerful undertaking unto itself. It’s easy to take for granted the rights gay people have achieved in recent years, but important to remember that those rights were hard-earned by many people who didn’t live to see the future they were fighting for. “When We Rise” aims to capture just that.

Network: HBO

Release Date: Early 2017

Talent: Jon Stewart Here’s what we know about Jon Stewart’s long-awaited return to TV: • It will be on HBO.

• It will be animated.

• Stewart is creating his own animation studio in order to release shorts throughout the day as news breaks.

• Those shorts will be released online (likely through HBO NOW), and later gathered up into half-hour blocks to air linearly on HBO.

• It might debut in February or March.

• We need Jon Stewart back, as soon as possible, please and thank you.

Network: Starz

Release Date: April 2017

Talent: Ian McShane, Gillian Anderson, Pablo Schreiber, Chlorid Leachman, Peter Stormare, Orlando Jones, Kristin Chenoweth, Corbin Bernden, Crispin Glover, Jonathan Tucker, Dane Cook, Bryan Fuller (EP), Neil Gaiman (EP) No matter what, adapting Neil Gaiman’s novel of the same name was bound to be an ambitious and unenviable undertaking. The concept of thoughtform creating the reality of gods merely because people believe in them is central to the premise of how Odin, slumming it as a guy named Mr. Wednesday, is trying to gather the old gods together. As the people’s belief in these gods has waned, they’ve now created new gods — Media, Technology, etc. We will follow Bryan Fuller anywhere, even if most of his shows break our hearts with their short runs, for his strength of creative vision and full embrace of dark humor. Mythology with a fatalistic, American twist? Thank the gods.

Network: Hulu

Release Date: April 26

Talent: Elisabeth Moss, Samira Wiley, Joseph Fiennes, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, creator Bruce Miller Margaret Atwood’s novel about a dystopian future in the military dictatorship of Gilead, in what was the former United States of America, is even more pertinent now that the national conversation about women’s health appears to be reverting back to a more patriarchal view. Casting Moss as the protagonist Offred, a Handmaid who is tasked with having sex with her Commander to hopefully bear him a child in an era of rampant infertility, is the first brilliant move the series has made. Moss is one of the most compelling and nuanced actresses on TV today, and will give Offred that magnetism we need in such an alien, yet eerily familiar world.

Network: CBS All Access

Release Date: May 2017

Talent: Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Michelle Yeoh, EPs Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry It’s been too long since the last “Star Trek” TV series, and even longer if you prefer to forget “Star Trek: Enterprise” like we do. Despite the departure of Bryan Fuller as showrunner (he’s focusing his energies on “American Gods” instead), we still have faith this will be a new series representing the best intentions of our time: all-inclusive, badass, futuristic and appropriately nerdy, and delving into canon. The casting is already making us happy with its gender and multicultural equality, and the big-screen reboots have teased a taste for this world again. Engage!

Network: Showtime

Release Date: TBA 2017

Talent: David Lynch (EP and director), Mark Frost (EP), Kyle MacLachlan, Madchen Amick, David Duchovny, Sherilyn Fenn, Miguel Ferrer, Ray Wise, Russ Tamblyn, Alicia Witt and a slew of new cast members We have been teased with promises of “Damn good coffee,” for three years now, so we are more than ready to return to the small town with crazy, murderous secrets lurking beneath its too-perfect surface. In the era of TV revivals, this followed such an iconic and unique series that we wonder at what the appetite will be. Other than many returning familiar faces (alas, not the Log Lady), we have no freakin’ idea of what to expect… except for something appropriately Lynchian. Bring it.

Network: Netflix

Release Date: TBA 2017

Talent: Mary Harron (director), Sarah Polley (writer), Anna Paquin, Sarah Gadon, Edward Holcroft, Zachary Levi, Kerr Logan, Michael Therriault One of two Margaret Atwood adaptations we’re looking forward to this year, this Canadian co-production returns the director of “American Psycho” to murder — specifically, a historical drama about two real-life murders in 1843 Canada. As it’s an Atwood story, there’s a lot more to it, especially when it comes to the relationships between men and woman — something Polley, who’s turned out to be an impressive writer, should be able to mine. Pictured: Margaret Atwood

Network: HBO

Release Date: TBA 2017

Talent: Bill Hader (star, director, EP), Henry Winkler, Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Alec Berg (writer, EP) No, this isn’t the Barack Obama film that hit Netflix in December. “Barry” is an HBO comedy created by, starring, and directed by former “SNL” star Bill Hader. In the half-hour series, Hader plays an ex-Marine who operates as a for-hire hitman in the Midwest. Depressed with his simple life, Barry heads out west on a job and finds an exciting new area of interest in the L.A. theatre scene. “Barry” was the first new show ordered to series by HBO Programming President Casey Bloys (after he took over for long-time head, Michael Lombardo), which shows a good degree of confidence in a creator who’s certainly earned it with his recent work.

Network: Netflix

Release Date: TBA 2017

Talent: Justin Simien (creator), Brandon P. Bell, Logan Browning, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Nia Long The 2014 film written and directed by Justin Simien is an IndieWire favorite going way back (it won our first-ever Project of the Year award) and we couldn’t be happier to see him get the opportunity to expand his original story to 10, 30-minute episodes. And there’s clearly plenty of both comedy and drama to mine in the story of race relations on a modern-day college campus, with at least one returning cast member (Brandon P. Bell, reprising the role of Troy) to keep the connection going. Directors lined up for this season include “Moonlight’s” Barry Jenkins, by the way, which means “Dear White People” could be premiering with a hint of Oscar gold. Pictured: The cast of the 2014 film

Network: Netflix

Release Date: TBA 2017

Talent: Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter, Mike Colter, Finn Jones, Rosario Dawson, Sigourney Weaver, Elden Henson, Carrie-Anne Moss, Scott Glenn; EPs S.J. Clarkson, Cindy Holland, Drew Goddard (EP) Daredevil. Jessica Jones. Luke Cage. Iron Fist. Yeah, New York won’t know what hit it. Yes, “Iron Fist” will premiere before “The Defenders,” but really, this is the culmination of all the Marvel Netflix series so far, and having our favorite characters finally fight side-by-side (and no doubt bicker with each other) promises to be entertaining as hell. We’re also intrigued by Sigourney Weaver’s casting as someone who is “very smart” and “very in charge.” Perhaps villainy is in her future?

Network: HBO

Release Date: TBA 2017

Talent: James Franco, Maggie Gyllenhaal, David Simon (creator), Michelle MacLaren (pilot director) “Vinyl” this is not. Yes, “The Deuce” is a period drama set in New York promising loads of drugs, sex, and ‘70s spirit. But dating back to “Homicide: Life on the Streets,” every David Simon project has been an event worth marking on the calendar. From “The Wire” to “Generation Kill,” “Treme” to “Show Me a Hero,” TV fans have yet to experience a project from the prolific scribe unworthy of the investment required. “The Deuce,” set in the ‘70s and tracking the rise of the porn industry in New York, stars James Franco playing twin brothers — that’s right: dueling James Francos! — and Maggie Gyllenhaal as a Time’s Square prostitute with entrepreneurial aspirations. Considering the thorough research and unparalleled thought Simon puts into his work, “The Deuce” should carry loads of insight into how modern sexual politics came to be, gender relations, and so much more. Bring on the Francos.

Network: FX

Release Date: TBA 2017

Talent: Ryan Murphy (producer), Jessica Lange, Susan Sarandon,

Alfred Molina, Sarah Paulson, Stanley Tucci, Judy Davis, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Kathy Bates We have good reason to be a bit skeptical about this one, due to Ryan Murphy’s talent for creating bonkers interesting series with phenomenal casts… that then just go bonkers. But with a focus on the rivalry between Joan Crawford (Lange) and Bette Davis (Sarandon) as they film “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?” in 1962, there’s a real chance that “Feud” won’t go off the rails the way “American Horror Story” sometimes does. And really, look at that cast. These are actors primed for the most epic catfights of 2017.

Network: Netflix

Release Date: TBA 2017

Talent: Jenji Kohan (creator), Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Marc Maron Look, did we think that a show set in a woman’s prison had the potential to be one of television’s most compelling dramedies? Not necessarily. But Jenji Kohan taught us a thing or two with “Orange is the New Black,” and so it’s easy to believe that “G.L.O.W.,” her upcoming series set in the world of ’80s women’s wrestling, will be equally fascinating. The outfits will be a lot more eye-catching, anyway, and it’s exciting to see Alison Brie (a performer whose incredible range was showcased previously in “Community”) take on a proper series lead role. Pictured: Alison Brie in “How to Be Single

Network: Netflix

Release Date: TBA 2017

Talent: Scott Frank (creator/writer/director), Steven Soderbergh (executive producer), Jeff Daniels, Jack O’Connell, Michelle Dockery, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Merritt Wever, Rob Morgan, Sam Waterston Steven Soderbergh and the writer of “Get Shorty” and “Out of Sight” are making a Western? It’s got the cast as listed above? Boom. Done. We’re on board. Plot description, as reported by Deadline: “‘Godless’ centers on Frank Griffin (Daniels), a menacing outlaw who is terrorizing the West as he hunts down Roy Goode (O’Connell), his son-like partner turned mortal enemy. While Roy hides at Alice Fletcher’s (Dockery) ranch, Frank’s chase leads him to the quiet town of La Belle, N.M. — which is mysteriously made up of entirely women.” “Westworld” gave us a taste for cowboy action led by strong women, so while we don’t anticipate the appearance of any robots here, we’re still pretty excited.

Network: Showtime

Release Date: TBA 2017

Talent: Daniel Craig, Todd Field (director, co-writer, producer), Jonathan Franzen (co-writer), Scott Rudin (producer) An adaptation of Jonathan Franzen’s literary follow-up to “Freedom,” “Purity” earned a big deal from Showtime: two seasons, 20 episodes, and with some major talent attached. A limited series starring James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, the complex drama focuses on Pip (not yet cast), an American who doesn’t know who she is, Andreas Wolf, a German provocateur who heads an organization that traffics in secrets. Pip snags an internship at the company to help her discover her identity. Meanwhile, indie film fans will be doubly excited to know “Little Children” and “In the Bedroom” director Todd Field will be helming every episode of both seasons. Considering we haven’t seen him behind the camera since 2006, this fact alone should make “Purity” a must-see, even if you weren’t a fan of the novel.

Network: HBO

Release Date: TBA 2017

Talent: Mark Duplass, Jay Duplass (creators) “Togetherness” may have ended too early for its devout fanbase, but its creators aren’t taking much time away from HBO. The Duplass brothers will be back on the premium cable network with a new anthology series taking place entirely inside a hotel room. Located in a common corporate venue outside of Cleveland, new characters will enter the titular “Room 104” in each episode with fresh stories to tell. That being said, there will still be a few serialized throughlines running throughout the largely episodic season, as well as a sterling cast of celebrity characters (including James Van Der Beek!) set to depict the intriguing personal stories found within “Room 104.”

Network: HBO

Release Date: TBA 2017

Talent: Marti Noxon (showrunner), Jean-Marc Vallée (producer), Amy Adams Based on Gillian Flynn’s first novel, this HBO drama promises one of the writer’s patented dark descents into a troubled woman’s psyche, with Noxon (a former executive producer of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” who’s gone on to showrun series like “Girlfriend’s Guide to Divorce” and “UnREAL”) adapting the novel for eight episodes. Vallée is on board to direct the story of a reporter (Adams) returning to her hometown to cover a string of murders, and we’ll be eagerly looking forward to more news on this one as it develops — fingers crossed, by the end of 2017.

Network: HBO

Release Date: TBA 2017

Talent: Alan Ball (creator, writer, EP), Holly Hunter After the critical and commercial success of “Six Feet Under” and “True Blood,” it makes perfect sense that HBO would be eager to stay in the Alan Ball business. Hence the straight-to-series order for his upcoming drama series makes perfect sense. Starring Holly Hunter as a lawyer married to a philosophy professor in a multiracial family, the untitled series has been described as a “tragicomic meditation” on complex American ideals. But there’s also a kid who starts seeing things the others can’t, and it’s unclear if he’s suffering from a mental illness or has an inexplicable gift. Good thing his mother secretly harbors a progressive personal philosophy and might be open to exploring what others deem impossible. But can a seemingly perfect family filled with adopted children from Vietnam, Somali, and Colombia all cope as well with the ongoing changes? We’ll find out, just as soon as we know when this hotly anticipated project is debuting.