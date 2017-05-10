New Fall TV Shows: Here’s Your First Look At The 2017-2018 TV Season

(Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Ken Leung as Karnak, Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal and Iwan Rheon as Maximus.) “Marvel’s Inhumans” explores the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family including Black Bolt, the enigmatic, commanding King of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city. After the Royal Family of Inhumans is splintered by a military coup, they barely escape to Hawaii where their surprising interactions with the lush world and humanity around them may prove to not only save them, but Earth itself. The legendary comic book series will be brought to life in a way that has never been done before, as a version of the first two episodes will be shown globally in IMAX theatres for a two-week period beginning September 1, 2017. ABC will then air the entirety of the series on the network, with additional exclusive content that can only been seen on ABC. “Marvel’s Inhumans” stars Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Iwan Rheon as Maximus, Serinda Swan as Medusa, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Ken Leung as Karnak, Ellen Woglom as an undisclosed character, Sonya Balmores as Auran and Mike Moh as Triton. The series is executive produced by Scott Buck, along with Marvel’s Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory with Buck serving as showrunner. Roel Reiné will direct the first two episodes. This series is a Marvel and IMAX project and is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Studios.

(Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper) Created by Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro, “Young Sheldon” follows “The Big Bang Theory’s” Sheldon Cooper at the age of 9, living with his family in East Texas and going to high school. Jon Favreau is directing/executive producing the first episode of the series, which stars Iain Armitage as 9-year-old Sheldon Cooper, as well as Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Raegan Revord and Montana Jordan. Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak will serve as executive producers of the series, from Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television. Jim Parsons will also narrate the comedy as Adult Sheldon.

(Craig Robinson and Adam Scott) A cynical skeptic (Craig Robinson), and a genius “true believer” in the paranormal (Adam Scott), are recruited by a secret government agency to look into the rampant “unexplained” activity in Los Angeles — all while uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race. Also stars Ally Walker and Adeel Akhtar. From 3Arts/Gettin’ Rad Productions in association with Twentieth Century Fox Television; writer/executive producer Tom Gormican, executive producer/showrunner Kevin Etten, director/executive producer Jonathan Krisel, non-writing executive producers Craig Robinson, Adam Scott, Naomi Scott, Oly Obst and Mark Schulman.

(Sean Teale and Stephen Moyer) Family adventure series “The Gifted,” from 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. Written by Matt Nix (“APB,” “Burn Notice”), directed by Bryan Singer (the “X-Men” franchise”) and executive-produced by Nix, Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner (“X-Men: Apocalypse,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” “The Wolverine”), Simon Kinberg (“X-Men: Apocalypse,” “X-Men: Days of Future Past”), Jeph Loeb (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”) and Jim Chory (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”), the series stars Stephen Moyer (“True Blood), Amy Acker (“Person of Interest”), Sean Teale (“Reign”), Jamie Chung (“Gotham”), Coby Bell (“Burn Notice”), Emma Dumont (“Aquarius”), Blair Redford (“Satisfaction”), Natalie Alyn Lind (“Gotham”) and Percy Hynes White (“Night at the Museum 3”).

(Dylan McDermott) An ensemble workplace comedy about an airline crew and the eccentric passengers who, every weekend, take the roundtrip flight from Burbank to Las Vegas with one goal in mind – to come back a winner. Starring Dylan McDermott (“Captain Dave”),

Kim Matula (“Ronnie”), Ed Weeks (“Colin”), Nathan Lee Graham (“Bernard”),

Peter Stormare (“Artem”) and Olivia Macklin (“Nichole”). From writer/executive producer Lon Zimmet, director/executive producer Steve Levitan, executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Chris Henchy, Owen Burke. Gary Sanchez Productions in association with Twentieth Century Fox Television.

(Seth MacFarlane) From 20th Century Fox Television, “Orville” is a comedic drama set 300 years in the future. It follows the adventures of the Orville, a not-so-top-of-the-line exploratory ship in Earth’s interstellar Fleet. Facing cosmic challenges from without and within, this motley crew of space explorers will boldly go where no comedic drama has gone before. Fox has ordered 13 episodes of the new hour-long, live-action comedic drama series created and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy,” “Ted”), who is also set to star. MacFarlane wrote the pilot episode and serves as executive producer and creator of the series.

(Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp, Matt Czuchry and Bruce Greenwood) A tough, brilliant senior resident guides an idealistic young doctor through his first day, pulling back the curtain on what really happens, both good and bad, in modern-day medicine. Stars Matt Czuchry (“Dr. Conrad Hawkins”), Bruce Greenwood (“Dr. Randolph Bell”), Emily VanCamp (“Nicolette Nevin”), Manish Dayal (“Dr. Devon Pravesh”), Shaunette Wilson (“Dr. Mina Okafor”) From 3 Arts Entertainment & Fuqua Films in association with Twentieth Century Fox Television. Writers: Amy Holden Jones, Hayley Schore, Roshan Sethi. Director: Phillip Noyce. Executive producers: Amy Holden Jones, Oly Obst, Antoine Fuqua, David Boorstein, Noyce.

(Glenn Howerton as Jack) When a philosophy scholar loses out on his dream job and goes to work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher, he makes it clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, he decides instead to use the kids to his own benefit. The cast includes Glenn Howerton, Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Aparna Brielle, Jacob McCarthy, Nick Peine and guest star Vanessa Bayer (pilot only). Mike O’Brien will write and executive produce. Lorne Michaels, Seth Meyers, Andrew Singer and Michael Shoemaker also executive produce. Osmany Rodriguez will direct. “A.P. Bio” is produced by Universal Television, Broadway Video and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

(Tate Ellington as Noah Morgenthau, Anne Heche as Patricia Campbell, Sofia Pernas as Hannah Archer) From the production team behind “Homeland” comes a fresh, heart-pounding journey into the complex world of America’s elite undercover military heroes. While D.I.A. Deputy Director Patricia Campbell (Anne Heche) and her team of analysts wield the world’s most advanced surveillance technology from Washington, D.C., Adam Dalton and his heroic Special Ops squad of highly trained undercover specialists use their unbreakable bond and commitment to freedom to save lives of innocent people and execute missions in some of the most dangerous places in the world. The cast includes Anne Heche, Mike Vogel, Sofia Pernas, Tate Ellington, Natacha Karam, Demetrius Grosse, Noah Mills and Hadi Tabbal. Dean Georgaris will write and executive produce. Brad Anderson will direct and executive produce. Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan also executive produce. “For God & Country” is produced by Universal Television and Keshet Studios.

(Edie Falco as defense attorney Leslie Abramson) The eight-episode anthology series “Law & Order: True Crime — The Menendez Murders” will focus on Lyle and Erik Menendez, brothers who were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents and sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. The brothers, who were 21 and 18 years old, respectively, at the time of the murders, were tried separately but eventually convicted in a third trial after no verdicts were rendered in the first two trials because of hung juries. Defense attorney Abramson represented the brothers through the three trials and claimed the brothers had suffered a lifetime of abuse from their parents. Their father, Jose Menendez, was accused of sexual abuse as well as being unusually cruel while mother Kitty Menendez was accused of being mentally unstable, and a violent drug and alcohol abuser. Rene Balcer will write and executive produce with Dick Wolf, Peter Jankowski and Arthur W. Forney through Wolf Entertainment in association with Universal Television.

(Rosie Perez as Tracey Wolfe, Josh Radnor as Lou Mazzuchelli) From Jason Katims, writer and executive producer of “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood,” and “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller comes a heartening new drama about finding inspiration in unexpected places. When dedicated teacher and family man Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school’s lackluster theater department, he galvanizes not only the faculty and students but the entire working-class town. Inspired by a true story. The cast includes Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez, Marley Shelton, Auli’i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Amy Forsyth, Rarmian Newton, Ted Sutherland, Casey Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joe Tippett and Shirley Rumierk. Jason Katims will write and executive produce. Mike Cahill will direct and executive produce. Michelle Lee, Jeffrey Seller and Flody Suarez also executive produce. “Rise” is produced by Universal Television, True Jack Productions and Seller Suarez Productions.

(Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen) That’s right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy’s most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in this exclusive 12-episode event. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original “Will & Grace” episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV’s wittiest ensemble ever.

READ MORE: ‘The Originals,’ ‘iZombie’ Renewed at The CW; ‘Black Lightning,’ ‘Life Sentence’ Ordered to Series (Cress Williams) Cress Williams stars as Jefferson Pierce, “who made his choice: he hung up the suit and his secret identity years ago, but with a daughter hell-bent on justice and a star student being recruited by a local gang, he’ll be pulled back into the fight as the wanted vigilante and DC legend — Black Lightning.” “Black Lightning” stars Cress Williams (“Hart of Dixie”), Nefessa Williams (“Code Black”), China Anne McClain (“House of Payne”), and Christine Adams (“Terra Nova”). Based on the characters from DC, BLACK LIGHTNING is from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash”), Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil (“Being Mary Jane,” “The Game,” “Girlfriends”), and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”). The Black Lightning character was created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden.

“Dynasty” stars Grant Show (“Melrose Place”), Elizabeth Gillies (“Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll”), Nathalie Kelley (“UnReal,” “The Vampire Diaries”), James Mackay (“The Leftovers”), Alan Dale (“The O.C.”), Sam Adegoke (“Murder in the First”), Robert Christopher Riley (“Hit the Floor”), and Rafael de la Fuente (“Empire”). From CBS Television Studios in association with Fake Empire, with executive producers Josh Schwartz (“Gossip Girl), Stephanie Savage (“Gossip Girl”), Sallie Patrick (“Revenge”), Esther and Richard Shapiro (the creators of the original “Dynasty”), and Brad Silberling (“Jane the Virgin”).

READ MORE: ‘The Originals,’ ‘iZombie’ Renewed at The CW; ‘Black Lightning,’ ‘Life Sentence’ Ordered to Series (Lucy Hale) Lucy Hale is a a young woman diagnosed with terminal cancer. When she finds out that she’s not dying after all, she has to learn to live with the choices she made when she thought she was dying. “Life Sentence” stars Lucy Hale (“Pretty Little Liars”), Elliot Knight (“Once Upon A Time”), Dylan Walsh (“Nip/Tuck”), Gillian Vigman (“The Hangover”), Jayson Blair (“Whiplash”), Brooke Lyons (“The Affair”), and Carlos PenaVega (“Big Time Rush”). From Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Erin Cardillo (“Fuller House,” “Significant Mother”) Richard Keith (“Fuller House,” “Significant Mother”), Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs,” “Cougar Town”), Jeff Ingold (“Ground Floor”), Oliver Goldstick (“Pretty Little Liars”), and Lee Toland Krieger (“The Age of Adaline,” “Riverdale”).