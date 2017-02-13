Nicolas Winding Refn’s Favorite Films and Where to Stream Them

Like a lot of filmmakers, Nicolas Winding Refn once shared his 10 favorite movies from the Criterion Collection; unlike most of them, he actually listed just 10. “Unique, brilliant, fantastic! I love this movie!” Stream it on FilmStruck

"I was twenty-four years old when I made my first film, 'Pusher' (about the Danish drug underworld), and for it I stole everything I could, both visually and technically, from this film and 'Cannibal Holocaust.'"

"'Vampyr' has always reminded me of a mysterious dream I once had when I was very little. The film has always stayed with me. I watch it before I make every film, and yet it still remains a mystery to me."

"'The Night of the Hunter' is a perfect example of the strength of cinema, in which an image can say a thousand words, whereas in literature a word cannot show a thousand images."

"This film is a great mixture of sex and violence."

"'Flesh for Frankenstein' is the only film I've ever wished that I had made."

"In its perfect combination of directing, writing, cinematography, music, sound, and acting, this film is pure cinema."

"I saw this film with my mother when I was very young. It's the only movie aside from It's a Wonderful Life during which I've cried because I was happy."

Refn shares Guillermo del Toro's enthusiasm for Jean Cocteau's version of the timeless fairy tale.

"Tokyo Drifter" isn't the only yazuka classic from Seijun Suzuki cited by Refn to the Criterion Collection. Though revered now, "Branded to Kill" got the director fired when he first turned it in.

Refn has also shared a few of his favorites with MUBI. "It wasn't until I was 14, when I saw 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' in New York, that film found me…I wanted to do what that film did. The whole film is just a total experience that goes beyond normality, sexuality, and is just a pure emotional ride of terror."

"There are a few Fellinis — who I very much admire personally, of course — especially 'La Dolce Vita,' which is probably the greatest film ever made."

On the subject of more recent fare, Refn mentions this found-footage horror flick: "I love that film 'Cloverfield' — I thought that was just absolutely fantastic."