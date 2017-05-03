Cannes Film Festival: Every Palme d’Or Winner in History

The History of the Palme d’Or
“Marty,” Delbert Mann (1955)
“The Silent Word,” Jacques Cousteau and Louis Malle (1956)
“Friendly Persuasion,” William Wyler (1957)
“The Cranes are Flying,” Mikhail Kalatozov (1958)
“Black Orpheus,” Marcel Camus (1959)
“La Dolce Vita,” Federico Fellini (1960)
“The Long Absence,” Henry Colpi (1961)
“Viridiana,” Luis Buñuel (1961)
“Keeper of Promises,” Anselmo Duarte (1962)
“The Leopard,” Luchino Visconti (1963)
“Umbrellas of Cherbourgh,” Jacques Demy (1964)
“The Knack …and How to Get It,” Richard Lester (1965)
“A Man and A Woman,” Claude Lelouch (1966)
“The Birds, The Bees and the Italians,” Pietro Germi (1966)
“Blow-Up,” Michelangelo Antonioni (1967)
“If….” Lindsay Anderson (1969)
“MASH,” Robert Altman (1970)
“The Go-Between,” Joseph Losey (1971)
“The Working Class Goes to Heaven,” Elio Petri (1972)
“The Mattei Affair,” Francesco Rosi (1972)
“The Hireling,” Alan Bridges (1973)
“Scarecrow,” Jerry Schatzberg (1973)
“The Conversation,” Francis Ford Coppola (1974)
“Chronicle of the Years of Fire,” Mohammed Lakhdar-Hamina (1975)
“Taxi Driver,” Martin Scorsese (1976)
“Padre Padrone,” Paolo and Vittorio Taviani (1977)
“The Tree of Wooden Clogs,” Ermanno Olmi (1978)
“Apocalypse Now,” Francis Ford Coppola (1979)
“The Tin Drum,” Volker Schlöndorff (1979)
“All That Jazz,” Bob Fosse (1980)
“Kagemusha,” Akira Kurosawa (1980)
“Man of Iron,” Andrzej Wajda (1981)
“Missing,” Costa Gavras (1982)
“The Way,” Yılmaz Güney and Şerif Gören (1982)
“The Ballad of Narayama,” Shohei Imamura (1983)
“Paris, Texas,” Wim Wenders (1984)
“When Father Was Away on Business,” Emir Kusturica (1985)
“The Mission,” Roland Joffe (1986)
“Under the Sun of Satan,” Maurice Pialat (1987)
“Pelle the Conqueror,” Bille August (1988)
“Sex, Lies, and Videotape,” Steven Soderbergh (1989)
“Wild at Heart,” David Lynch (1990)
“Barton Fink,” Joel and Ethan Coen (1991)
“The Best Intentions,” Bille August (1992)
“Farewell My Concubine,” Chen Kaige (1993)
“The Piano,” Jane Campion (1993)
“Pulp Fiction,” Quentin Tarantino (1994)
“Underground,” Emir Kusturica (1995)
“Secrets and Lies,” Mike Leigh (1996)
“Taste of Cherry,” Abbas Kiarostami (1997)
“The Eel,” Shohei Imamura (1997)
“Eternity and a Day,” Theodoros Angelopoulos (1998)
“Rosetta,” Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (1999)
“Dancer in the Dark,” Lars von Trier (2000)
“The Son’s Room,” Nanni Moretti (2001)
“The Pianist,” Roman Polanski (2002)
“Elephant,” Gus Van Sant (2003)
“Fahrenheit 9/11,” Michael Moore (2004)
“The Child,” Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (2005)
“The Wind That Shakes the Barley,” Ken Loach (2006)
“4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days,” Cristian Mungiu (2007)
“The Class,” Laurent Cantet (2008)
“The White Ribbon,” Michael Haneke (2009)
“Uncle Boonmee,” Apichatpong Weerasethakul (2010)
“The Tree of Life,” Terrence Malick (2011)
“Amour,” Michael Haneke (2012)
“Blue Is the Warmest Colour,” Abdellatif Kechiche (2013)
“Winter Sleep,” Nuri Bilge Ceylan (2014)
“Dheepan,” Jacques Audiard (2015)
“I, Daniel Blake,” Ken Loach (2016)
