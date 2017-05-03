Cannes Film Festival: Every Palme d’Or Winner in History

The most prestigious prize at the Cannes Film Festival, the Palme d’Or has been given out every year since the 8th Cannes Film Festival in 1955. The Palme is awarded to the best film as selected by the respective year’s Compeitition Jury.

Prior to the creation of the Palme in 1955, Cannes awarded its top films with a Grand Prix prize. Since then, 70 films have gone on to win the Palme d’Or. Click through this gallery for every winner.