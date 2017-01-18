Quentin Tarantino’s Favorite Movies: Stream 10 of His Top Picks on Netflix

Beyond being a top director, Quentin Tarantino is one of the world’s most voracious film watchers. He pays tribute to many of the movies he loves in his own art, and never shies away from giving his own opinion, annually releasing a list of his favorite movies of the year. Follow in QT’s footsteps by streaming 10 of his favorites on Netflix.

David Robert Mitchell’s striking thriller showcased what Tarantino told New York magazine was “the best premise I’ve seen in a horror film in a long, long, long time.”

Paul Thomas Anderson’s period masterpiece was praised by Tarantino on Brit Sky Movies as “one of the best movies made in this decade.”

Tarantino ranked Steven Spielberg’s shark adventure as one of his favorite movies ever made in a Sight & Sound poll.

Bong Joon-ho’s creature feature left Tarantino “blown away,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

Jodie Foster’s quirky drama was Mel Gibson’s return to the spotlight after personal scandals, and Tarantino cited it on his list of 2011’s best films.

Gaspar Noé’s bold, divisive and psychedelic drug drama made QT’s top films of 2010 list.

Martin Scorsese’s love letter to classic cinema piqued Tarantino’s interest, landing it on his list of the top movies of 2011.

Joe Swanberg’s low-key brewery comedy charmed audiences and QT alike, landing on his top films of 2013 list.

Sergio Leone’s legendary film landed at #5 on QT’s list of his Top 20 favorite Spaghetti Westerns, as told to the Spaghetti Western Database.