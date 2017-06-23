Back to IndieWire
Return to Article
1 of 25 Photos

The 25 Best Sexy Films of the 21st Century — Posters

By

25) “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” (2008)

20. “Beyond the Lights” (2014)

24. “Shortbus” (2006)

22. “In the Cut” (2003)

21. “Hustle & Flow” (2005)

19. “In the Mood for Love” (2000)

18. “Ex Machina” (2014)

23. “Brokeback Mountain” (2005)

17. “Quills” (2000)

16. “A Bigger Splash” (2015)

15. “Spring Breakers” (2012)

14. “Magic Mike” (2012)

13. “Lust, Caution” (2007)

12. “Swimming Pool” (2003)

11. “Love” (2015)

10. “The Duke of Burgundy” (2014)

9. “Blue is the Warmest Color” (2013)

8. “The Piano Teacher” (2001)

7. “Stranger By the Lake” (2013)

6. “The Handmaiden” (2016)

5. “Nymphomaniac” (2013)

4. “Unfaithful” (2002)

3. “Sex and Lucia” (2001)

2. “Secretary” (2002)

1. “Y Tu Mamá También” (2001)

Recently Added Photo Galleries

1 Comment

ad