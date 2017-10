‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Photos: Starfleet and Klingons Boldly Go on an All-New ‘Trek’ Adventure

L’Rell has an eye for the Starfleet crew, it seems.

Lorca made a dangerous enemy in Harcourt Fenton Mudd.

Acting Captain Saru commanding Stamets to do something incredibly callous.

Burnham is not pleased with what she sees.

When siblings fight and make up.

Not the ideal cellmates.

Side-eye.

Don’t mess with Stuart!

When you consider your options, and injecting yourself with alien DNA is the only logical choice.

Make way for the First Officer and the mutineer!

The Discovery bridge always seems pretty damn busy.

Lorca making wartime decisions.

Burnham, xenobiologist, ready to tell you about tardigrades.

Landry not really caring about tardigrade motivations.

Tilly holding a precious book.

No really, how do you tell the bunks apart?

What’s left of the Glen crew.

Liar.

Lorca during a moment of visual calm.

Hope that lunch tray comes in handy later.

Dr. Culber showing off the medical whites.

The face of a mutineer.

Away mission and some creepy corpses.

Stamets waxing poetic about ‘shrooms.

Awkward reunion between Burnham and Saru.

Captain Lorca assessing Burnham.

Flashback when Georgiou met Burnham

Behind the scenes.

Come at me, bro.

To catch a Klingon.

First Officer Burnham and Captain Georgiou.

Listen up, ’cause T’Kuvma has something to say.

Captain Philippa Georgiou commands the USS Shenzhou.

First Officer of the USS Shenzhou, referred to as “Number One,” was raised as a Vulcan by Sarek, and is the first human to attend the Vulcan Learning Center and Vulcan Science Academy

Saru is a Science Officer serving as a lieutenant aboard the Discovery and the first Kelpien to enter Starfleet.

Ambassador Sarek is an astrophysicist and father of Spock. He was also the foster father of Burnham.

Captain Gabriel Lorca commands the USS Discovery.

Lieutenant Paul Stamets is an astromycologist – a scientist who studies fungi in space – aboard the Discovery. We also hear he’s a fun guy.

Cadet Sylvia Tilly is in her final year at Starfleet Academy and is on board the Discovery.

T’Kuvma wants to unite all the Klingons.

L’Rell is the Battle Deck Commander of a Klingon ship.

Harry Mudd, the trickster, at your service.

Science Officer Saru reporting for duty.

Boldly go.

A hail from Captain Gabriel Lorca.

Captain Georgiou taking charge.

Listen to Captain Lorca.

Captain Georgiou surveying her command.

Burnham in the zone.

Off on an expedition.

Ambassador Sarek is not amused because that’s not a useful emotion.

Cadet Tilly still has much to learn.

Lieutenant Ash Tyler hard at work.

Kol: Wanna see my mek’leth?

Why is Burnham crouching?

On bridge of the Shenzhou.

Georgiou finds the commander’s chair comfy.

L’Rell and T’Kuvma prepare.

Klingons raise their voices.

Georgiou and Burnham on a Tatooine-like planet. If Tatooine existed in this universe, that is.

Where are we?

Footprints in the sand…

What have Georgiou and Burnham found?

What’s lurking out there?

Don’t mess with L’Rell.

T’Kuvma looks like he’s already a leader.