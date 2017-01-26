Where to Stream the 2017 Oscar Nominees

The Academy Award nominations have been announced, meaning it’s officially time to play catch-up. Here’s where to stream the contenders that aren’t still in theaters. Nominated for Best Documentary Feature “Ava DuVernay’s documentary “13TH” has the precision of a foolproof argument underscored by decades of frustration.” —Eric Kohn (Netflix)

“Arrival”

Nominated for Best Actor “Despite a premise that could easily turn hokey or farcical — radical parent raises kids in the woods, then suddenly must face reality when he takes them back to civilization — ‘Captain Fantastic’ manages to inhabit the utopian highs of Ben’s unorthodox world even as it falls apart.” —EK (Amazon, YouTube)

Nominated for Best Actress, Best Costume Design “But Frears’ film really is that damn cheery and relentlessly good-hearted — and that spirit that may keep it from digging deeper into the drama of its material, but it also saves it from being a feature that’s just about people laughing at someone who happened to been born without a voice conducive to good singing. That’s where the film truly succeeds: Frears doesn’t treat Florence like a joke, and neither does Streep.” —Kate Erbland (Vudu, Amazon)

Nominated for Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay, Best Editing “Just as it taps into a dying corner of American society, ‘Hell or High Water’ resurrects the power of western mayhem done right.” —EK (Amazon, Google Play)

Nominated for Best Visual Effects “A lavish technological spectacle, Disney’s ‘The Jungle Book’ pushes the capabilities of computer-generated imagery even further than the recent efforts of Pixar and the special-effects orgy of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens.'” —Russ Fischer (Netflix)

Nominated for Best Animated Feature “Staggeringly beautiful and immensely true, the best animated film of 2016 — one of the year’s best films of any kind, really — is a stop-motion fable about a one-eyed boy in mythical Japan that was made by a team of gifted visionaries in an Oregon warehouse.” —David Ehrlich (iTunes)

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature “Such a skeptical reading is irrelevant to the appeal of ‘Life, Animated,’ documentarian Roger Ross William’s straightforward but innately touching look at a young man with autism for whom Disney characters represent salvation from his condition. It’s the best Disney movie that Disney didn’t make.” —EK (Amazon Prime)

Nominated for Best Original Screenplay “‘The Lobster’ brings Lanthimos’ distinct blend of morbid, deadpan humor and surrealism to a broader canvas without compromising his ability to deliver another thematically rich provocation.” —EK (Amazon Prime)

Nominated for Best Actress “With ‘Loving,’ the director moves from the combination of otherworldly lyricism and genre storytelling in ‘Take Shelter,’ ‘Mud’ and ‘Midnight Special’ toward more conventional drama by exploring the intimate details behind its legacy.” —EK (Amazon, iTunes)

Nominated for Best Foreign-Language Film “At $3.3 million, it’s the highest-grossing foreign-language film of 2016, has landed on the foreign-language Oscar shortlist, and has a strong shot at a nomination. If it gets one — it also landed on the Academy’s hair and makeup shortlist this week — the crowdpleaser could win.” —Anne Thompson (Amazon)

Nominated for Best Documentary Feature “First screened to raves at Sundance in January, the compelling narrative seamlessly takes us from Los Angeles in the ’60s, when Simpson was a star USC football player and the city faced the Watts race riots, through the aftermath of the Simpson trial.” —AT (Hulu, Amazon)