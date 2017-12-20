‘The Office’ Cast: Where Are They Now, And Their Odds of Joining The Reboot

At the very beginning: Phyllis Smith, Paul Lieberstein, John Krasinski, Oscar Nunez, Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Mindy Kaling, BJ Novak, Creed Bratton, Steve Carell, Brian Baumgartner, Kate Flannery, Rainn Wilson, Melora Hardin, Leslie David Baker, David Denman

Current job: Carell’s recent credits include “Battle of the Sexes,” “Last Flag Flying” and the voice of Gru and Dru in “Despicable Me 3.” He’s also busy as a producer (“Angie Tribeca”). Character status: In the 2011 episode “Goodbye, Michael”, Michael left for Colorado to reunite with his fiancee, Holly Flax. Carell returned for the series finale in 2013. Likelihood of returning: 0.005% Carell already left the show and had to be coaxed to return for the finale. He did it. He’s not going to do it again.

Current job: Krasinski will star in the Amazon TV take on “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.” His producing credits include “Lip Sync Battle,” of all things. Character status: Jim’s sports marketing company Athleap moves to Austin, where he and Pam are now based. Likelihood of returning: 4.1% Jim doesn’t even live in Scranton anymore, and Krasinski is going to be… a TV action hero. Could he visit as a guest star, especially if Jenna Fischer signs on? Perhaps.

Current job: Fischer next stars in ABC’s “Splitting Up Together,” and also appeared in “The Guest Book.” Character status: Pam, Jim and their children moved to Austin in the series finale. Likelihood of returning: 9.2% Should “Splitting Up Together” fail this spring (always the odds for a new show), Fischer could be available — and perhaps would relish being the lead. But Pam is too competent a character to fill the Michael Scott role, and with Fischer currently busy, any pilot would have to be written without her character anyway.

Current job: Wilson recurs as Harry Mudd in “Star Trek: Discovery” for CBS All Access. Character status: Dwight and Angela are married in the series finale at Schrute Farms, and he learns that he is indeed the father of Angela’s son. Likelihood of returning: 59.8% Could Wilson be sold on the idea that this could be his Kelsey Grammer/Bob Odenkirk moment? If the pay is right, and the episodic order more trimmed to allow him to do other things, why not? Wilson came close to continuing on anyway, as he developed the Dwight spinoff “The Farm” for NBC (which ultimately passed).

Current job: Helms stars in the new film “Father Figures,” and also recently hosted the Comedy Central special “The Fake News with Ted Nelms.” This summer he was the voice of “Captain Underpants.” Character status: Andy quits, has second thoughts, then leaves again in a blaze of glory. He then tries out for a singing competition show, and fails so epically that he becomes an Internet meme. But then he gives an address at Cornell and is hired by the school’s admissions office. Likelihood of returning: 24.9% Helms has a pretty successful film career, but “The Fake News” proved that he’s willing to return to his former TV stomping grounds (in that case, Comedy Central) on at least a limited basis. He’s not exclusive to any show, so even a role in the pilot to kick things off might work.

Current job: Novak helped pal Mindy Kaling on the early seasons of “The Mindy Project” and also co-created the app li.st. He’s written children’s books (“The Book with No Pictures”) and was seen in last year’s “The Founder.” Character status: Ryan is seen abandoning his child at Dwight and Angela’s wedding and running away with Kelly. Likelihood of returning: 36.1% It’s hard to see where Ryan would play in the new “Office,” but then again, his character was a chameleon throughout the series — so Ryan could return as a completely changed man (and his battle to win back custody of his kid could be good story fodder). Novak appears to be available too.

Current job: Spader stars in NBC’s “The Blacklist,” now in its fifth season. Character status: After David Wallace bought the company, Robert departed on a three-year journey overseas to help gymnasts in developing countries go to college. (In retrospect, yuck.) Likelihood of returning: 0.2% Since both shows air on NBC, there’s always the possibility that Spader could pop up in a guest role, now that his three-year sabbatical is up. But Robert California has been mostly forgotten at this point, so it might be best to let him go.

Current job: Fresh off her lengthy run as the star of “The Mindy Project,” Kaling next appears in “A Wrinkle in Time” and “Ocean’s 8.” Character status: Kelly is married to pediatrician Ravi and living in Miami, Ohio. But she runs away with Ryan at Dwight and Angela’s wedding. Likelihood of returning: 1.2% Kaling just finished starring in a TV show that had her name on it. She’s not going back to visit high school.

Current job: Robinson stars with Adam Scott on Fox’s “Ghosted” and also was recently seen in “Mr. Robot” and “Morris From America.” Character status: Dwight is VP of athlete relations at Athleap, where he works with Jim. He’s back with his ex-wife and their daughter. Likelihood of returning: 10.5% The ultimate fate of “Ghosted” is uncertain, so Robinson could be available — but it seems cruel to rip Darryl from a great job in Austin in order to entertain us on “The Office” revival.

Current job: Kinsey starred as Bethany in Netflix’s “Haters Back Off” and also appeared in “The Hotwives of Las Vegas” and “The Hotwives of Orlando.” Character status: Angela and Dwight marry in the series finale. Likelihood of returning: 81.8% Every office has an Angela, and every office needs an Angela. It’s also an opportunity to have Dwight show up every once in a while.

Current job: Recent gigs include “Raven’s Home,” “Still the King” and “Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television.” Character status: Stanley has divorced his wife, retired from Dunder Mifflin and moved to Florida. Likelihood of returning: 73.0% Stanley’s exasperated look became a necessary go-to on the show as a balance to the chaos. Perhaps Stanley gets bored with retirement and joins his old colleagues back up in Scranton.

Current job: Nunez plays Father Doug on TBS’ “People of Earth,” which comes from “The Office’s” Greg Daniels. Character status: Oscar is running for Pennsylvania State Senate in the series finale, and is the godfather of Angela and Dwight’s son. Likelihood of returning: 84.3% If Daniels does indeed reboot “The Office,” Oscar is already in his orbit. Plus, there’s a lot more to be said about his character, especially as an out gay man who now may be a state senator.

Current job: Flannery plays Principal Saperstein in Hulu’s new high school comedy “All Night.” She’s also a voice on “OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes.” Character status: Meredith still loves her booze, and in the finale is seen dancing with the stripper — her son — at Angela’s bachelorette party. Likelihood of returning: 81.8% Flannery could easily continue to balance her multiple projects with a return to Dunder Mifflin.

Current job: Baumgartner was recently in “Hand of God” and has guested on “Good Behavior,” “Life in Pieces” and “Chicago Fire.” Character status: Kevin was fired for cooking the books, but now owns a bar in Scranton. Likelihood of returning: 89.3% What would be more “The Office” than re-hiring Kevin, who not only was dimwitted, but actually was committing a crime? “The Office” isn’t “The Office” without a Kevin.

Current job: The star of Netflix’s “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Character status: Erin broke up with Andy and started dating Pete. She also reunited with her birth parents. Likelihood of returning: 2.1% Although it’s conceivable that Erin might still be working the receptionist desk at Dunder Mifflin, Kemper is busy, like Kaling, starring in her own show.

Current job: Smith plays Betty Broderick-Allen in Netflix’s “The O.A.” Character status: Phyllis moved to St. Louis with her husband, Bob, and works at a yarn store. Likelihood of returning: 81.9% Who doesn’t want to see Stanley and Phyllis reunited? Both of those characters were moved out of Scranton for the finale. But if “Will & Grace” can completely erase the plot of its final episode, “The Office” can surely find a way to bring these two back to the branch.

Current job: Lieberstein plays The Assessor on “People of Earth,” reuniting with Greg Daniels (who’s also his brother-in-law) as well. But his key job is as showrunner of Fox’s “Ghosted.” Character status: Toby was fired and moved to New York. Later, it was revealed that he took an HR job at TJ Maxx. Likelihood of returning: 76.7% Lieberstein was showrunner for “The Office” seasons 5 to 8 and was set to be the showrunner on the Dwight spinoff “The Farm” if that show had moved forward. Given his relationship with Daniels, it seems likely that Lieberstein would also be back. The only thing holding him back would be the time commitment running “Ghosted,” should it be back for a second season.

Current job: Bratton guested on “Grace and Frankie” and “Comedy Bang! Bang!” Character status: Creed attempted to fake his own death, but is led away by police after being found in the Dunder Mifflin warehouse. Likelihood of returning: 99.1% This is “The Office,” and it needs an oddball like Creed.

Current job: Woods plays Jared in “Silicon Valley” and played Zach in “Playing House.” He also recently voiced characters in “The Lego Ninjago Movie” and “Big Mouth.” Character status: After David Wallace bought Dunder Mifflin, Gabe is fired. He later briefly shows up as part of a ruse by Andy to get back at Erin after they break up. Likelihood of returning: 1.7% The character of Gabe ran its course, and doesn’t seem to have much reason to return — especially since Woods has plenty to do elsewhere.

Current job: Buckley can be seen in “Lady Bird” and also recently guested on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” He starred in three seasons of “Odd Mom Out.” Character status: David Wallace continues as CEO of Dunder Mifflin. Likelihood of returning: 92.9% David Wallace is still in charge, and there’s every reason to believe he should still pop in, hire the new regional manager and oversee the shenanigans.

Current job: Hardin plays Jacqueline Carlyle in “The Bold Type” and also recently appeared in “The Blacklist” and “When We Rise.” Character status: Jan works at the White Pages phone book company in Scranton. Likelihood of returning: 42.3% Jan is in Scranton, and she’s a bit of a mess, which, again, makes her perfect “Office” fodder. “The Bold Type” is a shorter-order series, leaving room perhaps for Hardin to return.

Current job: Ryan guest stars in the upcoming return of “High Maintenance” and also was seen on “Broad City.” Character status: Holly and Michael are happy in Colorado with their four kids. Likelihood of returning: 0.2% No reason to revisit.

Current job: Denman was recently seen in “Logan Lucky” and also appeared in “Outcast.” Character status: Roy owns a successful gravel company and is happily married. Likelihood of returning: 19.5% The reason for the character of Roy disappeared once Pam and Jim got together, and even though he’s still in Scranton, there isn’t much reason for him to intersect with Dunder Mifflin.

Current job: Duke plays Ron Shack on Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here,” which also stars Jake Lacy. Character status: As one of the “new guys,” along with Lacy’s character Pete, Clark’s future is a bit unclear by the end of the show. Likelihood of returning: 11.2% Having been introduced so late in the series, Clark probably doesn’t have enough of a history on the show to make a return.

Current job: Lacy plays Nick Beverly on Showtime’s “I’m Dying Up Here,” which also stars Clark Duke. Character status: Pete appears to still be dating Erin. Likelihood of returning: 11.2% See the Clark Duke entry.

Current job: The comedian’s recent projects include “Monster Family,” “Drunk History UK,” and “Catherine Tate’s Nan.” Character status: Nellie is raising Ryan’s abandoned son in Poland. Likelihood of returning: 7.8% Nellie is another character probably best left out of Scranton.

Current job: Koechner stars as Carl Tushinski in CBS’ “Superior Donuts,” provides voices for “All Hail King Julien” and “American Dad,” and was in the “Twin Peaks” revival. Character status: Packer was fired by Robert California, but got his revenge by bringing cupcakes laced with drugs to the Scranton office. Likelihood of returning: 68.9% Koechner’s a busy guy, but could easily pop in and make a quick visit to Dunder Mifflin, much like he always did.