Joel McHale’s ‘The IT Crowd,’ Scott Baio’s ‘Rewind,’ and More TV Cancellations Before Their Premiere

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: In the first sitcom to take place in the present and back in the 70s, “Rewind” shows us that life has a strange way to repeating itself no matter how hard we try to move on. Scott Baio stars as Rob Di Paulo, a hard-working marketing executive who feels as though many of the experiences he’s having now he experienced before. He has enough trouble navigating office politics and dating the right women, so when facing a dicey situation he flashes back to teenage life for a funny parallel to what he currently is going through. Rob is constantly reminded that history repeats itself, whether he’s trying to bail his fast-talking, rapidly rising friend Harv (Mystro Clark, “The Show”) out of embarrassing encounters with the company president or making a play for Dana (Christine Taylor, “Party Girl”), a smart and sexy executive who happens to be the girlfriend of the corporate downsizer. In the 70s flashbacks, a whole other world and characters will emerge as Rob’s hilarious childhood friendship with Harv show us glimpses of what made the man what he is today. Adam Zolotin plays the teen Rob, with Chris Edwards portraying the teen Harv. The series was created by Boyd Hale and Tom Burkhard. Effrem Seeger and Susan Seeger are executive producers for Warner Bros. Television in association with Subway Productions. WHAT HAPPENED: Fox decided to stick with the tried-and-true “Living Single” on its Thursday lineup. (From “Electronic Media,” Sept. 1, 1997: “The Warner Bros. Television sitcom had already reshot its pilot, but network brass were said to have been concerned with leading Thursday nights with the unproven sitcom. ‘I think bringing back ‘Living Single’ is a good move on their part,’ said Steve Grubbs, senior vice president of national broadcast buying at BBDO Worldwide. ‘”Living Single” is a good show and “Rewind” isn’t. I think “Rewind’s” concept will wear thin; it’s a one-joke sitcom.'”)

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: Executive producers Wes Craven (“Scream,” “Scream 2”) and Shaun Cassidy (“American Gothic” and “Roar”) combine their sense of comic-scary-cool in this homage to the weird: “Hollyweird.” Three Midwest teens wind up taking their local cable show on the road, only to wind up in Hollywood, where their weekly chronicle of unsolved Hollywood murders puts them smack int he middle of life at its most bizarre. The three filmmakers-turned-investigators – Caril Ann, Charlie and Trey – find themselves caught on the dark side of the City of Angels, typically reserved for those who would rather only come out at night. Forged with the same sly pop culture references and topical turns as “Scream,” “Hollyweird” takes its characters on a weekly tour of Hollywood’s hottest spots, leaving audiences captivated in the process. Cast: Fabrizo Fillipo, Melissa George and Bodhi Elfman. Director: Jefery Levy. WHAT HAPPENED: Creative differences, including the departure of Cassidy, led to the show’s collapse before air. (From “Variety,” Aug. 20, 1998: “In what appears to be a nasty rift, creator Shaun Cassidy has pulled out of the troubled Fox drama ‘Hollyweird,’ which Fox now confirms will not make it onto the fall schedule. Fox won’t say yet whether the Studios USA project is now dead, but its chances of finding a midseason home were probably damaged badly by Cassidy’s defiant departure. ‘Having spent much of the last year trying to fix something I never viewed as broken in the first place, I am withdrawing from the process of deconstructing “Hollyweird,” ‘ Cassidy said in a statement. ‘The pilot that Fox bought was as fresh and original as anything I’ve been involved with.’ ‘Hollyweird’ isn’t the first project to fall apart after receiving an order from Fox. Last August the comedy ‘Rewind’ was scrapped just weeks before it was set to debut, and this year, the midseason ‘Dave Chappelle’ comedy fell apart after receiving a six-episode order. Fox sitcoms ‘Secret Service Guy’ and ‘MV24’ faced similar fates.”)

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: Manchester, a prestigious New York prep school, provides the backdrop to sex, scandal and betrayal among the Upper East Side’s teenage elite in this updated take on “Dangerous Liaisons.” Sebastian Valmont has just moved in with his philandering father and new family in Manhattan. A unique sibling rivalry is immediately born between Sebastian (Robin Dunne) and his new step-sister, Kathryn (Amy Adams), as he shuns her vain attempts to impress him with her money and power, resisting the growing attraction between them all the while. The manipulative Kathryn and her cohorts, a secret society called the Manchester Tribunal, plot to control the destiny of all who cross their path, including Cecile, the naive freshman whom Kathryn sees as her rival. Sebastian must choose between joining the underground group or falling for Annette, the headmaster’s daughter and Kathryn’s nemesis. Production Company: Columbia TriStar Television; Executive producers: Neal H. Moritz, Roger Kumble; Director: Roger Kumble. Stars: Amy Adams, Robin Dunne, Sarah Thompson, Keri Lynn Pratt, Barry Flatman, Mimi Rogers, Teresa Hill. WHAT HAPPENED: A TV take on the hit film “Cruel Intentions,” “Manchester Prep” ran into problems when it featured a teenager having an orgasm while riding a horse, and was ultimately deemed too racy for Fox. (The network had creative concerns as well, of course.) Sony eventually repackaged the few episodes that were shot as the direct-to-video sequel “Cruel Intentions 2.” (From “Variety,” Aug. 24, 2000: “If the upcoming direct-to-video movie ‘Cruel Intentions 2’ sounds familiar, that’s because you may remember it in its past life: as the ill-fated Fox drama ‘Manchester Prep.’ “Busted series often get a second life on cable, but it’s extremely rare for a failed show — especially one that never saw the light of day — to find new life as a video title. Fox put ‘Prep’ on its fall schedule last year but pulled the series before it aired. Fox execs had creative concerns with the show and were bothered by its content, which included explorations of incest and teen sexuality. Fox had ordered 13 segs of ‘Prep,’ but only two hours — the pilot and one other episode — were even filmed. Now Columbia TriStar Home Video has repackaged the two segs as a sequel to the feature pic ‘Cruel Intentions.'”)

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: Stand-up Comic of the Year winner Robert Schimmel tries out his acting chops and plays… Robert Schimmel – a loving husband and father of two teenage daughters who is just trying to get through life without talking to his neighbors. As Robert faces the confrontations of every day life (whether it’s his boss at the electronics store or the conservative parents at his daughter Rachel’s PTA meeting), he not only says things we wish we had said, he says things we would never have thought of in the first place. Robert believes if he’s not being paid for the solution, it’s more fun to be part of the problem, much to the chagrin of his tolerant wife Kathy. Emmy Award-winning writer/executive producer Mike Scully (“The Simpsons”) brings his outrageous take on modern family life and captures Schimmel’s unique point of view in this irreverent family comedy. WHAT HAPPENED: In 2000, one of the most-talked-about TV pilots came from Fox, and starred edgy standup Robert Schimmel. Industry folks couldn’t stop talking about “Schimmel’s” audacious opening scene, which featured the star on his hands and knees, getting a proctology exam. Fox gave “Schimmel” a 13-episode order. But unfortunately, Schimmel’s actual health put the show on hold. (From “Variety,” April 10, 2001: “Fox ordered a Schimmel-led sitcom from exec producer Mike Scully. A few days after announcing the pickup, the net said the show had been pushed to midseason. Show was postponed further when Schimmel was diagnosed with cancer.”) Schimmel died in 2010 after a car accident.

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: Glenn Gordon Caron, the creative force behind “Moonlighting,” brings us a romantic comedy about private investigators in a love/hate relationship who explore affairs of the heart. When Miami Beach trophy wife Elizabeth Gamble (Brooke Langton) meets tennis pro Gene Rivers (Josh Hopkins), she sets in motion a series of events that not only torpedoes her marriage, but also changes the course of her life. With an eclectic cast that includes Amy Sedaris (“Strangers with Candy”) and Mary Louise Wilson (“The Sopranos”), “When I Grow Up” promises to deliver a unique combination of mystery, romance and screwball comedy. Production Company: Picturemaker Productions in association with Paramount Network Television; Executive producers: Glenn Gordon Caron, Ronald L. Schwary, Arnold Rifkin. WHAT HAPPENED: Creative differences and bad timing. (From “Variety,” May 9, 2001: “Fox had ordered 13 episodes of the romance-tinged detective hour last September, committing to the show early as a hedge against possible writers and actors strikes. But after seeing three completed episodes of the Paramount Network Television project — originally titled ‘When I Grow Up,’ and more recently known as ‘Fling’ — the net pulled the plug. Last week’s tentative agreement with the WGA removed any final incentive for Fox continuing with the series. “Neither Par not Fox would comment for the record, but insiders close to the production cited ‘creative differences’ over the show’s direction. One insider said the series simply was not what Fox hoped it would be. Seven episodes of ‘Fling,’ which stars former ‘Melrose Place’ resident Brooke Langton, had been shot.”)

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: From the creators of “The Real World” comes a new reality-based game show that hits the open road, “Lost in the U.S.A.” Each week, four teams will run a grueling 48-hour gauntlet of tasks, and time trials that could take them anywhere in the U.S.A. Why? For the money, of course. Supplied with their own specially equipped RV’s, yet deprived of cash and credit cards, the teams must rely on cooperation, creativity and quick thinking to beat the clock and garner points as they race to complete three bizarre and challenging missions. Sometimes dangerous, sometimes embarrassing, these tests will force the players to face their deepest fears – like bungee jumping off Seattle’s Space Needle or getting a snapshot of the team stark naked with five strangers at a nudist colony. Via the internet and telephone, the home audience will collaborate and conspire with the players in real time, and at the end of each show, vote out one of the two teams with the lowest points. Then the winning team collects their prizes (like SUVs or trips around the world), and a new local team replaces the losers. The next mysterious leg of this never-ending cross-country adventure now awaits. From Artists Television Group/Bunim-Murray Productions. WHAT HAPPENED: Producer Artists Television Group went belly-up, and “Lost in the U.S.A.,” an early attempt at audience interactivity, fell victim. (From “Variety,” Aug. 20, 2001: “Frog execs officially pulled the plug on the show Monday, citing concerns that ATG would be unable to fulfill its financial commitment. Production partner Bunim/Murray Prods. was apparently not keen on assuming full control of the series.”)

DESCRIPTION: Jason Bateman stars as a man who leaves his high-paying, perk-ridden job as an attorney to become a teacher. Patricia Belcher, Nikki Cox, Kyle Gass, Leslie Grossman and Greg Grunberg also star. Jonathan Groff, DeAnn Heline, Mark Buckland and Vic Kaplan are executive producers, while Buckland directed the pilot. WHAT HAPPENED: Seven episodes were produced, but NBC ultimately never scheduled the show. Bravo ran some episodes in 2006 as part of the launch of its website BrilliantButCanceled.com.

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: Life for 14-year-old Mitch Grubb (Michael Cera) isn’t easy. Despite having a big heart, he’s a poster child for mediocrity: a C-minus student and poor athlete, his biggest dream is to fly under everybody’s radar. This is hardly surprising since Mitch is one in a long line of underachieving Grubbs who take a twisted pride in the status quo. His father, Mike Grubb (Randy Quaid) learned at a young age that there is no reason to work hard when there are easy ways to beat the system. Clark’s simplistic, enthusiastic older brother Jimmy Grubb (Brian Sites) plans to drop out at 16 to go work at the steel mill – like his father and grandfather before him. And his mother, Rosie Grubb (Carol Kane), loves her family fiercely. But hope finally knocks on the Grubbs’ door in the form of Clark’s beautiful new teacher, Ms. Krenetsky (Lori Rom), who sees his potential and teaches him to dream. As for Clark, he is sure he’s discovered a love so true that his life will never be the same. Written by Joshua Sternin and Jeffrey Ventimilia (“That ’70s Show”), “The Grubbs” is a half-hour comedy about small victories – and about a boy with the hope, heart and sheer force of will that it takes to rise above his fate. Granada Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television in association with Universal Television; executive producers: Joshua Sternin, Jeffrey Ventimilia, Ann Johnson; director: Andrew Weyman. WHAT HAPPENED: Fox first reduced its order on the show, a U.S. take on UK sitcom “The Grimleys,” and then bailed on it all together. (From “Variety,” Sept. 26, 2002: “Here’s news the underachieving family on Fox’s upcoming entry ‘The Grubbs’ can grimly appreciate: The net has reduced its order of the new fall sitcom. Production will now halt on ‘The Grubbs’ after its eighth episode, which tapes tonight. Fox had originally ordered 13 segs of the laffer, which revolves around a down-on-their-luck family and the young boy who hopes to escape his brood’s fate. Network insiders blamed the reduction on economic reasons, given Fox’s heavy midseason bench strength and the show’s late fall start. Still, the decision to pare back the episodic order before ‘The Grubbs’ even airs doesn’t bode well for the show, which stars Randy Quaid and Carol Kane. Series was recently voted worst new fall series by a poll of TV critics in Daily Variety.”)

NETWORK DISCRIPTION: You’ve heard of the Dionne quintuplets and the Thompson sextuplets, but you’re about to meet the Wilde septuplets. They were a challenge for their parents when they were seven newborns (four boys and three girls), but just imagine what life is like for them as they turn sixteen. Known as the Wilde Seven, they live with their parents in their small, upscale, family-run hotel situated on an idyllic beach in Southern California. While the hotel serves as the backdrop for the family’s personal adventures, it also provides a never-ending stream of guests whose stories weave into the Wildes’ life experiences. With an unusual family like this, every day is unpredictable, including the septuplets’ 16th birthday – a day that will include the traditional surprise party, as well as several other surprises: a wedding that’s on the rocks, a power outage, a heat wave, a mermaid, a magical act of nature and a dreamy teenage hunk who brings out the best in a serious sibling rivalry. 20th Century Fox Television; executive producers: Kip Koenig, Dawn Parouse; director: Michael Spiller. Cast: Marguerite MacIntyre as Kay, Vincent Angell as August, Danny Swerdlow as Getty, Travis Wester as Mattix, Nora Zehetner as Dot, Maggie Grace as Hope, Patrick Flueger as Zeke, Nathan West as Jackson, Samantha Streets as Sammie. WHAT HAPPENED: More kids didn’t make it more entertaining. Fox ultimately didn’t like the show. (From “Variety,” Dec. 2, 2002: “Fox had originally planned to air the drama ‘Septuplets’ on Thursdays at 9 p.m. come this winter, but ultimately halted production on the series.”)

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: Hybrid talk/sitcom show: Al Madrigal stars as a talkshow host whose studio happens to be attached to his family’s house. Guests have to interact with his parents (including star Cheech Marin) and grandmother before they even get to the show’s hot seat. Based on the UK hit “The Kumars at No. 42.” Executive Producers: Gavin Polone, Wally Wolodarsky, Jimmy Mulville and Denise O’Donoghue. WHAT HAPPENED: The show bounced from NBC to Fox to… nowhere. (From “Variety,” Sept. 29, 2003: “As part of a major schedule shuffle, net has wrapped production on ‘The Ortegas,’ a half-hour hybrid laffer/gabber, after six episodes and pushed back the show’s premiere from November to midseason at the earliest. It’s the second bump in the road for the Pariah-produced skein, originally developed for NBC’s fall 2003 sked before being snatched up by Fox. While creative issues have dogged ‘The Ortegas’ for months, Fox Entertainment prexy Gail Berman said the decision to delay the skein is one piece of a much larger strategy the net is implementing to maximize the momentum Fox attained this summer with the successful launch of ‘The OC,’ the first drama hit of the 2003-04 fall season.”)

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: From the executive producer of “CSI” and “Without a Trace,” this ensemble crime drama uncovers the FBI’s best kept secret: the Y Unit. Society is breeding a new class of young criminals and it will take an elite division staffed with the finest young agents to infiltrate and apprehend them. The Y Unit requires a special kind of operative to succeed – much less survive. Born with a genetic defect, Gaia, 21, lacks the basic instinct her partners Ryan and Harmony must fight to control: fear. Whether Gaia’s handicap is an important asset or a deadly liability for the unit remains to be seen. From writer/executive producer Jeremy Littman (“Law & Order,” “Profiler”), writers Vincent Ngo & Evan Charnov and Jeremy Carver with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Warner Bros. Television. Cast: Eric Balfour, Rachael Leigh Cook, Ian Somerhalder, Bianca Lawson and Erich Anderson. WHAT HAPPENED: “Fearless,” which was based on Francine Pascal’s series of young adult novels, was bumped in the fall to make room for “One Tree Hill.” Creative concerns over the show’s direction ultimately left “Fearless” without ever getting an airdate.

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: “Still Life” tells the story of an American family, the Morgans, through the eyes of Jake Morgan, the eldest of Ben and Charlotte Morgan’s four children. Jake was the golden child that every parent dreams of having. Following in his father’s footsteps, he decided to become a cop. And, on his first day on the job, Jake was murdered. We rejoin the Morgan family a year after Jake’s death. Jake now is our narrator, watching his family from beyond with amusement, longing and neverending curiosity as their true lives are revealed to him. Jake is not a ghost, but in many ways he is still a part of the lives of the people he loves, and he still has unresolved issues. His mother, Charlotte (Susanna Thompson, “Dragonfly”), has been galvanized by tragedy to resume her dream of running for public office. His father, Ben (David Keith, “Daredevil,” “Behind Enemy Lines”), a detective, must overcome the guilt he feels for his son’s death and rediscover the lust for life he once had. Jake’s younger brother, Max (Jensen Ackles, “Dark Angel”), is a 21-year-old concert of darkness and light. His love-hate relationship with Jake is revealed in a love triangle with Maggie (Morena Baccarin), the girl they both love and owner of an art gallery. Emily (Audrey Marie Anderson, “Moonlight Mile”), Jake’s 19-year-old sister and best friend, is a haunting beauty whose life has been set adrift by the absence of her brother. She is looking for someone to give her that connection again, and the search could take her anywhere. His youngest sister, Daisy (Jeanette Brox), is a precocious 16-year-old coming of age faster than she is ready. She is a positive, upbeat spirit buoyed by the belief that Jake is “still here.” By turns heart-breaking and life-affirming, joyful, combative and complicated, “Still Life” is a beautiful celebration of love, life and family. Mark Piznarski (“Once and Again,” “My So-Called Life,” “Everwood”) directs “Still Life,” from 20th Century Fox Television and Original Television. Executive Producers: Marty Adelstein, Neal Moritz, Kip Koenig, Dawn Parouse, Marti Noxon. WHAT HAPPENED: News Corp.’s Peter Chernin was said not to be a fan of the show, and overruled networke executives. From Variety , Jan. 9, 2006: "’Still Life’ had its fans and detractors at Fox, but the detractors won out.”

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: When you’re a 20-year-old ex-commando from the British Special Forces, how can you channel the thrill of combat into your next career? How about defending your life against three Beverly Hills rich kids? That’s exactly what happened to mega-producer Mark Burnett (“Survivor,” “The Apprentice”) when he first ventured to the West Coast from the British Army Parachute Regiment. Burnett brings his unique experience to The WB in the new comedy “Commando Nanny.” Meet Miles Ross (Philip Winchester, “Thunderbirds”), the young commando whose new barracks are the guest room of a Beverly Hills mansion. Tycoon Ben Winter (Gerald McRaney, “Major Dad”) has no intention of hiring the young soldier, but Ben’s new, younger wife Lizzie (Kristin Bauer, “Anger Management”) sees something in Miles and offers him a challenging new mission: monitoring Seth (Max Wolf Burkholder, “Daddy Daycare”), a 5-year-old in desperate need of attention. Accepting what he intends to be a short-term nanny position, Miles becomes an army of one as he and Ben battle in a daily test of wills. Complicating the agenda are Seth’s older siblings. Katie (Beatrice Rosen, “Chasing Liberty”) is a very mature teenager who flirts with Miles while plotting behind his back with her surly brother Steven (newcomer Ricky Mabe) to drive the new recruit AWOL. Miles’ only R&R comes from his best friend, Nick (British stage actor Adam Campbell). From the bunkers to the bunk beds of Beverly Hills, Miles Ross is in for his toughest detail yet when he enlists as the resident commando nanny. A Warner Bros. Television Production with executive producers Mark Burnett and David Flebotte (“The Bernie Mac Show”). WHAT HAPPENED: First, star Philip Winchester quit the show after breaking his foot. Then, Gerald McRaney had emergency surgery. Meanwhile, The WB lost interest. (From “Variety,” Aug. 30 2004: “Production has been halted on the WB’s upcoming laffer “Commando Nanny,” as star Gerald McRaney recovers from emergency surgery. McRaney went under the knife Monday at Houston’s MD Anderson Cancer Center to remove a small, cancerous growth from his lung. “It’s the second health-related incident to hit Mark Burnett’s semi-autobiographical sitcom before the show even debuts. Original star Philip Winchester ankled the show earlier this month after breaking his foot. The accident cost Winchester his gig, as it would have put him out of commission for up to six weeks. Hoping to still make the show’s Sept. 17 premiere, Warner Bros. TV replaced him with newcomer Owain Yeoman. “In an unfortunate twist of fate, Winchester probably will have healed by the time McRaney is back to health and production on “Commando Nanny” resumes. ‘The WB and WBTV wish Gerald a swift and total recovery and look forward to seeing him back on the set very soon,’ network and studio said in a joint statement.”)

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: Seven diverse families, one beautiful home, on the perfect suburban cul-de-sac – let the competition begin! And this time, the neighbors will get to decide who wins the house. And while all of those neighbors have their own set of assumptions and prejudices, as they learn each of the competing families stories, an emotional journey begins that will open eyes and hearts. The show is not just about a house, but about the building of a community. “Welcome to the Neighborhood” is from MGM, New Screen Concepts and the Jay and Tony Show Productions, with Rob Lee, Chuck Bangert, Lou Gorfain, Jay Blumenfield and Tony Marsh serving as executive producers. WHAT HAPPENED: Protests, plus ABC potentially was running afoul of fair housing laws. (From “Variety,” June 29, 2005: “Even before seeing the entire series, several fair housing groups had made it clear they were opposed to the show, with some claiming it may violate federal fair housing laws. ‘Our intention with “Welcome to the Neighborhood” was to show the transformative process that takes place when people are forced to confront preconceived notions of what makes a good neighbor, and we believe the series delivers exactly that,’ the network’s statement read. ‘However, the fact that true change only happens over time made the episodic nature of this series challenging, and given the sensitivity of the subject matter in early episodes, we have decided not to air the series at this time.’ “Insiders said the Alphabet feared viewers who watched only the first episode might get the idea that the series was encouraging prejudice. It’s also possible Disney-owned ABC is also protecting itself from a potential PR or legal backlash. Several watchdog groups, including the National Fair Housing Alliance, pressed ABC to pull the show. Right-wing groups like the Family Research Council had also fretted that conservatives could come off looking biased. “NFHA prexy-chief exec Shanna Smith, who met with ABC’s Alex Wallau last Friday, said the show violated federal, state and local fair housing laws. ‘I think ABC’s intent was to try and depict bigotry and tolerance and that people can transform — but they did that at the expense of people of color, humiliating them to show that white people can change,’ she said. ‘Their lawyers pressed that the show did not violate the law … but they should have known that there were serious problems.'”)

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: A formerly fat woman (Jessica Capshaw), now fit, learns to live n her new skin. That’s not so easy when she’s surrounded by her still-overweight family and friends, and an ex-husband with whom she owns a pool-and-spa company in suburban Florida. When a cringe-worthy misstep lands her in bed with the ex, she realizes that getting thin was less about losing pounds and more about gaining self-respect. From her on out, she is determined to be her new self – through thick and thin. Studio: NBC Universal Television Studio; Co-Executive Producer/Writer: Paula Pell (“Saturday Night Live”); Executive producers: Lorne Michaels, JoAnn Alfano. WHAT HAPPENED: NBC realized the show was thin on premise and not thick on laughs. (From “Variety,” July 9, 2006: “With ‘Thick and Thin,’ net execs weren’t overjoyed by the pilot, which starred Jessica Capshaw as a once-overweight woman who slims down and must adjust to her newly svelte life. And, they thought, the show never got any better.”)

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: What if it was a woman’s world? What if women made ALL the decisions? If men were their subjects? These questions and more will be explored when a group of strong, educated and independent women, tired of living in a man’s world and each with a personal axe to grind, rule over a group of unsuspecting men used to calling the shots on WHEN WOMEN RULE THE WORLD. The unscripted series will reveal how women and men react in a world where women are in charge and men are subservient, and each gender’s ability to adapt to a new social order will be put to the test. The participants will be brought to a remote, primitive location where the women will have the opportunity to ‘rule’ as they build a newly formed society – one where there is no glass ceiling and no need to dress to impress. For the men, their worlds of power and prestige are turned inside-out and upside-down. And for these women, turnabout is fair play! In order to win, the men must accede to the women’s every command, 24/7, while building a new world. Here, women command and men obey. Over the series’ duration, the men will be eliminated by the women until one last man is standing. How will the men react? How will the women treat the men? Can women effectively rule society? Will the men learn what life is like for some women in today’s world? Will this new society be a Utopia or a hell on earth? And in the end, who will be man enough to succeed in the new social order? “When Women Rule the World” (working title) is a Rocket Science Laboratories production. Jean Michel-Michenaud, Chris Cowan and Charles Duncombe are executive producers. WHAT HAPPENED: Fox got cold feet. (From “Variety,” April 7, 2008: “Fox unveiled a summer schedule Monday heavy on original franchises — but light on women ruling the world. Net’s long-awaited reality skein ‘When Women Rule the World’ will remain long awaited, as the net has decided not to air it this summer as planned. It’s now unclear whether ‘Women’ — which was produced originally for last fall, then pushed to spring and then to summer — will actually ever air on Fox. Fox’s Preston Beckman, exec VP of strategic program planning and research, said the net decided to stick with firstrun episodes of known performers.”)

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: You know those cool guys who charm the ladies, have tons of friends and get invited to the hottest parties? Roy and Moss are not those guys. A night of fun for these I.T. nerds means getting dressed to the nines for the latest iPhone webcast. But Jen, their new office manager, is going to change all that. Tech-savvy, she’s not, but she knows how to win people over and get ahead. After living for years in oblivion, Roy and Moss hope Jen can help them get the recognition they so desperately long for. Joel McHale and Jessica St. Clair star. WHAT HAPPENED: A victim of NBC’s regime change in 2007, when entertainment president Kevin Reilly was replaced. NBC kept pushing the show back, and it eventually never aired.

DESCRIPTION: Linda Bloodworth-Thomason and Harry Thomason created the series, about an extremely wealthy Dallas real estate agent and her family. The cast included Lily Tomlin, Gary Cole, Mary Kay Place, Kim Dickens, Katherine LaNasa and Sean Bridgers. WHAT HAPPENED: The 2007-08 writers strike put the show on hold, and eventually the new HBO regime was not interested. HBO ordered 10 episodes of “12 Miles,” but only six were written before the writers’ strike and the production shut down after those segs were shot. (From “Variety,” March 19, 2008: “Exec producers Linda Bloodworth and Harry Thomason are not ready to give up on their show ’12 Miles of Bad Road.’ HBO originally ordered 10 episodes of “12 Miles,” which has been in development for four years at the channel. Six segs were produced of the dark hourlong comedy — at a cost of $25 million, according to Bloodworth and Thomason — before the writers strike put things at a screeching halt. Rather than jumpstart the ignition when the strike ended, however, HBO decided to drop ’12 Miles’ from its roster completely. Bloodworth and Thomason went back to the editing room at the advice of the channel and cut the hourlong skein, which stars Tomlin as a Dallas-based real estate agent, into half-hour segs. Still no dice. HBO insiders said they ultimately felt the show’s creative vision wasn’t right for the channel. Bloodworth and Thomason contended that HBO got cold feet because of the show’s setting — the channel has never run a show based in the South or Texas, they contend — and also pointed at the net’s new post-Chris Albrecht exec structure. ‘We feel the current regime has been and remains uncomfortable with this new, inherited terrain,’ the duo wrote.”)

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: From executive producer/writer Jesse Alexander (“Heroes,” “Lost,” “Alias”) and director Alex Graves (“Fringe,” “Journeyman”), “Day One” tells the story of life on earth following a global catastrophe that has devastated the world’s infrastructures. Beginning with the immediate aftermath of the cataclysmic event, an eclectic band of survivors — played by Adam Campbell (“Date Movie”), Catherine Dent (“The Shield”), Julie Gonzalo (“Eli Stone”), David Lyons (“ER”), Derek Mio (“Greek”), Carly Pope (“24”), Thekla Reuten (“Sleeper Cell”) and Addison Timlin (“Cashmere Mafia”) — strives to rebuild society as they unravel the mysteries of what happened and face their uncertain future. The group, all residents of one apartment building in suburban Van Nuys, Calif., embarks on a quest for survival and discovers that hope is found in small victories — and heroes are born every day. “Day One” is a Universal Media Studios production. WHAT HAPPENED: NBC decided to turn “Day One” into a miniseries… before dropping it all together. (From “Variety,” Oct. 1, 2009: “NBC is cutting its order on midseason sci-fi thriller ‘Day One,’ opting to air the show as a four-hour event movie instead. “Day One” will still bow following the net’s coverage of the Winter Olympics but will no longer run as a 13-episode series, as originally planned. Move is likely a cost-cutting measure, as NBC will be able to judge the performance of the ‘Day One’ mini before deciding whether to proceed with a series. Peacock execs said they’ve always looked at ‘Day One’ as more of an event, hence the decision to launch it out of the post-Olympics fanfare. Two hours of ‘Day One’ have already been shot. Creator and exec producer Jesse Alexander is now prepping the second two hours to wrap up some storylines, while leaving a few loose threads open for a potential series.”)

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: From the producers of “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?,” FOX has picked up “Our Little Genius,” the new game show that gives real child geniuses a chance to put their incredible knowledge to the test and win life-changing money for their families. Think your child is gifted? What does he or she know about astronomy? Can he or she name four major arms of the Milky Way Galaxy? How about five Neptune Trojan Asteroids? Sound impossible? Not for these kids! Extraordinary child geniuses ranging in age from 6 to 12 years old will be challenged to prove they know all there is to know about their area of expertise. Actor and comedian Kevin Pollak has been tapped to host “Our Little Genius.” “Our Little Genius” is produced by Mark Burnett in association with ZOO Productions. Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick and John Stevens serve as executive producers. WHAT HAPPENED: Fakery. (From “Variety,” Jan. 7, 2010: “In a statement, ‘Genius’ exec producer Mark Burnett said he asked Fox to pull the show after he discovered ‘that there was an issue with how some information was relayed to contestants during the pre-production’ of the show.”) Here were the official Fox and Burnett statements: STATEMENT FROM MARK BURNETT

“I recently discovered that there was an issue with how some information was relayed to contestants during the pre-production of ‘Our Little Genius.’ As a result, I am not comfortable delivering the episodes without re-shooting them. I believe my series must always be beyond reproach, so I have requested that FOX not air these episodes.” STATEMENT FROM FOX BROADCASTING COMPANY

“Mark Burnett is one of the pre-eminent producers of unscripted programming on television. Even though we were incredibly pleased with the quality of ‘Our Little Genius,’ we respect and appreciate his due diligence and the decision to pull these episodes. We agree there can be no question about the integrity of our shows. While these episodes will not air, the families who participated in the show will receive their winnings, and we are grateful for their participation.”

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: VH1 has signed “Basketball Wife” Evelyn Lozada and her fiance, NFL superstar Chad Ochocinco for a new series showcasing their upcoming wedding, including all the scheduling, details and drama that lead to their special day. The eight-part series “Ev and Ocho” will premiere September 2012 and consist of eight half-hour episodes concluding with a two-part wedding finale.

VH1 has followed Evelyn’s story through four seasons of “Basketball Wives” – beginning with the end of her engagement to NBA player Antoine Walker, to her single life and now her current relationship with Chad Ochocinco. After going through their own set of peaks and valleys in this new relationship together, they are ready to take the next step to “I do” – with cameras in tow. Watch as VH1 presents a behind-the-scenes look at Chad and Evelyn and their journey to become “Mr. and Mrs.” Audiences will get a glimpse into all aspects of Evelyn and Chad’s relationship, from the tumultuous times, having to deal with cheating rumors and heartache, to dealing with the often negative and always invasive tabloid press, social media criticism of their partnership and tough family decisions about who’ll walk Evelyn down the aisle. Viewers will watch Evelyn and Chad work through their dream wedding with celebrity wedding planner Diann Valentine and decide on important details including the cake, the designer dress, the exclusive invite list and more. Preparation will not be easy as these stars battle the balance between their hectic daily schedules and planning a celebrity-studded wedding. Planning “happily ever after” is never a smooth course. Shed Media and JUMA Entertainment are producing the series. Executive producing for Shed Media is Nick Emmerson, Alex Demyanenko and Sean Rankine. Executive producing for JUMA Entertainment is Bob Horowitz and Lewis Fenton. Executive producing for VH1 are Jill Holmes, Tom Huffman and Jeff Olde. WHAT HAPPENED: VH1 quickly pulled the show from premiere after Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson was charged with domestic battery against wife Evelyn Lozada. (From “Variety,” Aug. 13, 2012: “Johnson allegedly head-butted Lozado and was arrested over the weekend. The longtime NFL star was hoping to make a comeback with the Miami Dolphins, and his exploits were being aired on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ series, which began last week. ‘Due to the unfortunate events over the weekend and the seriousness of the allegations, VH1 is pulling the series “Ev and Ocho” from its schedule and has no current plans of airing it,’ said the cabler in its official statement.”)

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: What happens when a foulmouthed satellite radio DJ – played by the multi-platinum selling artist and outrageously charming Dane Cook (“My Best Friend’s Girl”) – is forced to share the mic with a chipper NPR feminist? It’s anyone’s call in this sharp new comedy from producer Stephen Falk (“Weeds”) and Emmy-winning director Marc Buckland (“Grimm,” “My Name Is Earl”). It’s her first day in New York City, and 26-year-old Stella Hoobler (Collette Wolfe, “Young Adult”) is ready to take on the world. After a stint on public radio, she’s been hired to co-host the no-holds-barred show “Booty Calls with Cam Dunne.” Smart, spunky and passionate, Stella is determined to elevate the show beyond its boy’s-club-locker-room humor into a respected debate about men, women and the state of human relationships. But there’s a problem: Cam! She’s going to find out the hard way that he’s got no intention of sharing the spotlight, especially with someone like her. It’s going to be a tense fight, but with the station’s one rule being “make some noise,” Cam and Stella could be a winning combination – as long as they don’t knock each other out on their way to success. Jeffrey Tambor (“Arrested Development”), Joy Osmanski (“True Jackson, VP”) and Wolé Parks (“Premium Rush”) also star. The series is created and executive-produced by Stephen Falk (“Weeds”) and directed by Emmy Award-winning director Marc Buckland (“Grimm,” “My Name Is Earl”), who also serves as executive producer on the pilot. “Next Caller” is produced by Lionsgate Television and Universal Television. WHAT HAPPENED: NBC woke up and realized it had put a Dane Cook comedy on its schedule. (From “Variety,” Oct. 12, 2012: “NBC on Friday confirmed it has scrapped production on the midseason comedy ‘Next Caller’ because it was unhappy with the creative direction of the show. Multiple episodes had been completed but none will air on NBC. The Lionsgate TV/Universal TV series starred Cook as a caustic satellite radio talkshow host. NBC had never firmed up a premiere date for the show.”)

DESCRIPTION: "All My Babies' Mamas" had been set to feature rapper Shawty Lo, his 11 children, and their 10 mothers. WHAT HAPPENED: After public and press outcry, Oxygen scrapped the special (which had been developed with an eye toward a series). "As part of our development process, we have reviewed casting and decided not to move forward with the special," an Oxygen statement said on January 14, 2013. "We will continue to develop compelling content that resonates with our young female viewers and drives the cultural conversation."

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: When two people finally come together, they never come together alone. “Us & Them” is an outrageous but authentic ensemble single-camera comedy about a pair of young lovers, whose path to happily-ever-after is complicated by the screwed-up circus of people closest to them. New York pharmaceutical copywriter Gavin (Emmy Award nominee Jason Ritter, “Parenthood,” “The Event”) is a neurotic Woody Allen-ish personality with indie-rock looks, who has never been in love. On the other hand, pretty Pennsylvania-based printing press employee Stacey (Alexis Bledel, “Mad Men,” “Gilmore Girls”) has a subtle wit and has been engaged before. For the past six months, they have been flirting online and finally agree to meet…with their best friends in tow for double-date safety. Gavin and Stacey’s wingmen are, respectively, Chris “Archie” Archuletta (Dustin Ybarra, “We Bought a Zoo”) and Nessa (Ashlie Atkinson, “Inside Man,” “Rescue Me”). Archie is often wrong but never in doubt and the loudest, most outrageous character in any room. Nessa is brutally blunt – actually, just brutal, in general – with a rock-a-billy look, complete with messy tattoos (many of which she doesn’t remember getting). Gavin lives in an apartment below his parents, Pam (Emmy Award nominee Jane Kaczmarek, “Whitney,” “Raising the Bar,” “Malcolm in the Middle”) and Michael (Kurt Fuller, “Psych,” “Midnight in Paris”). With zero filter and little volume control, Pam is fearful she is aging and that the good times may be behind her. Michael thinks of himself as the family’s voice of reason. He is wrong. Dillsburg, PA, is a tiny dot of grit in the green countryside. Stacey lives there with her widowed mom, Gwen (Kerri Kenney, “Reno 911!”). Brian (guest star Michael Ian Black, “Ed”), Stacey’s uncle, and her late father’s brother, has taken on the role of family protector. He is a simple man who is amazed by the little things in life…like white Toblerones. Stacey’s long-distance romance unnerves both Gwen and Brian, who fear she might fall in love and move away to the big city. When all of these characters collide to create a salty but sweet romantic comedy, we wonder not if the two leads will get together, but how they ever will stay together. After all, it’s complicated enough trying to make a relationship work. But the biggest complications of all are the friends and family who are part of the package deal. “Us & Them” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and BBC Worldwide Productions. It is based on the hugely popular and multiple-award-winning BBC series “Gavin and Stacey,” which was created and written by James Corden and Ruth Jones. “Us & Them” is adapted and written by David J. Rosen (“I Just Want My Pants Back”), and executive-produced by Rosen, Jane Tranter, Julie Gardner, Corden and Jones. Steve Coogan and Henry Normal serve as executive producers for Baby Cow Productions. Michael Patrick Jann (“Drop Dead Gorgeous”) directed the pilot. WHAT HAPPENED: The show was a creative disappointment. (From IndieWire , Oct. 30, 2016, Corden has a theory: “Six episodes of ‘Us & Them’ were produced, but Fox never aired them. What went wrong? According to Corden, the American networks demanded more conflict between Gavin’s and Stacey’s families. ‘But our show wasn’t about that,’ he said. ‘It was about the fact that most people’s every day life involves very little conflict. Most people like their friends. They might even hate their job, but they sort of get on with it. We wanted to make a show that held up a mirror to real life. American networks wanted there to be [fights] all the time.'”)

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: Take a step deep into the heart of Texas with the Johnson Family Mortuary! You’ve never seen a family funeral business like this one – full of spice and soul. Rachel runs the family business alongside her husband Dondre and his twin Derrick, together known as the “Undertaker Twins,” who bring the life to the business of death. Working with family is never easy with drama, fights and forgiveness, but with the Johnsons, death has never been so lively. WHAT HAPPENED: The show – and the family business – collapsed after investigators discovered 8 unattended bodies, mostly decomposed, inside the mortuary. (Ultimately, owner Dondre Johnson was sentenced to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.) "The program featuring the Johnson Family Mortuary has not and will not air on Lifetime," Les Eisner, vice president, corporate communications and publicity at Lifetime Networks, said in a statement on July 24, 2014. "The allegations are deeply troubling and our thoughts and prayers go to the families affected by this situation."

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: After a decade of flipping houses for profit, brothers David Benham and Jason Benham now help families buy the homes they never thought they could afford. In each episode, the guys help a deserving family find a fixer-upper and transform it into their forever home – with a healthy dose of sibling rivalry between the brothers along the way. WHAT HAPPENED: HGTV dropped the show after reports surfaced that the twin brothers were tied to anti-gay extreme groups. (“Variety” reported on May 7, 2014, that the Benhams’ father, Flip Benham, “has condemned the interfaith Sandy Hook memorial, protested in front of mosques while shouting ‘Jesus Hates Muslims’ and blamed the Aurora shooting on the Democratic Party, which he said promotes a ‘culture of death.’ The site also writes that David Benham has spoken out against homosexuality and led a prayer rally outside of the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, N.C.”)

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: The world of ancient Egypt – a time of magic, Pharaohs, gods and thieves – lives again in “Hieroglyph,” an exciting action-adventure series from creator/executive producer Travis Beacham (“Pacific Rim,” “Clash of the Titans”). When a dangerous scroll, The Book of Thresholds, is stolen from Egypt’s most secure vault, master thief Ambrose (Max Brown, “Beauty and the Beast,” “MI-5”) is plucked from prison to track down the perpetrator. Having spent the past five years in the darkest of pits, Ambrose quickly learns that his prison cell might be safer than the dangerous new world in which he finds himself: Atum, the empire’s capital. Ambrose must answer to Pharaoh Shai Kanakht (Reece Ritchie, “Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time”), a god in the flesh, a young ruler with a cool charm and a violent, frightening temper. The question for Ambrose is not whether he can trust his new boss, but whether he can trust anyone. Also stalking the halls of the palace is Nefertari Kanakht (Condola Rashad, “Smash,” “Steel Magnolias”), half-sister to the Pharaoh, whose relationship with Shai’s closest advisor, Magister Bek (guest star Hal Ozsan, “90210”), masks her own designs for power. Finding few leads in the palace, Ambrose’s investigation takes him to the doorstep of his long-lost love, Peshet (Caroline Ford, “Lake Placid: The Final Chapter”), a magic-wielding adoratrice, a type of homespun priestess who uses her femininity as a portal to the gods… for the right price. Peshet was the keystone in Ambrose’s merry band of thieves, an impressionable youth with great knowledge of magic, a woman who never saw a lock for which she didn’t have an unlocking charm. Five years later, Peshet has left her old life behind in a pious pursuit of divine contact. Ambrose’s journey also leads him to old friends, such as Vocifer (John Rhys-Davies, “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark”), a peddler of mystical wares and Ambrose’s mentor. But he also comes face-to-face with foes both old and new, from Rawser (Antony Bunsee, “EastEnders,” “Sex and the City 2”), the Pharoah’s captain of the guard, who imprisoned him five years ago; to Lotus Tenry (Kelsey Chow, “One Tree Hill”), a palace concubine and spy for a rival kingdom. As Ambrose unravels the mystery of The Book of Thresholds, he begins to see the extent to which sorcery has seeped into the halls of power in ancient Egypt, and how close it is to causing this great civilization’s downfall. “Hieroglyph” is produced by Chernin Entertainment in association with 20th Century Fox Television. The series is created and written by Travis Beacham. The series is executive-produced by Beacham, Peter Chernin (“New Girl,” “Touch”), Katherine Pope (“New Girl,” “Touch”) and Anna Fricke (“Being Human,” “Men in Trees”). Miguel Sapochnik (“Mind Games,” “Repo Men”) also serves as an executive producer and directed the pilot. WHAT HAPPENED: Regime change at Fox, coupled with creative disappointment. (From “Variety,” June 30, 2014: “’Hieroglyph’ was developed under Fox’s new approach to drama series development under a straight to series order model. But the additional scripts that were coming in after the formal series order were underwhelming and the network decided to pull the plug before it got in much deeper on the costume drama. The first episode was shot in Los Angeles and New Mexico in the spring. The decision likely reflects some rethinking of Fox’s slate in the wake of Kevin Reilly’s departure earlier this month as entertainment chairman.”)

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: Welcome to the club… it is Connecticut’s most exclusive with stunning vistas, rolling fairways, impeccable courts. Money and connections will get you in, but the beautiful people and their scandals will keep you coming back. At its center of things are the descendants of “Members Only’s” founding family: the powerful and wealthy Holbrooke family. Flawless blond Mickey is the queen bee and a force to be reckoned with. This tightly wound tennis champ is never far from a glass of wine or anti-anxiety pills. Her father is 79-year-old Winston Holbrooke III. The old man has still ‘got it,’ but that didn’t stop his trophy wife from leaving him – for his eldest son, Win. Before the two ran off together, Win left the finances of the club in the hands of a Wall Street scammer. Now, the club is millions in debt and may not survive. Mickey’s husband Randy is considered a pushy jerk, but is keeping the place afloat with lots of cash. The SEC is after him and agents want Mickey to testify against Randy. She wants to be loyal to her husband, at least in these matters, but something is making her doubt his loyalty to her. The members at the club have their alliances, rivalries, and affairs on and off the courts and fairways. And sometimes they cross the lines with the people who indulge their every desire. Towel boy, Jesse, is the target of Mickey and Randy’s gold card carrying 17-year-old triplets who make bets on who can seduce him first. They aren’t the only ones lusting after him. And pursuing Ana, who also works at the club, is Mickey’s 23 year-old brother, Forty, just back from rehab. Definitely against the employee rules, like accepting tips. Ana’s mother and head of staff, Hilda, wouldn’t hesitate to fire her own daughter if she finds out. But she’s cleaned up lots of dirty laundry in this place… and we’re not talking towels. A decadent and seductive drama from Oscar nominee Susannah Grant (“Erin Brockovich,” “Ever After,” “Party of Five”). WHAT HAPPENED: David O. Russell was originally supposed to executive produce “Members Only” with Grant. ABC scrapped the show after watching the pilot, which starred John Stamos, Boris Kodjoe, Natalie Zea and Betsy Brandt. R.J. Cutler directed. (According to “Variety,” Nov. 23, 2014: “‘Members Only’ was originally set to mark director David O. Russell’s TV debut, but he left the project about a month after the series was picked up. Susannah Grant wrote the pilot script and was an exec producer with Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly.”)

NETWORK DESCRIPTION: Craig T. Nelson (“Parenthood”) reprises the iconic role that earned him an Emmy in this follow-up to the beloved series that ran for nine seasons. With original creator Barry Kemp at the helm, Hayden Fox’s story picks up 18 years later when the retired coach gets back in the game to assist his son, who was just hired as head coach at an Ivy League university in Pennsylvania… where they know nothing about sports. Between dealing with the eggheads on campus and his hostile daughter-in-law at home, Coach will soon learn that he’s not in Minnesota anymore. Talk about a Hail Mary! Barry Kemp serves as writer and executive producer. Craig T. Nelson also executive produces. “Coach” is produced by Universal Television. WHAT HAPPENED: NBC decided a “Coach” revival would be too old-skewing, and felt it wasn’t on the same page with creator Barry Kemp. (From “TV Guide Magazine,” Sept. 16, 2015: “According to network insiders, executives felt Kemp made the show that he wanted to make, and they were frustrated that he didn’t pay attention to their notes. Ultimately they felt the show didn’t feel like it was the right fit on NBC, and pulled the plug. “‘We did have some creative differences, that is true,’ Kemp says. ‘But by the same token, they also admitted that we delivered exactly what we said we would deliver. I think there were comments about it skewing older, although they knew it would. It wasn’t casting. Some millennials said it felt a little dated. It doesn’t have the rhythm of shows on now, but it wasn’t designed that way. It was designed to be a continuation of a show that was on earlier.’ “‘Coach’ may still live on, however. As of press time, Kemp says there are three options still being explored for the revival. ‘I don’t know if I’d say it’s very much alive,’ he says, ‘but there seems to be some interest.’ Other insiders, however, say it’s not looking likely.”)