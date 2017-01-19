Wes Anderson’s Favorite Movies: Stream 10 of His Top Picks

Wes Anderson is one of America’s boldest filmmakers, but his style was developed through a love of cinema from around the world. Take a look at some of his top films and stream along.

Anderson was in awe of Stanley Kubrick’s dystopian nightmare, telling Rotten Tomatoes, “It’s a movie that’s very particularly designed and, you know, conjures up this world that you’ve never seen quite this way in a movie before.” Stream it on Amazon Prime

Anderson minced few words when raving about this classic dramedy, telling the New York Daily News it’s “easily my favorite Woody Allen movie.” Stream it on Amazon Prime

This lesser-seen anthology brought together Woody Allen, Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese. Anderson cited Scorsese’s chapter — “Life Lessons” — as a favorite to Goop. Stream it on Amazon Video

Roman Polanski’s epic NYC horror story won high praise from Anderson, who told Rotten Tomatoes that “this has always been a big influence on me, or a source of ideas; and it’s always been one of my favorites.” Stream it on Amazon Video

Billy Wilder’s Oscar-winning romantic comedy has a fan in Anderson, who raved to the New York Daily News that, “I love this movie very much. It’s such a good Billy Wilder movie.” Stream it via Amazon Video

This Cannes documentary favorite was cited as one of Anderson’s key picks in Goop, where he said, “Barbet Schroeder’s great documentary, ‘Terror’s Advocate,’ also relates to another one I would highly recommend, which is Marcel Ophüls’ documentary ‘Hôtel Terminus’ (except I think you can only get it on VHS). There is kind of a miniature version of ‘Terror’s Advocate’ in the middle of it.” Stream it on Amazon Video

Norman Jewison’s romantic comedy was an ’80s Oscar darling that won Anderson over, as he told the New York Daily News, “I’ve always loved this script. It’s a very well-done Hollywood take on New York. Nicolas Cage, John Mahoney, Cher, Olympia Dukakis and Vincent Gardenia are great in it.” Stream it on Amazon Video

Max Ophüls’ French classic left Anderson spellbound, as he told The Criterion Collection, “Max Ophuls made a perfect film.” Stream it on Filmstruck

Robert Bresson’s masterpiece of French film touched Anderson’s heart, as he told The Criterion Collection, “We watched ‘Au hasard Balthazar’ last night and loved it and also Donald Richie. You hate to see that poor donkey die. He takes a beating and presses on, and your heart goes out to him.” Stream it on Filmstruck