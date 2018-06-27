50 Cent Mocked Terry Crews’ Sexual Assault, So Terry Crews Responded in the Best Way

Crews testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on June 26 about his experiences with sexual assault in Hollywood.

50 Cent took to Instagram on June 26 to mock Terry Crews for a being a victim of sexual assault. The rapper’s post was published several hours after Crews testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on his experience being harassed in Hollywood. Crews has accused WME agent Adam Venit of groping him during a 2016 party in Hollywood.

50 Cent has since deleted the Instagram post, but Vulture managed to take a screenshot of it before it disappeared. The post features an image of Crews with text over it that reads: “I got raped. My wife just stood there.” Another photo of Crews has text that reads: “Gym Time.” 50 Cent’s meme makes fun of Crews for not defending himself despite having a muscular physique. The rapper’s caption said, “LOL. What the fuck is going on out here man? Terry: l froze in fear, they would have had to take me to jail. get the strap.”

TMZ caught up with Crews after 50 Cent’s post went live, but the athlete-turned-actor took the high road when asked for comment. Crews did not speak poorly of 50 Cent and instead took the moment to reflect on how his sexual assault story proves anyone can be a victim of such predatory behavior.

“I love 50 Cent, I listen to his music while I’m working out,” Crews said. “I prove that size doesn’t matter when it comes to sexual assault.”

Crews has been the most vocal male voice in the #MeToo anti-harassment movement since going public with his own story of harassment last fall. The actor recently said he decided against starring in “The Expendables 4” after one of the film’s producers threatened retaliation if he did not drop his case against Venit.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.