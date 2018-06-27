‘Assassination Nation’ First Trailer: Suki Waterhouse and Bill Skarsgård in ‘The Purge’ for Millennials

Neon's dark satire arrives with a massive trigger warning for everything from "giant frogs" to "fragile male egos."

The biggest purchase of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, “Assassination Nation” is a pitch-black satire with classic horror leanings and 21st century style. An intriguing first trailer teases Sam Levinson’s new film as “the story of how my town, Salem, lost its mother-fucking mind” in the wake of a debilitating hack. Then unfolds a series of trigger warnings for everything under the sun, including “toxic masculinity,” “sexism,” “giant frogs,” and “fragile male egos.”

In his B- review out of Sundance, IndieWire’s Eric Kohn described the movie thus: “The most aggressive high-school movie in film history, “Assassination Nation” revolves around the plight of Lilly Colson (Odessa Young), an 18-year-old rebel who roams around with chic pals Bex (Hari Nef, “Transparent”), Sarah (Suki Waterhouse), and Em (Abra) while engaging in a clandestine sexting affair with an older man (Joel McHale) and keeping her clueless boyfriend (Bill Skarsgard) at bay. With a single incriminating data dump, her secret’s out, along with everyone else’s.”

Neon and and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO bought “Assassination Nation” for $10 million out of its Midnight section Sundance premiere, and will open the movie in theaters on September 21.

