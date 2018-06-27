‘Atlanta’ and ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ In The Comedy Hunt As ‘Veep’ Takes a Break — Screen Talk Emmy Edition

Episode 5: Also, will returning shows "Will & Grace," "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and "Roseanne" (well, um...) regain their seat at the Emmy table?

“Veep” is on hiatus, opening the Emmy comedy race this season — and plenty of new and returning shows are in the hunt. Most of the focus is on FX’s “Atlanta,” a critical favorite, and Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which won the Golden Globe for best comedy/musical series. “Veep” has won the Outstanding Comedy Emmy since 2015, and star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has won the comedy actress Emmy every year since 2012 — which means their absence this year will open the door for new shows, as well as for a new comedy actress winner.

Meanwhile, this episode of IndieWire’s “Screen Talk Emmy Edition” also looks at whether “Modern Family” will end its nomination streak, and if returning series (or series stars from) “Will & Grace,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Roseanne” (well, um…) will regain their seats at the Emmy table.

Just like last year, IndieWire’s Screen Talk podcast will launch a weekly Emmy edition over the next few months to highlight the most interesting storylines and races. IndieWire editor-at-large Anne Thompson and executive editor Michael Schneider will banter each week, and also bring on the occasional guest. Here’s Episode 4 for 2018.

Below, check out IndieWire TV critic Ben Travers’ predictions for this year’s long-form categories:

Also, check out IndieWire’s other TV podcasts:

Very Good TV tackles the hot TV topics of the week.

Turn It On features interviews with top TV stars and showrunners.

Filmmaker Toolkit focuses on the craftspeople behind your favorite series and films.

Screen Talk is available on iTunes.

You can subscribe here or via RSS. Share your feedback with Thompson and Kohn on Twitter or sound off in the comments. Browse previous installments here, review the show on and be sure to let us know if you’d like to hear the hosts address specific issues in upcoming editions of Screen Talk. Check out the rest of Indiewire’s podcasts on iTunes right here.