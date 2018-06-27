Ava DuVernay Sends A Blunt Message to Donald Trump: ‘You Will Go Down in History As a Mistake’

"You have no sense of self outside of the disparagement of others," DuVernay wrote to Trump after he bashed Maxine Waters on social media.

Not long after David Lynch wrote an open letter to Donald Trump claiming the president is causing “suffering and division” in America, Ava DuVernay weighed in on Trump on her own social media page. The “A Wrinkle in Time” filmmaker made a statement declaring Trump will “go down in history as a mistake.”

“You have no sense of self outside of the disparagement of others,” DuVernay said about Trump. “You project your weakness onto others. You are of no substance. You will go down in history as a mistake. A mistake that unified many, reminding us of the best in ourselves by being a violent example of the worst.”

DuVernay’s statement was a reaction to a tweet Trump posted criticizing Maxine Waters, the U.S. House of Representatives member from California. Waters is also known for being the most senior of the 12 black women currently serving in the United States Congress. Trump said Waters’ “crazy rants” have made her the “unhinged face” of Democrats and accused the congresswoman of “making America weak again.”

DuVernay, who made an appearance this week in Netflix’s “A Great Day in Hollywood” video, is gearing up for production on her limited series about the Central Park Five. The series is being produced by Netflix. The director was in theaters earlier this year with “A Wrinkle in Time” and has agreed to direct the DC Comics tentpole “New Gods” for Warner Bros.

Read DuVernay’s Trump comments in the tweet below.

You have no sense of self outside of the disparagement of others. You project your weakness onto others. You are of no substance. You will go down in history as a mistake. A mistake that unified many, reminding us of the best in ourselves by being a violent example of the worst. https://t.co/wfeIxloGRx — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 27, 2018

