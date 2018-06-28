Chloë Grace Moretz Praises Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Suspiria’ As ‘The Closest to Modern Stanley Kubrick I’ve Ever Seen’

"You're put into a world," the actress said of Guadagnino's homage to Dario Argento's horror classic. "I can only describe it as being like 'The Shining.'"

It’s hard to find much information on Luca Guadagnino’s “Suspiria,” but at least one person has seen the entire movie: Chloë Grace Moretz, who plays Patricia Hingle in the forthcoming horror film, the character played by Eva Axén in the original. Described by Guadagnino as an “homage” rather than a remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 classic, “Suspiria” stars Dakota Johnson as an aspiring modern dancer who discovers something evil within her new dance academy. An early scene preview had audiences in shock, with one member of the press calling it “one of the most fucked-up things I’ve ever seen at CinemaCon.”

“This is a really big statement, but this is the closest to modern Stanley Kubrick I‘ve ever seen,” Moretz said at an event during the Provincetown Film Festival earlier this month. “You’re put into a world, which I can only describe it as being like ‘The Shining’ in a lot of ways, where you’re just encompassed in a filmmaker’s brain and you’re just implanted in there, and there’s nothing like it that you will ever see.”

Moretz was in Provincetown with her new movie, Desiree Akhavan’s “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,” and to receive the festival’s Next Wave Award. With Moretz’s serious horror bona fides, (she starred in “Let Me In” and “Carrie”), and her upcoming turn in “Suspiria,” her fate is sealed as one of the key players in modern auteur horror. So you can believe her when she says, “That was a crazy movie to be a part of.”

“Here’s the thing, it’s so secretive that it’s super locked down,” she said, when asked if her character was a ballerina. “It’s secretive and I want it to be secretive because you guys are gonna be so shocked. It is WILD. It’s crazy.” She did offer up one tidbit about her character: “I can say this, I speak German mainly in the movie. So you won’t recognize me very well. I seem like a different person and I sound like a different person.”

Moretz had nothing but praise for Guadagnino, whom she described as “incredibly supportive.” “It’s unlike any other directing process I have ever been a part of. It’s Luca’s. Luca is Luca and there’s kind of no mistaking it for anything else,” she said. “He’ll let you do the craziest stuff on screen and won’t bat an eye, he’ll tell you to go farther.”

“Suspiria” also stars Guadagnino regular Tilda Swinton as the sinister headmistress Madame Blanc, as well as “A Cure for Wellness” star Mia Goth. Amazon Studios will release “Suspiria” in theaters on November 2, 2018.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.