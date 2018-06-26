David Lynch Writes an Open Letter to Donald Trump: ‘You Are Causing Suffering and Division’

"Point our ship toward a bright future for all," Lynch tells Trump in a note posted to the director's Facebook page.

David Lynch clears up the rumors about his opinions on Donald Trump in a personal note published to his Facebook page, which is followed by over one million fans. The “Twin Peaks” filmmaker writes Trump is “causing suffering and division” in America, but he says there’s still hope for the president if he’s willing to “treat all the people as [he] would like to be treated.”

In an interview with The Guardian published June 23, Lynch was quoted as saying Trump “could go down as one of the greatest presidents in history because he has disrupted the thing so much.” The filmmaker also said “Trump may not be doing a good job himself” at being president, but that phrase is something Trump left out of his speech during a June 25 rally in South Carolina. Trump quoted a Breitbart article during his speech (which he also re-tweeted) and boasted about Lynch thinking he’s one of the greatest presidents in history.

“I wish you and I could sit down and have a talk,” Lynch writes to Trump. “This quote which has traveled around was taken a bit out of context and would need some explaining…If you continue as you have been, you will not have a chance to go down in history as a great president. This would be very sad it seems for you – and for the country. You are causing suffering and division.”

Lynch continues by claiming “it’s not too late to turn the ship around” and turns to the golden rule when pushing for Trump to treat people the way he wants to be treated.

“Point our ship toward a bright future for all,” Lynch writes. “You can unite the country. Your soul will sing. Under great loving leadership, no one loses – everybody wins. It’s something I hope you think about and take to heart.”

You can read Lynch’s entire open letter in the Facebook embed below.

